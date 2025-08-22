Dundee snap up Cameron Congreve as ‘Welsh wizard’ aims to excite at Dens Park

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee snap up Cameron Congreve as ‘Welsh wizard’ aims to excite at Dens Park

The Wales U/21 international has joined on loan from Swansea City.

Dundee loan signing Cameron Congreve. Image: David Young
By George Cran

Dundee’s latest signing Cameron Congreve plans to “excite” fans at Dens Park after sealing a season-long loan deal from Swansea City.

The 21-year-old has been capped for Wales at youth levels from U/15 to U/21 and arrives following an impressive loan spell at Bromley last season.

“It feels amazing, I’m absolutely delighted to be here and I can’t wait to get started,” he told DeeTV.

“It’s been going on for quite a few months, and I’ve known about it for a while.

“I spoke with the gaffer, assistant and Gordon [Strachan], and then I was here, a day later.

“The Zoom call was really impressive, the amount of detail they went into, in terms of training, games, breaking things down and how they want to play. Every aspect they covered was really impressive, and I made up my mind straight away.

“I played quite a lot last year, and I just want to continue that, but most importantly, I just want to help the team as much as possible.

“I’m a player who likes to score goals, create goals. I like to excite and just get forward. I try and beat players, combine with my teammates and just make things happen.”

‘Welsh wizard’

Courier Sport revealed Dundee were closing in on the move for the highly-rated youngster.

Bromley’s Cameron Congreve (left) celebrates his opening goal at Newcastle United. Image: PA

A versatile midfielder, Congreve featured all across the midfield in both central and attacking midfield. He has also covered at left-back on occasion.

Dens boss Steven Pressley has spoken of his preference for players coming on loan to have had previous loans already.

The young Welshman arrives with 68 senior appearances to his name already with 15 of those in the Championship for his boyhood club Swansea.

Last season he was a key man for Bromley as they made an impact on League Two after promotion from non-league.

He scored six times in 47 appearances (38 starts) and laid on seven assists as the league new boys finished in an impressive 11th spot.

One of those was the opening goal in an FA Cup clash at Premier League Newcastle United, where Congreve fired past Martin Dubravka from 25 yards.

“The Newcastle goal was amazing, I didn’t know I scored at first, the celebrations were nuts, it was an amazing feeling,” Congreve said.

The youngster topped the League Two stats for winning the ball in the final third and rated highly in his position for goals, assists, shots, chances created, successful dribbles and successful crosses.

Congreve’s form at Bromley prompted Swansea to extend his contract until 2026 and he was named “our Welsh wizard” on The Ravens social media last term.

The goal at Newcastle prompted a run of four goals in six games including a superb solo strike against Notts County.

‘Great player on the ball’

Highly-rated at Swansea, Congreve was given his debut by Russell Martin, now an opposition manager at Rangers.

After giving Congreve his first senior start against Nottingham Forest in 2022, Martin said: “Cameron deserved to play, he has trained fantastically well with us over the last few months.

“We have worked with him for a while now, and we had Olivier Ntcham and Jamie Paterson not quite fit enough to start.

“He was really good, he showed some good touches and some real maturity.

“He has confidence and he is a great player on the ball and he can make things happen because he is a good technician and we love his mentality.”

Congreve has also played six times for Wales at U/21 level, making his competitive debut at that level last June against Denmark.

He is available to make his Dundee debut at Kilmarnock on Saturday.

Conversation