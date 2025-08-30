Dundee new boy Ethan Hamilton lifts lid on rubbing shoulders with Man United superstars

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Dundee FC

Dundee new boy Ethan Hamilton lifts lid on rubbing shoulders with Man United superstars

The 26-year-old learned a lot during his time at Manchester United and was a main target for the Dee this summer.

Ethan Hamilton
Ethan Hamilton became Dundee's 11th signing of the summer. Image: Mark Scates/SNS
By George Cran

Ethan Hamilton is ready for a Dundee derby debut.

Not only will it be a first outing in dark blue for the 26-year-old Scot if he gets onto the pitch on Sunday but also his first taste of Scottish football.

The midfielder left his homeland at the age of 15 to join Manchester United’s youth setup.

As a rangy, athletic, fair-haired midfielder from Edinburgh’s Hutchison Vale, comparisons with Darren Fletcher were unavoidable.

There he also rubbed shoulders with superstars like Paul Pogba and Nemanja Matic.

Inspirations in the youth setup weren’t far away either.

“In my age group Scott McTominay was a couple of years older than me and he has done amazingly well. He was a really nice lad,” Hamilton told Courier Sport.

“There were also boys who’d come through the academy, like (Jesse) Lingard and obviously (Marcus) Rashford was a year above me and was in the first team at that point.

“Scott was just breaking through during that period. So they were always good if you went over and trained with the first team.

“In the first team at that time, there were the likes of Matic and Pogba, just amazing players.

Paul Pogba
Former Manchester United star Paul Pogba. Image: Nigel Keene/LiveMedia/Shutterstock

“I always had to remember they were trying to play for the biggest club in the world! But if you went over to Matic in training, he would always try and speak to you.”

He added: “And the coaching we had… I had Ricky Sbragia, who is obviously Scottish as well, Warren Joyce and Kieran McKenna who were great.

“To have that grounding was brilliant, really.”

Kieran McKenna

Sbragia had been Sunderland manager previously and also spent a lot of time in the Scotland youth setup at various age groups.

Joyce was very highly thought of at Old Trafford before venturing out on his own as manager of Wigan and then Melbourne City. He’s now a coach at Nottingham Forest.

But it is McKenna who has the big name recognition these days after guiding Ipswich from the doldrums of League One back into the Premier League.

Ipswich Town manager Kieran McKenna. Image: PA
Ipswich Town manager Kieran McKenna. Image: PA

“He was amazing and helped me massively,” Hamilton said.

“I had him for about two years from U/18s and I am not surprised at how well he’s done.

“He’s just a really good coach.”

McKenna said of Hamilton when he replaced Pogba in the Red Devils squad for an FA Cup tie in 2018: “He is a fantastic character around the group and another one with a great training mentality every day. He’s a hard worker who wants to get better and develop himself.

“With his attitude, it could certainly carry him very far in his career.”

Ready to go

Hamilton now has a new head coach in Steven Pressley and he admits after speaking to him it was a “no-brainer” to make the move back to Scotland after 11 years away.

“At Lincoln, I just wasn’t playing as much as I would have liked, so obviously when this kind of opportunity came about, I was really looking forward to it,” he said.

Ethan Hamilton
Ethan Hamilton hits one for Peterborough. Image: PA

“I think the opportunity to come and play in the Scottish league, the manager, how he sees me fitting into how he wants to play, I was really excited to be part of it.

“I’m just looking forward to the game on Sunday.

“I’ve had a full pre-season and I’ve come on in a few games as well down there.

“I’m feeling fully fit and ready to go if given the opportunity to play.”

Top target

Hamilton was one of Dundee’s top targets over the summer as Pressley oversaw a complete rebuild of a playing squad that had been taken apart at the end of last season.

However, patience was required with Lincoln City unwilling to let the midfielder go earlier in the window.

He has played six times for the Imps this season, though only once as a starter.

Dundee boss Steven Pressley at Ibrox. Image: Rob Casey/SNS
Dundee boss Steven Pressley is delighted to get his man. Image: Rob Casey/SNS

Last season he played 39 times with as many starts as substitute appearances.

Compared with other midfielders in League One, he ranked highly in passing accuracy and tackling but also fouls committed.

There were no goals but Hamilton likes a long shot and has shown ability to chip in across his career.

Eight strikes in 2021/22 for Accrington Stanley has been his best return. One of those was a goal of the season contender, an outrageous rocket from out wide (see below).

Goals would be handy but Dundee are in need of some power in the middle of the park.

Will he bring that?

Pressley says he will bring more than that.

“He’ll bring physicality. He’s six foot two, he’s big, he’s athletic. And he’s also got an edge to him,” the Dundee boss said.

“Although he’s a really lovely lad off the pitch, he’s one of those players that changes when he crosses that white line. He’s a real winner.

“And I think he’ll bring that type of mentality to the group.

“We’d identified him probably eight or nine weeks ago when I first came in.

“So we’re really, really pleased.”

