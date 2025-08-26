Dundee boss Steven Pressley on Jon McCracken missing out on Scotland call and Luke Graham latest

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Sport Football Dundee FC

Dundee boss Steven Pressley on Jon McCracken missing out on Scotland call and Luke Graham latest

Pressley insists it is in fact a positive for McCracken to miss out on the national team.

By George Cran
Dundee goalkeeper Jon McCracken.
Dundee goalkeeper Jon McCracken. Image: Ross MacDonald/SNS

Jon McCracken’s full focus must be on performing for Dundee rather than worrying about his Scotland chances insists Steven Pressley.

Steve Clarke named his squad to face Denmark and Belarus in World Cup qualifying on Monday.

The goalkeeping position has proved a real problem for the national team in recent months.

With McCracken being one of very few Scotland goalkeepers playing regularly right now, there was speculation he could get another call-up.

Instead Clarke went with Rangers No 2 Liam Kelly as his third choice behind Angus Gunn and Zander Clark.

‘Real focus’

Jon McCracken
Jon McCracken denies Kilmarnock. Image: Pete Summers/Shutterstock

But Pressley insists McCracken’s omission is no bad thing.

“Jon has had a really solid start to the season. I thought he was good again at the weekend,” the Dundee boss said.

“But for me, I repeat that I don’t think Jon needs any distractions.

“He needs to have a real focus about showing everybody what a good goalkeeper he is.

“To do that, you need to be playing season after season.

“He’s still relatively young in goalkeeping terms. But he now needs to establish himself as a goalkeeper that can play on a regular basis.

“Jon is an engaging guy and is very thoughtful about the game. He is quite smart around certain things and we’ve taken on board some suggestions he’s had.

Dundee boss Steven Pressley at Ibrox. Image: Rob Casey/SNS
Dundee boss Steven Pressley at Ibrox. Image: Rob Casey/SNS

“He’s impressed me.

“I think he’s shown a lot of composure in the first three games. He’s also got good ability with his feet. Which I think, in time, we’ll see more of when we grow as a team and develop as a team.

“But I want him to show that consistency over a long period of time before we ever start talking about international caps.

“I understand why people are talking about it but I think he needs real focus here.”

Luke Graham injury

Luke Graham
Luke Graham gets treatment after feeling his hamstring. Image: Ross MacDonald/SNS

Meanwhile, there has been positive news on Luke Graham’s hamstring injury.

The young defender limped off against Kilmarnock on Saturday. Fin Robertson was also withdrawn due to an injury concern but has recovered.

On Graham, Pressley said: “He’s good.

“It was a big concern of mine. I keep saying this but I think he’s done so well thus far.

“He had a little bit of a concern on Sunday but he came in on Monday and it seems like he’s going to be OK which is great news.”

As it stands only Charlie Reilly will be sidelined for next Sunday’s derby with the winger still two or three weeks away from rejoining full training following his broken collarbone.

More from Dundee FC

Dunfermline Athletic defender Jeremiah Chilokoa-Mullen in action for Scotland U/21s.
Dundee United trio earn international call-ups with Dundee and Dunfermline also represented in Scotland…
Julius Eskesen during Dundee United training.
Dundee United new boy determined to remedy nightmare derby record: 'We only won on…
Steven Pressley
Dundee agree 'deal in principle' to sign midfielder
Simon Murray of Dundee challenges for the ball with Ross Graham of Dundee United at Sunday's derby. Image: David Young/Action Plus/Shutterstock
LEE WILKIE: Key position where Dundee derby will be won and lost
Dundee loanee Cameron Congreve applauds away fans at Kilmarnock. Image: David Young/Action Plus/Shutterstock
Cameron Congreve delighted long wait to seal Dundee move came in time for derby…
Dundee boss Steven Pressley dishes out instructions to his side at Kilmarnock. Image: David Young/Action Plus/Shutterstock
4 Dundee talking points from encouraging Kilmarnock show as real star of defensive display…
Jon McCracken
Dundee boss Steven Pressley wants no Scotland distractions for Jon McCracken as he provides…
Dundee loan signing Cameron Congreve. Image: David Young
Dundee snap up Cameron Congreve as 'Welsh wizard' aims to excite at Dens Park
Victor Lopez is the latest signing in the door at Dundee. Image: Ross MacDonald/SNS
Victor 'Chespi' Lopez departs Dundee
Colby Donovan
Dundee move for Celtic kid Colby Donovan hangs in balance

Conversation