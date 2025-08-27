EXCLUSIVE: Dundee eye swoop for Ryan Jack

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Dundee FC

EXCLUSIVE: Dundee eye swoop for Ryan Jack

The Scotland international is currently playing in Turkey.

Ryan Jack
Former Rangers midfielder Ryan Jack is a Dundee target. Image: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire
By George Cran

Dundee are exploring a swoop for Scotland international midfielder Ryan Jack.

The 33-year-old has spent the last year at Turkish second-tier side Esenler Erokspor.

Courier Sport understands the Dark Blues have held talks with Jack’s representatives and the player is keen to return to his homeland.

Dundee wanted Jack last summer and their interest in the former Aberdeen and Rangers man has continued despite Tony Docherty’s departure as manager.

Ryan Jack
Ryan Jack celebrates a goal against Dundee at Dens Park in 2023. Image: Rob Casey/SNS

The player instead chose to embark on a new challenge in Istanbul where he played 26 times and helped Esenler to a 12th placed finish last season.

This term, though, he has played just 19 minutes and wasn’t included in matchday squads for clashes with Van Spor and Serik Spor.

That has proved an issue for Dundee with the club’s recruitment team keen to see Jack in action before making a move.

What kind of deal?

The club are also being cautious over his injury history and a contract would likely be largely based on appearances.

Whether Jack would accept such a deal remains to be seen.

Colby Donovan
Celtic’s Colby Donovan is another target for Dundee. Image: Craig Williamson/SNS

A midfielder like Jack would be the final piece of the puzzle for Dens boss Steven Pressley after adding Ethan Hamilton on Tuesday.

The club are still hopeful over a loan deal for Celtic’s Colby Donovan, though his performance in the Hoops’ Champions League qualifier at Kairat Almaty may see him get the game time he needs at Parkhead rather than Dens.

Should they miss out on the young full-back, Dundee will only be looking for one more midfielder before Monday’s transfer deadline.

And Ryan Jack is one of the options being pursued.

