EXCLUSIVE: Dundee eye swoop for Ryan Jack

Dundee are exploring a swoop for Scotland international midfielder Ryan Jack.

The 33-year-old has spent the last year at Turkish second-tier side Esenler Erokspor.

Courier Sport understands the Dark Blues have held talks with Jack’s representatives and the player is keen to return to his homeland.

Dundee wanted Jack last summer and their interest in the former Aberdeen and Rangers man has continued despite Tony Docherty’s departure as manager.

The player instead chose to embark on a new challenge in Istanbul where he played 26 times and helped Esenler to a 12th placed finish last season.

This term, though, he has played just 19 minutes and wasn’t included in matchday squads for clashes with Van Spor and Serik Spor.

That has proved an issue for Dundee with the club’s recruitment team keen to see Jack in action before making a move.

What kind of deal?

The club are also being cautious over his injury history and a contract would likely be largely based on appearances.

Whether Jack would accept such a deal remains to be seen.

A midfielder like Jack would be the final piece of the puzzle for Dens boss Steven Pressley after adding Ethan Hamilton on Tuesday.

The club are still hopeful over a loan deal for Celtic’s Colby Donovan, though his performance in the Hoops’ Champions League qualifier at Kairat Almaty may see him get the game time he needs at Parkhead rather than Dens.

Should they miss out on the young full-back, Dundee will only be looking for one more midfielder before Monday’s transfer deadline.

And Ryan Jack is one of the options being pursued.