Dundee move for Celtic kid Colby Donovan hangs in balance

Dundee’s move for highly-rated Celtic kid Colby Donovan hangs in the balance.

That’s after first-choice right-back Alistair Johnston was stretchered off during the midweek Champions League qualifier with Kairat Almaty.

The Dark Blues are hoping to seal a loan deal for 18-year-old Donovan but had to wait until the Hoops Champions League tie was completed with the second leg on Tuesday.

Now, though, Donovan may be pressed into first-team action at Parkhead instead following news Johnston has been ruled out for three months.

Colby Donovan has made ‘great strides’

Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers said: “Not great, he’ll probably be about 12 weeks.

“It’s disappointing for him because he’s come back and started well.

“When you lose any player, especially of that calibre, then, of course, it is a disappointment.

“But it’ll provide an opportunity for someone to step in.

“We know we have Tony [Ralston], I’ve got young Colby Donovan, who, as a young player here, has really impressed me.

“In this last 12 months he’s made great strides.

“It’s always an opportunity for someone.”

Asked whether Celtic would now be shopping for a new right-back option, Rodgers pushed back.

“My first look is always inside and that’s something that will gain more clarity over the next week or so, but that’s certainly my first look.”

‘Very interested’

Speaking on Wednesday ahead of Celtic’s Champions League clash, Dundee boss Steven Pressley was clear in his desire to bring Donovan to Dens.

“He’s a player we’re really interested in,” he said.

“We spoke to Celtic and the timing of that is something that we can’t affect.

“They need him for certain things, like the Champions League and what have you.

“But he’s certainly a player that we’re very interested in taking here.”