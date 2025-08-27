Dundee attack will improve insists Steven Pressley as he hails Cameron Congreve capture

Dundee’s threat in attack will increase in games to come, insists Steven Pressley.

The Dark Blues have been praised for the defensive solidity after picking up back-to-back away points at difficult venues.

First came a 1-1 draw at Rangers followed by the weekend’s stalemate at Kilmarnock.

Pressley spoke of laying foundations in the early start of the season. Now he has the attacking talent at his disposal, he is keen to start building on those foundations.

Yan Dhanda and Cameron Congreve made their debuts at Rugby Park, Joe Westley played his first game at Ibrox and Tony Yogane is yet to start in the Premiership.

All are new signings this summer after a remarkable 58 goals left the squad at the end of last season.

In total, the Dee scored 84 goals last term. Twenty-six of those remain in the squad for the new season with Simon Murray having scored 22 of them.

And he has been missing at the start of this season, too.

Murray will ‘make such a difference’

Asked if he can see positive steps in his attack, Dundee boss Pressley said: “Yes, I think so.

“The other thing is that we’ve got to be understanding that we’ve missed Simon Murray over the first couple of games of the season.

“Kilmarnock was his first league start of the season.

“When Simon gets fully up to speed and ready, he’ll make such a difference as well.

“We’re so much aware of that. It was really good for him to get his first 70 minutes plus.

“That was really positive.

“Many of our really positive moments offensively, Yan Dhanda played a part in.

“I think that with the introduction of those players again and obviously Tony Yogane and the likes of Cameron Congreve coming in and Joe Westley, I think we’re getting real competition for places there, which I also think is really important.”

What to expect from Cameron Congreve

Congreve is the latest addition, arriving last Friday before coming off the bench and going close to grabbing a winner late on at Kilmarnock.

Pressley is delighted to get the Wales Under-21s international on loan from Swansea and is excited to see what the youngster will add to his attack.

That’s after a long chase.

“I’m expecting a player that’s got terrific delivery, a player that had a really successful loan at Bromley,” the Dundee boss said of Congreve.

“He creates a lot of opportunities and he’s capable of scoring more goals than he scored at Bromley.

“He’s a player that I think can bring goals, assists and real creativity to the team. He’s an exciting player.

“When I spoke to the press last Wednesday, it changed so fast. We had a call with him later that day, the first time we’d spoken to him after chasing him for the best part of eight weeks.

“Within about two or three hours of us speaking to him, he decided he wanted to come.

“It happened really quickly.

“I think that was because we’d been quite persistent for a long time. We’re really happy to get him.”