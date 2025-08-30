Dundee new boy Ethan Hamilton lifts lid on rubbing shoulders with Man United superstars

Ethan Hamilton is ready for a Dundee derby debut.

Not only will it be a first outing in dark blue for the 26-year-old Scot if he gets onto the pitch on Sunday but also his first taste of Scottish football.

The midfielder left his homeland at the age of 15 to join Manchester United’s youth setup.

As a rangy, athletic, fair-haired midfielder from Edinburgh’s Hutchison Vale, comparisons with Darren Fletcher were unavoidable.

There he also rubbed shoulders with superstars like Paul Pogba and Nemanja Matic.

Inspirations in the youth setup weren’t far away either.

“In my age group Scott McTominay was a couple of years older than me and he has done amazingly well. He was a really nice lad,” Hamilton told Courier Sport.

“There were also boys who’d come through the academy, like (Jesse) Lingard and obviously (Marcus) Rashford was a year above me and was in the first team at that point.

“Scott was just breaking through during that period. So they were always good if you went over and trained with the first team.

“In the first team at that time, there were the likes of Matic and Pogba, just amazing players.

“I always had to remember they were trying to play for the biggest club in the world! But if you went over to Matic in training, he would always try and speak to you.”

He added: “And the coaching we had… I had Ricky Sbragia, who is obviously Scottish as well, Warren Joyce and Kieran McKenna who were great.

“To have that grounding was brilliant, really.”

Kieran McKenna

Sbragia had been Sunderland manager previously and also spent a lot of time in the Scotland youth setup at various age groups.

Joyce was very highly thought of at Old Trafford before venturing out on his own as manager of Wigan and then Melbourne City. He’s now a coach at Nottingham Forest.

But it is McKenna who has the big name recognition these days after guiding Ipswich from the doldrums of League One back into the Premier League.

“He was amazing and helped me massively,” Hamilton said.

“I had him for about two years from U/18s and I am not surprised at how well he’s done.

“He’s just a really good coach.”

McKenna said of Hamilton when he replaced Pogba in the Red Devils squad for an FA Cup tie in 2018: “He is a fantastic character around the group and another one with a great training mentality every day. He’s a hard worker who wants to get better and develop himself.

“With his attitude, it could certainly carry him very far in his career.”

Ready to go

Hamilton now has a new head coach in Steven Pressley and he admits after speaking to him it was a “no-brainer” to make the move back to Scotland after 11 years away.

“At Lincoln, I just wasn’t playing as much as I would have liked, so obviously when this kind of opportunity came about, I was really looking forward to it,” he said.

“I think the opportunity to come and play in the Scottish league, the manager, how he sees me fitting into how he wants to play, I was really excited to be part of it.

“I’m just looking forward to the game on Sunday.

“I’ve had a full pre-season and I’ve come on in a few games as well down there.

“I’m feeling fully fit and ready to go if given the opportunity to play.”

Top target

Hamilton was one of Dundee’s top targets over the summer as Pressley oversaw a complete rebuild of a playing squad that had been taken apart at the end of last season.

However, patience was required with Lincoln City unwilling to let the midfielder go earlier in the window.

He has played six times for the Imps this season, though only once as a starter.

Last season he played 39 times with as many starts as substitute appearances.

Compared with other midfielders in League One, he ranked highly in passing accuracy and tackling but also fouls committed.

There were no goals but Hamilton likes a long shot and has shown ability to chip in across his career.

Eight strikes in 2021/22 for Accrington Stanley has been his best return. One of those was a goal of the season contender, an outrageous rocket from out wide (see below).

Goals would be handy but Dundee are in need of some power in the middle of the park.

Will he bring that?

Pressley says he will bring more than that.

“He’ll bring physicality. He’s six foot two, he’s big, he’s athletic. And he’s also got an edge to him,” the Dundee boss said.

“Although he’s a really lovely lad off the pitch, he’s one of those players that changes when he crosses that white line. He’s a real winner.

“And I think he’ll bring that type of mentality to the group.

“We’d identified him probably eight or nine weeks ago when I first came in.

“So we’re really, really pleased.”