Dundee, Dundee United and Dunfermline kids earn Scotland call as ex-St Johnstone youth star also gets nod

The young Scots travel to Portugal for a triple-header next month.

By George Cran
Warren Lyall and Ethan Crombie
Dundee youth stars Warren Lyall (left) and Ethan Crombie have been called up to the Scotland U/17 squad. Image: Dundee FC

Dundee and Dundee United will be well represented as Scotland U/17s head to Portugal for an international tournament next month.

The young Scots will face Portugal, Italy and Serbia in September as preparations for U/17 European Championship qualifying roll on.

Coach Brian McLaughlin held a short training camp ahead of the trip and will take a squad of 22 to the Continent.

Among youngsters from Manchester United, Manchester City and Arsenal will be five players from the two Dundee clubs plus one from Dunfermline.

Ethan Crombie started in central midfield for Dundee. Image: Ross Parker/SNS
Ethan Crombie started in central midfield for Dundee in a pre-season clash at Brechin. Image: Ross Parker/SNS

Sixteen-year-old Ethan Crombie featured for Dundee in pre-season and took a place on the bench in League Cup group stage fixtures.

He has secured a call-up to McLaughlin’s squad alongside goalkeeper Warren Lyall.

They’ll be joined by a trio of United starlets in the shape of Marcus Buchanan, Jamie Forrest and Nairn Reynolds while Lucas Fyfe of the Pars has also been called up.

Former St Johnstone youth star Callan Hamill is also in the squad. He joined Arsenal in the summer after making his first-team debut at McDiarmid Park at the end of last season.

The tournament kicks off for Scotland on September 4 against Serbia.

