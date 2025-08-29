Derby win for Dundee can ignite campaign, says Steven Pressley, as boss makes promise to fans

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Derby win for Dundee can ignite campaign, says Steven Pressley, as boss makes promise to fans

The Dark Blues host the Tangerines on Sunday.

By George Cran
Steven Pressley
Steven Pressley wants controlled aggression from Dundee in the derby against United on Sunday. Image: Russell Cheyne/Shutterstock

Steven Pressley wants controlled aggression from Dundee in this weekend’s crunch Dens derby as he plots victory that would “ignite” the club’s campaign.

Both the Dee and Dundee United are in search of their first Premiership victories of the season when they meet head-to-head on Sunday.

Pressley is a veteran of derbies including the City of Discovery clash, the Edinburgh derby and the Old Firm.

And knows exactly what is required on big days like Sunday.

“I think that the difficulty with these games is just controlling the nerves, not allowing the nerves to spill over and affect your performance,” he said.

Dundee players celebrate with fans on Scottish Cup derby night. Image: David Young/Shutterstock
Dundee players celebrate with fans on Scottish Cup derby night. Image: David Young/Shutterstock

“That’ll be a big part of it for our group of players, controlling that nervous energy.

“You need aggression as well but I think you’re always walking that tightrope in derbies. You want the aggression, but it’s controlling the emotion within that.

“That’s going to be a really important aspect at the weekend.

“Derbies can generate such a feel-good factor around your club that can help ignite your season.

“There’s no doubt about that.

“So whichever derby, whether it’s Edinburgh, Dundee or Old Firm, they still have the same impact on your supporters. And they have the impact on your club and your players.

A young Steven Pressley blocks Willie Falconer, a future Dundee favourite, in a 1994 Old Firm clash. Image: SNS

“So at this stage of the season, it’s a really important game because I think it can give you that platform to move forward.

“I do think that the group are in a good place just now. I think they’re feeling good about themselves.

“But this would accelerate that to another level.”

Honesty

Dundee have won the last two derbies but a league win over United has been a long time in coming.

They defeated their arch rivals in the Scottish Cup for the first time since 1956 back in January.

But not since the infamous Doon Derby have the Dark Blues come out on top in the league at Dens.

“I was given the stat that, although Dundee have won the last two derbies we’ve not won at Dens in the league since 2016,” Pressley added.

“So, that again is another statistic that we have to try and put right.

Craig Wighton's famous Dundee derby winner.
Craig Wighton is the last man to score a derby league winner for Dundee at Dens.

“I will say this. I make no promises about our performance other than I think you’ll see a really honest performance from this group of players.

“That’s what I see every day on the training ground. That’s what I’ve seen in the games so far. A real honesty in their performance.

“I think when you give that, your fans can really relate to that. I think that’s really important.

“Dundee is a club that we understand. It’s a club with a real working class edge to it.

“We have to represent that football club by an honesty in their performance.”

Simon ‘loves the derby’

Dundee striker Simon Murray celebrates his goal at Dundee United. Image: Ross Parker/SNS
Simon Murray celebrates his goal in front of the East Stand at Tannadice as Dundee won the last derby. Image: Ross Parker/SNS

And Pressley is delighted to have a Dundonian as skipper in Simon Murray who knows just what this game means to supporters.

“I can’t tell you how excited he is. We’ve chatted a lot about it and he’s really excited,” he said of Murray.

“He loves the derby.

“Again, he’ll be in the dressing-room telling the players the importance of that. There’s no doubt about it.

“I don’t think it’s going to take me to remind the players. I think Simon will remind them just how important this game is.”

