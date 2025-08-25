LEE WILKIE: Key position where Dundee derby will be won and lost

It is derby week and I can’t remember too many derbies being so hard to call.

If someone asked me the question three weeks ago then Dundee United would undoubtedly be big favourites.

Dundee were in a mess and United were riding high on the wave of European excitement.

But very quickly the Dark Blues have managed to sort themselves out, defensively at least, while the Tangerines have questions to answer over the goals being conceded.

For me, it’s been United who haven’t performed as well as expected while the Dee have gone in the other direction.

There have been huge positives for United with the European games and new players coming in.

But they haven’t clicked in the way the manager would like them to have done.

I imagine there will have been a heap of work done on the training ground over the past week.

A bit of time without a game every three days should help on that front.

It’s strange. Dundee have taken a leaf out of United’s book from last season, keeping things tight, being a real unit and hard to break down, while the Tangerines have been giving away goals like the Dee last term.

Where derby will be won and lost

Where Sunday’s clash will be won and lost is in the defence of both sides.

Dundee have looked strong in that department but if United can get their noses in front, we’ve not seen much going forward for the Dark Blues.

But at the other end, United’s defence has been leaky and set-pieces have been a problem.

I’ve said before, I think each of the guys signed this summer are good players and will prove to be good signings but they just aren’t quite playing as a unit yet.

Dundee have got that.

Simon Murray is back in the team and will be sharper for his game at Kilmarnock – he loves a derby goal – while hopefully United might have an injured player or two back.

They will have a new frontman ready to go in Nikolaj Moller.

From what I’ve seen he’ll add something a bit different for United.

A debut in a derby is a big moment, though.

Shot in the arm

All this just shows how difficult it is to predict how Sunday will go.

Both teams have made huge, huge changes over the summer.

I think both teams will look completely different in a couple of months’ time.

If this game was coming then we’d have a far better idea.

Victory will be a massive shot in the arm at a crucial point in the season.

Defeat, too, will ramp up the pressure on the losing manager.

Pressley has had it tough since he started but things have been going in the right direction. Losing a derby will test that, however.

And supporters will quickly forget about European adventures and last season’s success if United come out on the wrong side.

The pressure is big. I can’t wait.