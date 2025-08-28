EXCLUSIVE: Billy Koumetio on not playing for Dundee and Steven Pressley thoughts

Billy Koumetio is doing all he can to force his way into the Dundee team for this weekend’s crunch derby.

On Sunday, Dundee United make the very short journey across the street to meet their fiercest foes in the first city clash of the season.

And Koumetio wants to be part of the Dark Blues team in their biggest match of the campaign so far.

He has had to show patience this season with Luke Graham impressing on the left of the back three.

‘I want to play’

Graham, however, limped off last time out at Kilmarnock and gave Koumetio the chance to come in.

It appears Graham should be fit to face the Tangerines but that won’t stop the young Frenchman from pushing for selection.

“I want to play so hopefully,” Koumetio said in an exclusive interview with Courier Sport.

“Let’s see how the week goes and hopefully (I play).

“I’ve got a lot of memories from derbies last season.

“I remember when Jordan McGhee had a very good game at Tannadice.

“The fans brought the atmosphere.

“That was a massive game, to be honest. And in the club, we speak a lot about derbies.

“I think this is what everyone wants to see in the city.

“We will work as hard as we can to show a beautiful footballing game.

“The most important thing is the win. So hopefully we get that for the fans.”

Positive patience

After scoring his first Dundee goal in the League Cup against Bonnyrigg Rose, Koumetio has had to wait for Pressley to give him a chance on the bench.

He played the final few minutes in the 1-1 draw at Ibrox before replacing Graham for the last 20 minutes at Rugby Park.

“I have had to wait a little bit,” he added.

“It’s not easy to come in a game like Kilmarnock where the intensity is so high, especially at the end of the game and at this position as well.

“But I’m happy to be honest for the clean sheet.

“I think when you don’t play, you just have to stay positive. Because if you come on and your head is down, it will just affect the team.

“It can be hard for all the players when you don’t play, when you travel all the time, an hour or two hours.

“It’s frustrating because as a player you want to play.

“But I think we try as much to be positive and to understand why and to be ready.

“Because the season is long, anything can happen. Like at Kilmarnock, for example.

“I think being positive is helping myself, not just me, but the team as well.

“Just being positive is the key.”

Pressley thoughts

When a new head coach comes in and doesn’t play you, it would be easy for a young player to get disgruntled.

However, Koumetio says Dundee boss Steven Pressley, a former international centre-back, has opened his eyes to new things on the training ground.

“He’s been very good with me, to be honest,” the defender said.

“I was surprised, to be honest, at the beginning because of how well he knows football.

“Not just my position, but even whatever position you play in, how specific he is and how detailed he is.

“And to be honest, he helped me as well in terms of my positioning, in terms of how I need to defend first before attacking.

“Because I’m a defender first, before attacking, before even passing the ball forward, I’m a defender first.

“I like to work with him because he has this experience and he sees a lot of things that I don’t see for the moment because I’m very young.

“It’s true that I started early, but I definitely have a lot of things to work on.

“Working with him is definitely a boost for me.

“And especially that he knows the position very well, he has helped me a lot, 100%.”