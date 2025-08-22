Victor ‘Chespi’ Lopez departs Dundee

Victor ‘Chespi’ Lopez has left Dundee after an unsuccessful loan spell.

The playmaker arrived in the early stages of the Dark Blues link-up with Mexican giants Monterrey.

However, he’s been unable to make an impact at first-team level and made just two competitive appearances, both from the bench.

The last of those came in the League Cup defeat to Alloa in July after he’d laid on an assist in a pre-season friendly win at Arbroath.

Chespi had arrived on a year-long loan from Mexican side Queretaro, another of Monterrey’s partner clubs.

However, his spell has been cut short and the 22-year-old has now returned to his homeland.