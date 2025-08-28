EXCLUSIVE: Billy Koumetio on not playing for Dundee and Steven Pressley thoughts

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Sport Football Dundee FC

EXCLUSIVE: Billy Koumetio on not playing for Dundee and Steven Pressley thoughts

The French defender has been on the bench in recent matches.

Billy Koumetio
Billy Koumetio has been out of the Dundee team. Image: Pete Summers/Shutterstock
By George Cran

Billy Koumetio is doing all he can to force his way into the Dundee team for this weekend’s crunch derby.

On Sunday, Dundee United make the very short journey across the street to meet their fiercest foes in the first city clash of the season.

And Koumetio wants to be part of the Dark Blues team in their biggest match of the campaign so far.

He has had to show patience this season with Luke Graham impressing on the left of the back three.

‘I want to play’

Graham, however, limped off last time out at Kilmarnock and gave Koumetio the chance to come in.

It appears Graham should be fit to face the Tangerines but that won’t stop the young Frenchman from pushing for selection.

“I want to play so hopefully,” Koumetio said in an exclusive interview with Courier Sport.

“Let’s see how the week goes and hopefully (I play).

Billy Koumetio sees one of two headers cleared off the line by Rhys McCabe
Billy Koumetio started in the League Cup group stage but is yet to start in the league. Image: Roddy Scott/SNS

“I’ve got a lot of memories from derbies last season.

“I remember when Jordan McGhee had a very good game at Tannadice.

“The fans brought the atmosphere.

“That was a massive game, to be honest. And in the club, we speak a lot about derbies.

“I think this is what everyone wants to see in the city.

“We will work as hard as we can to show a beautiful footballing game.

“The most important thing is the win. So hopefully we get that for the fans.”

Positive patience

After scoring his first Dundee goal in the League Cup against Bonnyrigg Rose, Koumetio has had to wait for Pressley to give him a chance on the bench.

He played the final few minutes in the 1-1 draw at Ibrox before replacing Graham for the last 20 minutes at Rugby Park.

“I have had to wait a little bit,” he added.

“It’s not easy to come in a game like Kilmarnock where the intensity is so high, especially at the end of the game and at this position as well.

“But I’m happy to be honest for the clean sheet.

“I think when you don’t play, you just have to stay positive. Because if you come on and your head is down, it will just affect the team.

Billy Koumetio powers in the third goal to seal Dundee's victory at Bonnyrigg Rose.
Billy Koumetio powers in the third goal to seal Dundee’s victory at Bonnyrigg Rose – his first for the club. Image: Ross Parker/SNS

“It can be hard for all the players when you don’t play, when you travel all the time, an hour or two hours.

“It’s frustrating because as a player you want to play.

“But I think we try as much to be positive and to understand why and to be ready.

“Because the season is long, anything can happen. Like at Kilmarnock, for example.

“I think being positive is helping myself, not just me, but the team as well.

“Just being positive is the key.”

Pressley thoughts

When a new head coach comes in and doesn’t play you, it would be easy for a young player to get disgruntled.

However, Koumetio says Dundee boss Steven Pressley, a former international centre-back, has opened his eyes to new things on the training ground.

“He’s been very good with me, to be honest,” the defender said.

“I was surprised, to be honest, at the beginning because of how well he knows football.

Dundee boss Steven Pressley at Ibrox.
Dundee boss Steven Pressley. Image: Rob Casey/SNS

“Not just my position, but even whatever position you play in, how specific he is and how detailed he is.

“And to be honest, he helped me as well in terms of my positioning, in terms of how I need to defend first before attacking.

“Because I’m a defender first, before attacking, before even passing the ball forward, I’m a defender first.

“I like to work with him because he has this experience and he sees a lot of things that I don’t see for the moment because I’m very young.

“It’s true that I started early, but I definitely have a lot of things to work on.

“Working with him is definitely a boost for me.

“And especially that he knows the position very well, he has helped me a lot, 100%.”

