Dundee star Simon Murray has derby ‘celebrations in mind’ after Adebayor-inspired moment at Tannadice

Simon Murray says he has a “couple of celebrations in mind” for today’s Dundee derby after stealing the show last time out.

Murray’s penalty sealed a rip-roaring 4-2 victory at Tannadice, the Dark Blues’ first away derby win since 2004.

Now they are out to earn a first home league win against their old foes since 2016.

And can make it three wins on the spin for the first time since 2000 while Murray himself can match the feat achieved by Tommy Coyne in 1987 – scoring in four straight derbies.

“That’s pretty cool when you hear stuff like that,” Murray said.

“I was hoping to get the goals in a row last season and I think I matched Alan Gilzean which was obviously really cool with somebody of his stature.

“Tommy Coyne is another massive one so that would be phenomenal if I could do that.

“Hopefully it happens because that would be something to be proud of.

“This is a game which could really catapult the season if we get a good result.

“The last one we had was great away from home and obviously we’ve got another record in that sort of sense.

“The gaffer’s touched on that it was the first time since 2001 that we had got a point at Ibrox and then we hadn’t kept a clean sheet at Killie since 2017.

“Hopefully we can put a mark down today.”

Celebration

If Murray does meet Coyne’s impressive mark, all eyes will be on his choice of celebration.

That’s after admitting his Emmanuel Adebayor-inspired run across the field at Tannadice was planned out beforehand.

“I have a couple of celebrations in mind but I’ve been warned by certain people to keep it a bit calmer this time!” the Dundee skipper added.

“That’s all part of it so hopefully I can enjoy it.”