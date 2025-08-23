Dundee boss Steven Pressley wants no Scotland distractions for Jon McCracken as he provides Luke Graham injury update

Steven Pressley insists he wants no Scotland distractions for Jon McCracken after praising his goalkeeper in the 0-0 draw at Kilmarnock.

Dundee’s No 1 pulled off some fine saves to keep Killie out, twice denying David Watson in the second half.

Scotland’s lack of goalkeeping options is a real problem for national team boss Steve Clarke ahead of his squad announcement on Monday.

McCracken earned his first call-up last season after a good start to the season at Dundee.

At this time, though, his new boss is keen to keep McCracken focused on performing for the Dark Blues.

“I don’t want to say that too early on,” Pressley said when asked about McCracken’s Scotland chances.

“I said this to the group prior to the game – the feeling that we had after the Rangers game, great players have that feeling week in, week out.

“It can’t be just sporadically.

“And for Jon, it’s three games.

“He’s come in, he’s done really well in those three games — here’s no doubt about it.

“I want Jon to do that over seasons.

“And I don’t really want distractions with him just now, if I’m perfectly honest.

“I don’t think he needs that just now.

“I think he needs to show consistency, not over three games, but over the course of the season.

“But I thought he did very well today.”

Laying foundations

McCracken was on hand to deny Ben Brannan in the opening minutes and would go on to make five saves across a hard-fought 90 minutes.

Pressley admits he wants to see much more from his team on the ball, though they did have some good moments in the first half.

Joe Westley saw a goal ruled out by VAR for offside on 21 minutes after a fine move and Yan Dhanda sent a fizzing effort just wide of the post on the half-hour.

But he was delighted with the defensive showing at Rugby Park.

“I would say another good point on the road,” Pressley said.

“There’s a lot of growth still to come.

“But I think if you’re going to get growth, you have to have good foundations.

“I’ve got to say, I thought the resilience and the attitude of the group was amazing again.

“Yes, we rode our luck on one or two moments, but I think we showed an amazing resilience.

“And I think with those sort of foundations, it gives us a chance.

“We need to improve with the ball. We need to improve offensively. We’re aware of that.

“When you consider the start to the season, the situation that we were in, I think taking a point here and a point at Ibrox is a good starting point.”

Why was Ryan Astley off for 14 minutes?

Dundee’s resilience was tested throughout but none more so than across a 14-minute stretch in the first half where they played with 10 men.

During that time they even scored their disallowed goal.

Pressley explained why the wait was so long for Astley to return.

“Just stitches, initially,” he said.

“And we thought it was only going to be three or four minutes.

“Then it changed, and it went on. I don’t know what it was.

“It took a long time, which was far from ideal.

“But again, when he came on, he stood up to the game. I think he’s also been a real star for us over the first three games.”

Luke Graham injury

On the other side of the defence, Luke Graham limped off holding his hamstring on 73 minutes.

Will he be a doubt for the derby next weekend?

“I don’t know as yet,” Pressley replied.

“I hope so. He’s been brilliant. He’s another player that I’m really excited about working with.

“But I think he’ll be OK. I asked him after the game if he was alright and he said he was.”