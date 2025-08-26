Dundee seal deal for ‘high-energy’ midfielder Ethan Hamilton

Dundee have completed the signing of Scottish midfielder Ethan Hamilton for an undisclosed fee from Lincoln City.

The former Manchester United youth has spent his entire playing career in England but returns to his homeland after signing a three-year deal at Dens Park.

At the age of 26, Hamilton has played 258 games with the vast majority at League One level.

Loan deals from Old Trafford to Rochdale, Southend and Bolton have been followed by permanent stints at Peterborough, Accrington Stanley and the past two years at Lincoln.

Dee star ‘spoke so highly’ of the club

Dark Blues boss Pressley revealed on Monday that the club had agreed a deal “in principle” for Hamilton and the move has been completed quicker than anticipated.

The central midfielder could now make his debut in Sunday’s Dundee derby at Dens Park.

“I’m delighted to be at the club,” he told DeeTV.

“When I first heard of the interest, it was something I was really interested in and something that I wanted to take on.

“I heard about the interest about 10 days ago, and from there it has moved along. I spoke to the manager and couldn’t wait to get it done.

“I know Ryan Astley, and he spoke so highly of the club and the people around the club.

“He said that I would love it here, and what the manager is building here is really exciting, and it’s something that I couldn’t wait to be part of.

“I’m a high-energy player who will always give my all for the team, and I’ll hopefully chip in with some goals as well.

“I’m really excited to get going and can’t wait to play in front of the fans.”

Hamilton was also capped at youth level by Scotland, playing for the U/15s, U/16s and U/19s.

He has scored 24 times in his 258 career appearances and has already played six times for Lincoln this season, winning four and drawing once.