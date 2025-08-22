5 best Craig Wighton moments as ex-Dundee and Dunfermline star retires at 28

After a long struggle with injuries Craig Wighton has called time on his playing career at just 28.

Emerging at boyhood club Dundee as a star in the making, Wighton’s career had plenty of highs and lows.

The knee injury suffered in 2017 may have prevented him reaching his true potential but the forward hailed the “brilliant moments” he’d experienced as he announced his early retirement.

Courier Sport picks out the best.

Record breaker

There was plenty of hype surrounding Wighton as he made his way through the youth system at Dundee.

Then-boss John Brown wanted to play him before he’d even turned 16, only to be rebuffed by the SFA.

But the senior debut would come on October 5, 2013, in the Championship at Cowdenbeath as the 16-year-old replaced Craig Beattie.

Within a minute of his entrance, Ryan Conroy scored to secure a 2-0 win.

Wighton’s first start came a fortnight later in a home win over Queen of the South with late goals from Peter MacDonald and Beattie earning a 2-1 victory.

But it was the first goal that fired Wighton into Dundee’s history books at the age of 16, three months and 13 days.

Jocky Scott’s record had stood for almost 50 years before Ryan Conroy stood up a cross and a fresh-faced Wighton nodded in his first senior goal.

THAT derby

Fast forward three years and the moment every football fan in Dundee will remember Craig Wighton for arrives.

The ‘Doon Derby’ as it is called by supporters remains a favourite among Dees after a last-gasp winner saw fierce rivals Dundee United condemned to relegation from the Premiership.

Edward Ofere had given the visitors hope with the opening goal but the Dark Blues would mount a late comeback.

Kosta Gadzhalov headed in for 1-1 before Greg Stewart cut a free-kick across goal with 93 minutes on the clock.

Wighton stepped onto it and guided his shot in off the far post to send Dens Park wild.

With that he etched his name into Dundee FC folklore.

Return from injury

A serious knee injury in 2017 saw Wighton ruled out of action for over nine months.

He’d be beset by injury throughout the remainder of his career.

However, he did return to action for Dundee in April 2018 and there would be one final goal to come before he’d depart Dens Park.

A League Cup clash away at Stirling Albion was the setting as Wighton put the icing on a 4-0 victory for Neil McCann’s side.

He would depart for Hearts for an undisclosed fee the following month.

The other derby

Wighton spent three seasons at Hearts but would feature only 37 times, scoring seven goals.

Two of those appearances did come in Scottish Cup Finals, however, while he also picked up a Championship winner’s medal in 2021.

In that campaign he notched six times for the Jambos, including a cup hat-trick against Raith Rovers, but did spend the second half of the season on loan at Dunfermline.

Wighton’s big moment in maroon came in a Scottish Cup semi-final win over rivals Hibs at Hampden.

Unmarked at the back post, Wighton nodded Hearts in front as they saw off the Hibs to book their spot in the final.

Dunfermline

The most prolific season of Wighton’s career came at East End Park with 16 goals in League One and 20 in all competitions.

Wighton had joined his old Dundee team-mate James McPake at Dunfermline and helped fire the Pars to the League One title.

Twenty-nine goals in 105 appearances was an impressive return before Wighton joined Montrose and ultimately called time early on his career.