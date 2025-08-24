4 Dundee talking points from encouraging Kilmarnock show as real star of defensive display revealed

Dundee’s 0-0 draw at Kilmarnock will not live long in the memory but Steven Pressley’s side took another important step forward.

A first Premiership clean sheet of the season – their first at Rugby Park since 2017 – was welcome after a testing second half.

Resilience was required and was found in spades as the Dark Blues show off a new-found defensive strength.

Wins are required but that is now two draws on the spin at very difficult venues, places Dundee have poor records at in recent seasons.

More will come – it will need to – in attack.

But there are more reasons for optimism at Dens Park after a long summer of pessimism.

Courier Sport was at Rugby Park to pick out the key talking points.

Defence

It wasn’t until April last season that Dundee managed two clean sheets in the Premiership.

They haven’t managed that yet. However, only a penalty that shouldn’t have been given at Rangers has denied them back-to-back shut-outs.

There is a sturdiness about this Dark Blues defence that just wasn’t there last season.

Clark Robertson, one moment that almost saw him sent off aside, had another fine game in the centre of the defence against an awkward customer in Marcus Dackers.

Ryan Astley did well while Luke Graham wasn’t quite at the levels he has been but still impressed.

Jon McCracken in goal had a fine game.

But the real star of the defence is the shape of the team. The distances between the players makes it so difficult for opponents to find a way through.

When they lose the ball, the front players work extra hard to get back into shape as quickly as possible.

They are putting everything in for Steven Pressley.

He spoke after the game about laying a foundation to build from.

Looks like a strong foundation.

Attack

What we haven’t yet seen is this Dundee side as an attacking force.

Kilmarnock had the chances to win this while the Dee didn’t really create anything of note.

The first shot on target didn’t come until stoppage time when new boy Cameron Congreve was denied by Max Stryjek.

The first half did see some threat, though, with debutant Yan Dhanda at the centre of things.

His wicked delivery was turned in by Joe Westley only for Simon Murray to be ruled offside.

A few minutes later he fired just wide from outside the area and he was a sign of improvement on the attacking front.

Murray and Dhanda are both playing catch-up on fitness but there are now options to choose from, options to change games when needed.

Westley has shown he’s going to be an important player this season while Ash Hay, Tony Yogane and Congreve all came off the bench. Emile Acquah wasn’t used.

None of the subs were able to make much of an impact but better days will be ahead for all of them.

More additions will be coming, too.

This team remains very much a work in progress but positive signs are emerging.

Jon McCracken for Scotland?

Another Scotland squad announcement approaches on Monday and Steve Clarke has a big goalkeeping question to answer.

Options are severely limited. Angus Gunn is now warming the bench at Nottingham Forest, Zander Clark has struggled in recent games for Hearts and the third choice is up for grabs.

Celtic’s Ross Doohan got that slot in the summer internationals but hasn’t even made the bench for the Hoops this season while Liam Kelly has played once for Rangers where he is second choice to Jack Butland.

Callan McKenna isn’t playing for Bournemouth, Cieran Slicker has kept back-to-back clean sheets for Barnet in League Two but questions would be raised if he got the call after his Scotland debut in June.

That presents opportunity for Dundee’s McCracken. He’s playing regularly and he’s playing well.

At Killie he made five saves and earned his clean sheet. Facing Kilmarnock last season was McCracken’s lowest point of the campaign with a huge mistake gifting Bruce Anderson a goal.

There’s a big difference between that and this Jon McCracken.

Whether Steve Clarke goes for him this time around remains to be seen. If he doesn’t, Pressley won’t be too upset judging by his post-match comments.

Injuries

The major negative on the day were injuries to two of the back three.

Ryan Astley’s was a sore one but he soldiered on, eventually.

The young defender disappeared up the tunnel to get a chin injury stitched up in the first half.

Time wore on, though, and it wasn’t clear why. Drey Wright had become an emergency centre-back and was required to make a couple of defensive headers while Westley took on his wing-back responsibilities.

Still time wore on. McCracken went down needing treatment. Could that have been to waste some time to allow his team-mate to get sorted out? Possibly.

Despite having just 10 men, Dundee got their goal after playing their way up the pitch. But still Astley was absent.

After 14 minutes that seemed an eternity, the Welshman was back and Dundee showed more mettle in holding out with a man down.

Luke Graham is a worry for the derby, though.

Pressley said he thought he’d be OK but a hamstring injury could be a problem with only a few days to rest it.

Graham looked gutted at having to come off.

He’s been such a big player for this team and would be a big loss for next Sunday.