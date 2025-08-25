Dundee agree ‘deal in principle’ to sign midfielder

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee agree ‘deal in principle’ to sign midfielder

Steven Pressley revealed the Dark Blues priorities this week.

By George Cran
Steven Pressley
Dundee head coach Steven Pressley. Image: Ross MacDonald/SNS

Dundee are in the market for at least two players this week as transfer deadline day looms.

If factors outwith their control fall into place, that could rise to three additions by next Monday’s deadline.

The loan capture of Cameron Congreve from Swansea City on Friday brought the number of summer signings to 10.

But head coach Steven Pressley wants more this week.

And he has revealed the Dark Blues have agreed a deal for a midfielder while a loan move for Celtic’s Colby Donovan is not dead.

The young full-back made his Hoops debut in the weekend win over Livingston with a first-team chance opening up due to Alistair Johnston’s injury.

But the Dee still have hope a deal can be struck.

Colby Donovan
Celtic’s Colby Donovan in action. Image: Craig Williamson/SNS

Maximum three

“We’d like to do two, maximum three this week,” Dundee boss Pressley said.

“We actually have agreed in principle to sign a No 6.

“And we’re still hopeful on Colby Donovan from Celtic.

“So we’re looking at a midfielder, Colby and maybe one more midfield player.

“We need more depth in that position.

“And then I think we’re quite complete.”

Courier Sport understands the move for the ‘No 6’ will be a permanent transfer if all goes as hoped.

And if the Donovan switch doesn’t materialise, there are no plans to chase another full-back option.

Conversation