Dundee agree ‘deal in principle’ to sign midfielder

Dundee are in the market for at least two players this week as transfer deadline day looms.

If factors outwith their control fall into place, that could rise to three additions by next Monday’s deadline.

The loan capture of Cameron Congreve from Swansea City on Friday brought the number of summer signings to 10.

But head coach Steven Pressley wants more this week.

And he has revealed the Dark Blues have agreed a deal for a midfielder while a loan move for Celtic’s Colby Donovan is not dead.

The young full-back made his Hoops debut in the weekend win over Livingston with a first-team chance opening up due to Alistair Johnston’s injury.

But the Dee still have hope a deal can be struck.

Maximum three

“We’d like to do two, maximum three this week,” Dundee boss Pressley said.

“We actually have agreed in principle to sign a No 6.

“And we’re still hopeful on Colby Donovan from Celtic.

“So we’re looking at a midfielder, Colby and maybe one more midfield player.

“We need more depth in that position.

“And then I think we’re quite complete.”

Courier Sport understands the move for the ‘No 6’ will be a permanent transfer if all goes as hoped.

And if the Donovan switch doesn’t materialise, there are no plans to chase another full-back option.