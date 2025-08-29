How Dundee and Simon Murray are chasing derby history at Dens on Sunday

Dundee and Simon Murray are chasing derby history this Sunday.

This weekend arch rivals Dundee United will make the short walk up the road from Tannadice for the first derby of the season.

There they will meet a new-look Dark Blues under Steven Pressley, a former tangerine himself.

Regardless of all the changes at Dens Park, this new Dundee side have the opportunity to make history by following the lead of their predecessors.

Only once this century have the blue side of the city won three derbies in a row and it has already been 25 years since that happened.

That treble in 2000 was also the first time in almost 50 years.

The last two derbies have ended in Dundee victories – a Scottish Cup win in January followed by the rip-roaring 4-2 win at Tannadice in March.

To go three-in-a-row would see them match these guys:

Caniggia and Sara

No wonder the heroes of the Bonetti era are still held in such esteem by Dundee fans – the big guns loved a derby goal.

The last time the Dark Blues racked up a third-straight success came in November 2000 when Claudio Caniggia and a sumptuous Georgi Nemsadze chip earned a 2-0 win at Tannadice.

That followed Juan Sara’s famous hat-trick at Dens Park in a 3-0 win two months previous and a 3-0 win at the end of Jocky Scott’s time in charge.

Another fans favourite James Grady grabbed one that day, sandwiched between two Willie Falconer strikes.

Back in the day

Twice before then have Dundee won three on the spin.

A run in 1956 included a Forfarshire Cup victory but the end of the Second World War brought the Dark Blues best sequence of wins.

They remarkably won eight in a row between 1945 and 1947 with two Forfarshire Cup wins in there in a run that saw 11 victories out of 12 over their nearest rivals.

Simon Murray

Not only are the team chasing history but talisman Simon Murray can become only the second Dee ever to reach a remarkable scoring feat.

Already he is on par with a host of Dark Blue goalscorers after scoring in each of the last three derby meetings.

A penalty in defeat at Dens kicked off the year before he headed in the only goal of the game in that Scottish Cup win in January.

And last time out he stole the show with his celebration after sealing the 4-2 win at Tannadice in March.

That brought him level with the likes of Steve Lovell (he scored five in six), Nacho Novo, Iain Ferguson, Billy Dodds and George Merchant.

Ronnie Turnbull in that post-war run did it, too, as did Andy Campbell between 1930 and 1932.

But only one man has scored in four straight derbies before and that man is Tommy Coyne.

All came in 1987, though across two seasons. The first in a Scottish Cup semi-final defeat before he and Keith Wright earned a League Cup quarter-final win the following season.

Then came a 1-1 draw in the league before a 3-1 victory across the road with two from Coyne and one from Wright as the Cobra and the Mongoose did their thing.

Across those four games, Wright also scored three times but not in consecutive games.

In the 1987/88 season, Coyne notched a remarkable 37 goals with 33 of those in the Premier Division.

On Sunday, Murray has the chance to match his incredible derby run.