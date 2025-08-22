Dundee FC Victor ‘Chespi’ Lopez departs Dundee The Mexican had been on loan since January. By George Cran August 22 2025, 3:46pm August 22 2025, 3:46pm Share Victor ‘Chespi’ Lopez departs Dundee Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/sport/football/dundee-fc/5316515/victor-chespi-lopez-departs-dundee/ Copy Link 0 comment Victor Lopez has returned to Mexico after his Dundee loan was cut short. Image: Ross MacDonald/SNS Victor ‘Chespi’ Lopez has left Dundee after an unsuccessful loan spell. The playmaker arrived in the early stages of the Dark Blues link-up with Mexican giants Monterrey. However, he’s been unable to make an impact at first-team level and made just two competitive appearances, both from the bench. Chespi on debut for Dundee. Image: David Young/Shutterstock The last of those came in the League Cup defeat to Alloa in July after he’d laid on an assist in a pre-season friendly win at Arbroath. Chespi had arrived on a year-long loan from Mexican side Queretaro, another of Monterrey’s partner clubs. However, his spell has been cut short and the 22-year-old has now returned to his homeland.
