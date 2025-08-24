4 Dundee talking points from encouraging Kilmarnock show as real star of defensive display revealed

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Sport Football Dundee FC

4 Dundee talking points from encouraging Kilmarnock show as real star of defensive display revealed

The Dark Blues showed resilience to earn a clean sheet and a point at Rugby Park.

Dundee boss Steven Pressley dishes out instructions to his side at Kilmarnock. Image: David Young/Action Plus/Shutterstock
Dundee boss Steven Pressley dishes out instructions to his side at Kilmarnock. Image: David Young/Action Plus/Shutterstock
By George Cran

Dundee’s 0-0 draw at Kilmarnock will not live long in the memory but Steven Pressley’s side took another important step forward.

A first Premiership clean sheet of the season – their first at Rugby Park since 2017 – was welcome after a testing second half.

Resilience was required and was found in spades as the Dark Blues show off a new-found defensive strength.

Wins are required but that is now two draws on the spin at very difficult venues, places Dundee have poor records at in recent seasons.

More will come – it will need to – in attack.

Dundee’s first-half celebrations were cut short by VAR. Image: Ross MacDonald/SNS

But there are more reasons for optimism at Dens Park after a long summer of pessimism.

Courier Sport was at Rugby Park to pick out the key talking points.

Defence

It wasn’t until April last season that Dundee managed two clean sheets in the Premiership.

They haven’t managed that yet. However, only a penalty that shouldn’t have been given at Rangers has denied them back-to-back shut-outs.

There is a sturdiness about this Dark Blues defence that just wasn’t there last season.

Clark Robertson, one moment that almost saw him sent off aside, had another fine game in the centre of the defence against an awkward customer in Marcus Dackers.

Young Scots do battle as Luke Graham and David Watson went toe-to-toe. Image: Ross MacDonald/SNS

Ryan Astley did well while Luke Graham wasn’t quite at the levels he has been but still impressed.

Jon McCracken in goal had a fine game.

But the real star of the defence is the shape of the team. The distances between the players makes it so difficult for opponents to find a way through.

When they lose the ball, the front players work extra hard to get back into shape as quickly as possible.

They are putting everything in for Steven Pressley.

He spoke after the game about laying a foundation to build from.

Looks like a strong foundation.

Attack

What we haven’t yet seen is this Dundee side as an attacking force.

Kilmarnock had the chances to win this while the Dee didn’t really create anything of note.

The first shot on target didn’t come until stoppage time when new boy Cameron Congreve was denied by Max Stryjek.

The first half did see some threat, though, with debutant Yan Dhanda at the centre of things.

His wicked delivery was turned in by Joe Westley only for Simon Murray to be ruled offside.

Joe Westley saw his first-half strike ruled out for offside. Image: David Young/Action Plus/Shutterstock

A few minutes later he fired just wide from outside the area and he was a sign of improvement on the attacking front.

Murray and Dhanda are both playing catch-up on fitness but there are now options to choose from, options to change games when needed.

Westley has shown he’s going to be an important player this season while Ash Hay, Tony Yogane and Congreve all came off the bench. Emile Acquah wasn’t used.

None of the subs were able to make much of an impact but better days will be ahead for all of them.

More additions will be coming, too.

This team remains very much a work in progress but positive signs are emerging.

Jon McCracken for Scotland?

Another Scotland squad announcement approaches on Monday and Steve Clarke has a big goalkeeping question to answer.

Options are severely limited. Angus Gunn is now warming the bench at Nottingham Forest, Zander Clark has struggled in recent games for Hearts and the third choice is up for grabs.

Celtic’s Ross Doohan got that slot in the summer internationals but hasn’t even made the bench for the Hoops this season while Liam Kelly has played once for Rangers where he is second choice to Jack Butland.

Jon McCracken denies Kilmarnock. Image: Pete Summers/Shutterstock

Callan McKenna isn’t playing for Bournemouth, Cieran Slicker has kept back-to-back clean sheets for Barnet in League Two but questions would be raised if he got the call after his Scotland debut in June.

That presents opportunity for Dundee’s McCracken. He’s playing regularly and he’s playing well.

At Killie he made five saves and earned his clean sheet. Facing Kilmarnock last season was McCracken’s lowest point of the campaign with a huge mistake gifting Bruce Anderson a goal.

There’s a big difference between that and this Jon McCracken.

Whether Steve Clarke goes for him this time around remains to be seen. If he doesn’t, Pressley won’t be too upset judging by his post-match comments.

Injuries

Ryan Astley needed stitches. Image: Ross MacDonald/SNS

The major negative on the day were injuries to two of the back three.

Ryan Astley’s was a sore one but he soldiered on, eventually.

The young defender disappeared up the tunnel to get a chin injury stitched up in the first half.

Time wore on, though, and it wasn’t clear why. Drey Wright had become an emergency centre-back and was required to make a couple of defensive headers while Westley took on his wing-back responsibilities.

Still time wore on. McCracken went down needing treatment. Could that have been to waste some time to allow his team-mate to get sorted out? Possibly.

Despite having just 10 men, Dundee got their goal after playing their way up the pitch. But still Astley was absent.

After 14 minutes that seemed an eternity, the Welshman was back and Dundee showed more mettle in holding out with a man down.

Luke Graham
Luke Graham gets treatment after feeling his hamstring. Image: Ross MacDonald/SNS

Luke Graham is a worry for the derby, though.

Pressley said he thought he’d be OK but a hamstring injury could be a problem with only a few days to rest it.

Graham looked gutted at having to come off.

He’s been such a big player for this team and would be a big loss for next Sunday.

More from Dundee FC

Jon McCracken
Dundee boss Steven Pressley wants no Scotland distractions for Jon McCracken as he provides…
Dundee loan signing Cameron Congreve. Image: David Young
Dundee snap up Cameron Congreve as 'Welsh wizard' aims to excite at Dens Park
Victor Lopez is the latest signing in the door at Dundee. Image: Ross MacDonald/SNS
Victor 'Chespi' Lopez departs Dundee
Colby Donovan
Dundee move for Celtic kid Colby Donovan hangs in balance
Craig Wighton's famous Dundee derby winner.
5 best Craig Wighton moments as ex-Dundee and Dunfermline star retires at 28
Craig Wighton
Former Dundee star Craig Wighton announces shock retirement at 28
3
Steven Pressley's first match in charge of Dundee ended in defeat. Image: Alan Rennie/Shutterstock
What is the Steven Pressley vision at Dundee?
2
Cameron Congreve celebrates a strike against Newcastle United while on loan at Bromley. Image: PA
EXCLUSIVE: Dundee close in on deal for Swansea attacker Cameron Congreve
2
Simon Murray
Dundee get major Simon Murray fitness boost but midfield man set for six weeks…
4
Cars with tickets on Arklay Street, Dundee, after parking in the restricted zone ahead of Dundee United game. Image: Mark Asquith/DC Thomson
STEVE FINAN: Dundee and United are two of our greatest assets – why does…
27

Conversation