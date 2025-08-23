Dundee boss Steven Pressley wants no Scotland distractions for Jon McCracken as he provides Luke Graham injury update

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Sport Football Dundee FC

Dundee boss Steven Pressley wants no Scotland distractions for Jon McCracken as he provides Luke Graham injury update

The Dark Blues boss reacted to the draw at Kilmarnock as he explained Ryan Astley's 14-minute absence.

By George Cran
Jon McCracken
Dundee's Jon McCracken kept a clean sheet at Kilmarnock - could he return for Scotland? Image: Ross MacDonald/SNS

Steven Pressley insists he wants no Scotland distractions for Jon McCracken after praising his goalkeeper in the 0-0 draw at Kilmarnock.

Dundee’s No 1 pulled off some fine saves to keep Killie out, twice denying David Watson in the second half.

Scotland’s lack of goalkeeping options is a real problem for national team boss Steve Clarke ahead of his squad announcement on Monday.

McCracken earned his first call-up last season after a good start to the season at Dundee.

At this time, though, his new boss is keen to keep McCracken focused on performing for the Dark Blues.

“I don’t want to say that too early on,” Pressley said when asked about McCracken’s Scotland chances.

Jon McCracken denies Kilmarnock. Image: Pete Summers/Shutterstock

“I said this to the group prior to the game – the feeling that we had after the Rangers game, great players have that feeling week in, week out.

“It can’t be just sporadically.

“And for Jon, it’s three games.

“He’s come in, he’s done really well in those three games — here’s no doubt about it.

“I want Jon to do that over seasons.

“And I don’t really want distractions with him just now, if I’m perfectly honest.

“I don’t think he needs that just now.

“I think he needs to show consistency, not over three games, but over the course of the season.

“But I thought he did very well today.”

Laying foundations

McCracken was on hand to deny Ben Brannan in the opening minutes and would go on to make five saves across a hard-fought 90 minutes.

Pressley admits he wants to see much more from his team on the ball, though they did have some good moments in the first half.

Joe Westley saw a goal ruled out by VAR for offside on 21 minutes after a fine move and Yan Dhanda sent a fizzing effort just wide of the post on the half-hour.

Dundee’s celebrations were cut short by VAR. Image: Ross MacDonald/SNS

But he was delighted with the defensive showing at Rugby Park.

“I would say another good point on the road,” Pressley said.

“There’s a lot of growth still to come.

“But I think if you’re going to get growth, you have to have good foundations.

“I’ve got to say, I thought the resilience and the attitude of the group was amazing again.

“Yes, we rode our luck on one or two moments, but I think we showed an amazing resilience.

Steven Pressley makes a point to his Dundee players at Kilmarnock. Image: Ross MacDonald/SNS

“And I think with those sort of foundations, it gives us a chance.

“We need to improve with the ball. We need to improve offensively. We’re aware of that.

“When you consider the start to the season, the situation that we were in, I think taking a point here and a point at Ibrox is a good starting point.”

Why was Ryan Astley off for 14 minutes?

Dundee’s resilience was tested throughout but none more so than across a 14-minute stretch in the first half where they played with 10 men.

During that time they even scored their disallowed goal.

Pressley explained why the wait was so long for Astley to return.

Ryan Astley took a sore on in the first half. Image: Ross MacDonald/SNS

“Just stitches, initially,” he said.

“And we thought it was only going to be three or four minutes.

“Then it changed, and it went on. I don’t know what it was.

“It took a long time, which was far from ideal.

“But again, when he came on, he stood up to the game. I think he’s also been a real star for us over the first three games.”

Luke Graham injury

Luke Graham
Luke Graham gets treatment after feeling his hamstring. Image: Ross MacDonald/SNS

On the other side of the defence, Luke Graham limped off holding his hamstring on 73 minutes.

Will he be a doubt for the derby next weekend?

“I don’t know as yet,” Pressley replied.

“I hope so. He’s been brilliant. He’s another player that I’m really excited about working with.

“But I think he’ll be OK. I asked him after the game if he was alright and he said he was.”

More from Dundee FC

Dundee loan signing Cameron Congreve. Image: David Young
Dundee snap up Cameron Congreve as 'Welsh wizard' aims to excite at Dens Park
Victor Lopez is the latest signing in the door at Dundee. Image: Ross MacDonald/SNS
Victor 'Chespi' Lopez departs Dundee
Colby Donovan
Dundee move for Celtic kid Colby Donovan hangs in balance
Craig Wighton's famous Dundee derby winner.
5 best Craig Wighton moments as ex-Dundee and Dunfermline star retires at 28
Craig Wighton
Former Dundee star Craig Wighton announces shock retirement at 28
3
Steven Pressley's first match in charge of Dundee ended in defeat. Image: Alan Rennie/Shutterstock
What is the Steven Pressley vision at Dundee?
2
Cameron Congreve celebrates a strike against Newcastle United while on loan at Bromley. Image: PA
EXCLUSIVE: Dundee close in on deal for Swansea attacker Cameron Congreve
2
Simon Murray
Dundee get major Simon Murray fitness boost but midfield man set for six weeks…
4
Cars with tickets on Arklay Street, Dundee, after parking in the restricted zone ahead of Dundee United game. Image: Mark Asquith/DC Thomson
STEVE FINAN: Dundee and United are two of our greatest assets – why does…
27
Dundee head coach Steven Pressley. Image: Ross MacDonald/SNS
Dundee transfer latest as Steven Pressley opens up on trialist, Celtic target and closing…

Conversation