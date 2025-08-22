Dundee snap up Cameron Congreve as ‘Welsh wizard’ aims to excite at Dens Park

Dundee’s latest signing Cameron Congreve plans to “excite” fans at Dens Park after sealing a season-long loan deal from Swansea City.

The 21-year-old has been capped for Wales at youth levels from U/15 to U/21 and arrives following an impressive loan spell at Bromley last season.

“It feels amazing, I’m absolutely delighted to be here and I can’t wait to get started,” he told DeeTV.

“It’s been going on for quite a few months, and I’ve known about it for a while.

“I spoke with the gaffer, assistant and Gordon [Strachan], and then I was here, a day later.

“The Zoom call was really impressive, the amount of detail they went into, in terms of training, games, breaking things down and how they want to play. Every aspect they covered was really impressive, and I made up my mind straight away.

“I played quite a lot last year, and I just want to continue that, but most importantly, I just want to help the team as much as possible.

“I’m a player who likes to score goals, create goals. I like to excite and just get forward. I try and beat players, combine with my teammates and just make things happen.”

‘Welsh wizard’

Courier Sport revealed Dundee were closing in on the move for the highly-rated youngster.

A versatile midfielder, Congreve featured all across the midfield in both central and attacking midfield. He has also covered at left-back on occasion.

Dens boss Steven Pressley has spoken of his preference for players coming on loan to have had previous loans already.

The young Welshman arrives with 68 senior appearances to his name already with 15 of those in the Championship for his boyhood club Swansea.

Last season he was a key man for Bromley as they made an impact on League Two after promotion from non-league.

He scored six times in 47 appearances (38 starts) and laid on seven assists as the league new boys finished in an impressive 11th spot.

One of those was the opening goal in an FA Cup clash at Premier League Newcastle United, where Congreve fired past Martin Dubravka from 25 yards.

“The Newcastle goal was amazing, I didn’t know I scored at first, the celebrations were nuts, it was an amazing feeling,” Congreve said.

The youngster topped the League Two stats for winning the ball in the final third and rated highly in his position for goals, assists, shots, chances created, successful dribbles and successful crosses.

Congreve’s form at Bromley prompted Swansea to extend his contract until 2026 and he was named “our Welsh wizard” on The Ravens social media last term.

The goal at Newcastle prompted a run of four goals in six games including a superb solo strike against Notts County.

‘Great player on the ball’

Highly-rated at Swansea, Congreve was given his debut by Russell Martin, now an opposition manager at Rangers.

After giving Congreve his first senior start against Nottingham Forest in 2022, Martin said: “Cameron deserved to play, he has trained fantastically well with us over the last few months.

“We have worked with him for a while now, and we had Olivier Ntcham and Jamie Paterson not quite fit enough to start.

“He was really good, he showed some good touches and some real maturity.

“He has confidence and he is a great player on the ball and he can make things happen because he is a good technician and we love his mentality.”

Congreve has also played six times for Wales at U/21 level, making his competitive debut at that level last June against Denmark.

He is available to make his Dundee debut at Kilmarnock on Saturday.