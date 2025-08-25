Cameron Congreve delighted long wait to seal Dundee move came in time for derby day

Cameron Congreve is delighted his long wait to seal a loan switch to Dundee came just in time to savour the delights of derby day in the City of Discovery.

The Welshman has joined the Dens Park side on a season-long loan from Swansea City and is eager to show what he can do in dark blue.

The move has been a good while in the making. Dundee made their interest known to the Championship side at the start of the summer.

However, it wasn’t until the arrival of Marko Stamenic from Nottingham Forest for £2 million last midweek saw Congreve made available for loan.

Very quickly the 21-year-old got himself to Dundee and barely 48 hours later had made his debut as a late sub in Saturday’s 0-0 draw at Kilmarnock.

‘First choice’

And he almost made himself an immediate hero but saw his 93rd-minute strike pushed wide by Killie keeper Max Stryjek.

“I should have scored it!” he said.

“It made the keeper work but I could have done more with it.

“I arrived in Dundee on Thursday night so it was a quick turnaround but I didn’t mind that at all. I just got straight into it.

“I’ve been aware of the interest for a few months.

“Once I knew I could go out on loan, this was the first choice straight away.

“Swansea took up my option last season and I was being assessed in pre-season.

“They gave me a new deal and the decision came down to the last couple of weeks either loan or stay.

“So I’ve kept an eye on Dundee over the last few months and been finding out a fair bit.

“It was a great result against Rangers last week as well.

“It’s a really good club. As soon as I spoke to the gaffer, I was quite impressed by the amount of detail they go into.

“I wanted to come here straight away.”

Can’t wait for derby day

After just 12 minutes at Rugby Park, Congreve is determined to make more of an impact against Dundee United next Sunday at Dens Park.

“I did see when the Dundee derby fixture was a few weeks ago,” he added.

“I can’t wait for that. I’m glad the move happened so quick, I could get going straight away.

“But when stuff was happening, I was thinking: ‘Oh, the derby could be my first game’.

“I’m really looking forward to it. I saw a few early kick-offs last season before we were playing games.

“I’ve seen the rivalry and the fans and I can’t wait.”