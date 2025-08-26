Dundee boss Steven Pressley on Jon McCracken missing out on Scotland call and Luke Graham latest

Jon McCracken’s full focus must be on performing for Dundee rather than worrying about his Scotland chances insists Steven Pressley.

Steve Clarke named his squad to face Denmark and Belarus in World Cup qualifying on Monday.

The goalkeeping position has proved a real problem for the national team in recent months.

With McCracken being one of very few Scotland goalkeepers playing regularly right now, there was speculation he could get another call-up.

Instead Clarke went with Rangers No 2 Liam Kelly as his third choice behind Angus Gunn and Zander Clark.

‘Real focus’

But Pressley insists McCracken’s omission is no bad thing.

“Jon has had a really solid start to the season. I thought he was good again at the weekend,” the Dundee boss said.

“But for me, I repeat that I don’t think Jon needs any distractions.

“He needs to have a real focus about showing everybody what a good goalkeeper he is.

“To do that, you need to be playing season after season.

“He’s still relatively young in goalkeeping terms. But he now needs to establish himself as a goalkeeper that can play on a regular basis.

“Jon is an engaging guy and is very thoughtful about the game. He is quite smart around certain things and we’ve taken on board some suggestions he’s had.

“He’s impressed me.

“I think he’s shown a lot of composure in the first three games. He’s also got good ability with his feet. Which I think, in time, we’ll see more of when we grow as a team and develop as a team.

“But I want him to show that consistency over a long period of time before we ever start talking about international caps.

“I understand why people are talking about it but I think he needs real focus here.”

Luke Graham injury

Meanwhile, there has been positive news on Luke Graham’s hamstring injury.

The young defender limped off against Kilmarnock on Saturday. Fin Robertson was also withdrawn due to an injury concern but has recovered.

On Graham, Pressley said: “He’s good.

“It was a big concern of mine. I keep saying this but I think he’s done so well thus far.

“He had a little bit of a concern on Sunday but he came in on Monday and it seems like he’s going to be OK which is great news.”

As it stands only Charlie Reilly will be sidelined for next Sunday’s derby with the winger still two or three weeks away from rejoining full training following his broken collarbone.