Steven Pressley reveals transfer interest in Dundee duo as he addresses Ryan Jack link

The Dark Blues could be busy before the transfer window slams shut on Monday.

By George Cran
Steven Pressley
Dundee boss Steven Pressley spoke to media on Thursday. Image: Mark Scates/SNS

Dundee are gearing up for a busy end to the transfer window with ins and possibly outs still expected.

The window slams shut at 11pm on Monday night and a busy summer of business is not over at Dens Park.

The Dark Blues have already brought in 11 players since Steven Pressley arrived at the club but are keen to add a couple more.

There could also be outgoings after interest from other clubs in two of Dundee’s current squad.

‘Little bit of interest’

Asked if there would still be business before Monday’s deadline, Pressley replied: “There might be.

“We’re still considering a couple of things at this moment in time.

“We’ve got a couple of decisions to make around a few things.

“Also, there’s been a little bit of interest in a couple of our players.”

Whether an exit for one or more of the squad would require more incomings remains to be seen.

Asked about that Pressley said “potentially but maybe not” as he bids to find the “sweet spot” in the size of his squad, ensuring every player gets enough game time.

There have been no further offers for goalkeeper Trevor Carson after he turned down a move to Ross County, the Dundee boss confirmed.

Colby Donovan

Colby Donovan
Colby Donovan has impressed for Celtic in recent matches. Image: Craig Williamson/SNS

There also remains a desire to bolster the midfield options and the potential loan deal for Celtic’s Colby Donovan remains a possibility.

“That looked like it was going to happen,” Pressley said.

“Then, obviously, the injury to Alistair Johnston has changed things.

“Again, we’re a bit unsure on that. It’s not dead in the water but it’s not a done deal, far from it.”

Ryan Jack

Ryan Jack
Former Rangers midfielder Ryan Jack is a Dundee target. Image: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire

Ethan Hamilton is in line to make his debut for Dundee in Sunday’s derby but the Dark Blues are keen to add another midfielder to the squad by Monday evening.

Courier Sport revealed on Wednesday the club had been exploring a move for former Aberdeen, Rangers and Scotland man Ryan Jack.

And Pressley confirmed he is an option – but only if the player himself can secure a release from Turkish side Esenler Erokspor.

“Ryan’s certainly one that we’ve spoken about within the club. He’s still contracted to his club in Turkey,” the Dundee boss said.

“I think he needs to find a solution at that end before anything could happen around him.

“I’ll be honest, there’s absolutely no agreement with us on this.

“It’s just been a player that has been discussed and his agent has also approached the club.

“But there is no agreement.”

Luke Graham
Luke Graham went off against Kilmarnock with injury – will he be fit for Sunday? Image: Ross MacDonald/SNS

Courier Sport revealed on Wednesday that any deal that could be reached between Dundee and Jack would likely be largely based on appearances.

The Dark Blues have other targets for the midfield slot, however.

Meanwhile, Luke Graham and Fin Robertson have shaken off knocks picked up against Kilmarnock to be fit for Sunday’s clash with Dundee United.

The Dee will be without Paul Digby and Charlie Reilly with the latter expected to re-join full training in two weeks.

Conversation