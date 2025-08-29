Derby win for Dundee can ignite campaign, says Steven Pressley, as boss makes promise to fans

Steven Pressley wants controlled aggression from Dundee in this weekend’s crunch Dens derby as he plots victory that would “ignite” the club’s campaign.

Both the Dee and Dundee United are in search of their first Premiership victories of the season when they meet head-to-head on Sunday.

Pressley is a veteran of derbies including the City of Discovery clash, the Edinburgh derby and the Old Firm.

And knows exactly what is required on big days like Sunday.

“I think that the difficulty with these games is just controlling the nerves, not allowing the nerves to spill over and affect your performance,” he said.

“That’ll be a big part of it for our group of players, controlling that nervous energy.

“You need aggression as well but I think you’re always walking that tightrope in derbies. You want the aggression, but it’s controlling the emotion within that.

“That’s going to be a really important aspect at the weekend.

“Derbies can generate such a feel-good factor around your club that can help ignite your season.

“There’s no doubt about that.

“So whichever derby, whether it’s Edinburgh, Dundee or Old Firm, they still have the same impact on your supporters. And they have the impact on your club and your players.

“So at this stage of the season, it’s a really important game because I think it can give you that platform to move forward.

“I do think that the group are in a good place just now. I think they’re feeling good about themselves.

“But this would accelerate that to another level.”

Honesty

Dundee have won the last two derbies but a league win over United has been a long time in coming.

They defeated their arch rivals in the Scottish Cup for the first time since 1956 back in January.

But not since the infamous Doon Derby have the Dark Blues come out on top in the league at Dens.

“I was given the stat that, although Dundee have won the last two derbies we’ve not won at Dens in the league since 2016,” Pressley added.

“So, that again is another statistic that we have to try and put right.

“I will say this. I make no promises about our performance other than I think you’ll see a really honest performance from this group of players.

“That’s what I see every day on the training ground. That’s what I’ve seen in the games so far. A real honesty in their performance.

“I think when you give that, your fans can really relate to that. I think that’s really important.

“Dundee is a club that we understand. It’s a club with a real working class edge to it.

“We have to represent that football club by an honesty in their performance.”

Simon ‘loves the derby’

And Pressley is delighted to have a Dundonian as skipper in Simon Murray who knows just what this game means to supporters.

“I can’t tell you how excited he is. We’ve chatted a lot about it and he’s really excited,” he said of Murray.

“He loves the derby.

“Again, he’ll be in the dressing-room telling the players the importance of that. There’s no doubt about it.

“I don’t think it’s going to take me to remind the players. I think Simon will remind them just how important this game is.”