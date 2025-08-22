5 best Craig Wighton moments as ex-Dundee and Dunfermline star retires at 28

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
5 best Craig Wighton moments as ex-Dundee and Dunfermline star retires at 28

The frontman has hung up his boots due to injury.

Craig Wighton's famous Dundee derby winner.
By George Cran

After a long struggle with injuries Craig Wighton has called time on his playing career at just 28.

Emerging at boyhood club Dundee as a star in the making, Wighton’s career had plenty of highs and lows.

The knee injury suffered in 2017 may have prevented him reaching his true potential but the forward hailed the “brilliant moments” he’d experienced as he announced his early retirement.

Courier Sport picks out the best.

Record breaker

Craig Wighton
Fresh-faced Craig Wighton made his first senior start for Dundee against Queen of the South. Image: John Stevenson/DCT

There was plenty of hype surrounding Wighton as he made his way through the youth system at Dundee.

Then-boss John Brown wanted to play him before he’d even turned 16, only to be rebuffed by the SFA.

But the senior debut would come on October 5, 2013, in the Championship at Cowdenbeath as the 16-year-old replaced Craig Beattie.

Within a minute of his entrance, Ryan Conroy scored to secure a 2-0 win.

Wighton’s first start came a fortnight later in a home win over Queen of the South with late goals from Peter MacDonald and Beattie earning a 2-1 victory.

But it was the first goal that fired Wighton into Dundee’s history books at the age of 16, three months and 13 days.

Jocky Scott’s record had stood for almost 50 years before Ryan Conroy stood up a cross and a fresh-faced Wighton nodded in his first senior goal.

THAT derby

Craig Wighton is hailed after scoring the winner against Dundee United.
Fast forward three years and the moment every football fan in Dundee will remember Craig Wighton for arrives.

The ‘Doon Derby’ as it is called by supporters remains a favourite among Dees after a last-gasp winner saw fierce rivals Dundee United condemned to relegation from the Premiership.

Edward Ofere had given the visitors hope with the opening goal but the Dark Blues would mount a late comeback.

Kosta Gadzhalov headed in for 1-1 before Greg Stewart cut a free-kick across goal with 93 minutes on the clock.

Wighton stepped onto it and guided his shot in off the far post to send Dens Park wild.

With that he etched his name into Dundee FC folklore.

Return from injury

A serious knee injury in 2017 saw Wighton ruled out of action for over nine months.

He’d be beset by injury throughout the remainder of his career.

However, he did return to action for Dundee in April 2018 and there would be one final goal to come before he’d depart Dens Park.

Craig Wighton
Craig Wighton celebrates his final Dundee goal in victory at Stirling Albion. Image: SNS

A League Cup clash away at Stirling Albion was the setting as Wighton put the icing on a 4-0 victory for Neil McCann’s side.

He would depart for Hearts for an undisclosed fee the following month.

The other derby

Wighton spent three seasons at Hearts but would feature only 37 times, scoring seven goals.

Two of those appearances did come in Scottish Cup Finals, however, while he also picked up a Championship winner’s medal in 2021.

Craig Wighton celebrates in Hearts’ Scottish Cup semi-final win over Hibs. Image: Alan Harvey/SNS

In that campaign he notched six times for the Jambos, including a cup hat-trick against Raith Rovers, but did spend the second half of the season on loan at Dunfermline.

Wighton’s big moment in maroon came in a Scottish Cup semi-final win over rivals Hibs at Hampden.

Unmarked at the back post, Wighton nodded Hearts in front as they saw off the Hibs to book their spot in the final.

Dunfermline

Craig Wighton enjoys a goal for Dunfermline at Dundee United. Image: Ross Parker/SNS

The most prolific season of Wighton’s career came at East End Park with 16 goals in League One and 20 in all competitions.

Wighton had joined his old Dundee team-mate James McPake at Dunfermline and helped fire the Pars to the League One title.

Twenty-nine goals in 105 appearances was an impressive return before Wighton joined Montrose and ultimately called time early on his career.

Dunfermline's Craig Wighton (L), Chris Hamilton and Kyle Benedictus (R) celebrate the League One title. Image: Sammy Turner/SNS
Conversation