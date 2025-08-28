Tim Keyes and John Nelms increase Dundee FC shareholding after converting £9m debt to equity

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Tim Keyes and John Nelms increase Dundee FC shareholding after converting £9m debt to equity

Documents lodged with Companies House reveal how many shares have been allocated.

By Laura Devlin
Dundee owners Tim Keyes and John Nelms. Image: SNS
Dundee FC chiefs Tim Keyes and John Nelms have increased their shareholding in the club by £9 million after converting debt to equity.

Documents lodged with Companies House reveal more than 511m shares were allocated to their firm Football Partners Scotland – set up for the US duo’s 2013 takeover – as “repayment” of £6.9m.

Meanwhile, more than 179m shares were allocated to Dark Blue Property Holdings as “repayment” of £2.4m.

The company is Keyes and Nelms’ vehicle for the Dee’s new Camperdown stadium project, which hangs in the balance as a dispute with transport chiefs rumbles on.

Shareholding revealed in club accounts

A note in the club’s latest accounts said: “As the company does not have formal funding facilities in place to cover any financial deficits which might occur during the forecast period, the directors recognise that the company might again require to obtain further financial support from the company’s majority shareholder, Football Partners Scotland.

an artist's impression of an aerial view showing how Dundee FC's proposed new stadium by Camperdown Park could look
The Dundee owners are looking to build a new stadium by Camperdown. Image: Holmes Miller.

“The board of directors has received an undertaking in writing from Football Partners Scotland that it will continue to make additional funds available to the company in situations where these funds are required, with the aim of ensuring that the company has sufficient funds available to meet its financial commitments as they fall due and that this undertaking is given for at least the 12 months period from the date of signing these financial statements.

“The directors are satisfied that Football Partners Scotland has sufficient financial resources to fulfil this undertaking.”

Who else has shares in Dundee FC?

Dee4Life are Dundee’s second biggest shareholders, with Carnoustie-based manufacturer Smyth Composites in third and Dark Blues technical director Gordon Strachan in fourth.

Dundee technical director Gordon Strachan at Dens Park.
Dundee technical director Gordon Strachan also has shares in Dundee. Image: SNS.

Last year, the former Celtic and Scotland manager took shares in the club – worth £144,000 – in lieu of a salary.

A spokesperson from Dundee FC said: “Our owners have converted their debt into equity, like they have done several times in the past to ensure the financial health of the football club.”

Conversation