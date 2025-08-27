Dundee attack will improve insists Steven Pressley as he hails Cameron Congreve capture

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee FC

Dundee attack will improve insists Steven Pressley as he hails Cameron Congreve capture

The Dark Blues frontline has completely changed over the summer.

By George Cran
Steven Pressley makes a point to his Dundee players at Kilmarnock. Image: Ross MacDonald/SNS


Dundee’s threat in attack will increase in games to come, insists Steven Pressley.

The Dark Blues have been praised for the defensive solidity after picking up back-to-back away points at difficult venues.

First came a 1-1 draw at Rangers followed by the weekend’s stalemate at Kilmarnock.

Pressley spoke of laying foundations in the early start of the season. Now he has the attacking talent at his disposal, he is keen to start building on those foundations.

Yan Dhanda and Cameron Congreve made their debuts at Rugby Park, Joe Westley played his first game at Ibrox and Tony Yogane is yet to start in the Premiership.

All are new signings this summer after a remarkable 58 goals left the squad at the end of last season.

Simon Murray scores from the penalty spot.
Simon Murray is back fit after injury. Image: Ross MacDonald/SNS

In total, the Dee scored 84 goals last term. Twenty-six of those remain in the squad for the new season with Simon Murray having scored 22 of them.

And he has been missing at the start of this season, too.

Murray will ‘make such a difference’

Asked if he can see positive steps in his attack, Dundee boss Pressley said: “Yes, I think so.

“The other thing is that we’ve got to be understanding that we’ve missed Simon Murray over the first couple of games of the season.

“Kilmarnock was his first league start of the season.

“When Simon gets fully up to speed and ready, he’ll make such a difference as well.

Yan Dhanda walks while playing for Dundee FC
Yan Dhanda impressed on his Dundee debut at Kilmarnock. Image: Ross MacDonald/SNS

“We’re so much aware of that. It was really good for him to get his first 70 minutes plus.

“That was really positive.

“Many of our really positive moments offensively, Yan Dhanda played a part in.

“I think that with the introduction of those players again and obviously Tony Yogane and the likes of Cameron Congreve coming in and Joe Westley, I think we’re getting real competition for places there, which I also think is really important.”

What to expect from Cameron Congreve

Congreve is the latest addition, arriving last Friday before coming off the bench and going close to grabbing a winner late on at Kilmarnock.

Pressley is delighted to get the Wales Under-21s international on loan from Swansea and is excited to see what the youngster will add to his attack.

That’s after a long chase.

“I’m expecting a player that’s got terrific delivery, a player that had a really successful loan at Bromley,” the Dundee boss said of Congreve.

Cameron Congreve warms up ahead of the draw at Kilmarnock.
Cameron Congreve made his Dundee debut at Kilmarnock on Saturday. Image: Ross MacDonald/SNS

“He creates a lot of opportunities and he’s capable of scoring more goals than he scored at Bromley.

“He’s a player that I think can bring goals, assists and real creativity to the team. He’s an exciting player.

“When I spoke to the press last Wednesday, it changed so fast. We had a call with him later that day, the first time we’d spoken to him after chasing him for the best part of eight weeks.

“Within about two or three hours of us speaking to him, he decided he wanted to come.

“It happened really quickly.

“I think that was because we’d been quite persistent for a long time. We’re really happy to get him.”

