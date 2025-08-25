Cameron Congreve delighted long wait to seal Dundee move came in time for derby day

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Dundee FC

Cameron Congreve delighted long wait to seal Dundee move came in time for derby day

The Swansea City kid made his Dark Blues debut against Kilmarnock.

Dundee loanee Cameron Congreve applauds away fans at Kilmarnock. Image: David Young/Action Plus/Shutterstock
Dundee loanee Cameron Congreve applauds away fans at Kilmarnock. Image: David Young/Action Plus/Shutterstock
By George Cran

Cameron Congreve is delighted his long wait to seal a loan switch to Dundee came just in time to savour the delights of derby day in the City of Discovery.

The Welshman has joined the Dens Park side on a season-long loan from Swansea City and is eager to show what he can do in dark blue.

The move has been a good while in the making. Dundee made their interest known to the Championship side at the start of the summer.

However, it wasn’t until the arrival of Marko Stamenic from Nottingham Forest for £2 million last midweek saw Congreve made available for loan.

Very quickly the 21-year-old got himself to Dundee and barely 48 hours later had made his debut as a late sub in Saturday’s 0-0 draw at Kilmarnock.

Congreve comes off the bench alongside Ashley Hay. Image: Ross MacDonald/SNS
Congreve comes off the bench alongside Ashley Hay. Image: Ross MacDonald/SNS

‘First choice’

And he almost made himself an immediate hero but saw his 93rd-minute strike pushed wide by Killie keeper Max Stryjek.

“I should have scored it!” he said.

“It made the keeper work but I could have done more with it.

“I arrived in Dundee on Thursday night so it was a quick turnaround but I didn’t mind that at all. I just got straight into it.

“I’ve been aware of the interest for a few months.

“Once I knew I could go out on loan, this was the first choice straight away.

“Swansea took up my option last season and I was being assessed in pre-season.

“They gave me a new deal and the decision came down to the last couple of weeks either loan or stay.

Dundee's Congreve takes on Kilmarnock. Image: David Young/Action Plus/Shutterstock

“So I’ve kept an eye on Dundee over the last few months and been finding out a fair bit.

“It was a great result against Rangers last week as well.

“It’s a really good club. As soon as I spoke to the gaffer, I was quite impressed by the amount of detail they go into.

“I wanted to come here straight away.”

Can’t wait for derby day

Dundee loan signing Cameron Congreve. Image: David Young
Dundee loan signing Cameron Congreve. Image: David Young

After just 12 minutes at Rugby Park, Congreve is determined to make more of an impact against Dundee United next Sunday at Dens Park.

“I did see when the Dundee derby fixture was a few weeks ago,” he added.

“I can’t wait for that. I’m glad the move happened so quick, I could get going straight away.

“But when stuff was happening, I was thinking: ‘Oh, the derby could be my first game’.

“I’m really looking forward to it. I saw a few early kick-offs last season before we were playing games.

“I’ve seen the rivalry and the fans and I can’t wait.”

Conversation