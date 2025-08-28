Tim Keyes and John Nelms increase Dundee FC shareholding after converting £9m debt to equity

Dundee FC chiefs Tim Keyes and John Nelms have increased their shareholding in the club by £9 million after converting debt to equity.

Documents lodged with Companies House reveal more than 511m shares were allocated to their firm Football Partners Scotland – set up for the US duo’s 2013 takeover – as “repayment” of £6.9m.

Meanwhile, more than 179m shares were allocated to Dark Blue Property Holdings as “repayment” of £2.4m.

The company is Keyes and Nelms’ vehicle for the Dee’s new Camperdown stadium project, which hangs in the balance as a dispute with transport chiefs rumbles on.

Shareholding revealed in club accounts

A note in the club’s latest accounts said: “As the company does not have formal funding facilities in place to cover any financial deficits which might occur during the forecast period, the directors recognise that the company might again require to obtain further financial support from the company’s majority shareholder, Football Partners Scotland.

“The board of directors has received an undertaking in writing from Football Partners Scotland that it will continue to make additional funds available to the company in situations where these funds are required, with the aim of ensuring that the company has sufficient funds available to meet its financial commitments as they fall due and that this undertaking is given for at least the 12 months period from the date of signing these financial statements.

“The directors are satisfied that Football Partners Scotland has sufficient financial resources to fulfil this undertaking.”

Who else has shares in Dundee FC?

Dee4Life are Dundee’s second biggest shareholders, with Carnoustie-based manufacturer Smyth Composites in third and Dark Blues technical director Gordon Strachan in fourth.

Last year, the former Celtic and Scotland manager took shares in the club – worth £144,000 – in lieu of a salary.

A spokesperson from Dundee FC said: “Our owners have converted their debt into equity, like they have done several times in the past to ensure the financial health of the football club.”