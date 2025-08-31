Dundee star Simon Murray has derby ‘celebrations in mind’ after Adebayor-inspired moment at Tannadice

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Sport Football Dundee FC

Dundee star Simon Murray has derby ‘celebrations in mind’ after Adebayor-inspired moment at Tannadice

The Dark Blues frontman is keen to equal Tommy Coyne's derby record.

Simon Murray
After scoring from the penalty spot, Simon Murray (centre) runs the length of Tannadice to celebrate in front of the United fans in the East Stand. Image: SNS
By George Cran

Simon Murray says he has a “couple of celebrations in mind” for today’s Dundee derby after stealing the show last time out.

Murray’s penalty sealed a rip-roaring 4-2 victory at Tannadice, the Dark Blues’ first away derby win since 2004.

Now they are out to earn a first home league win against their old foes since 2016.

And can make it three wins on the spin for the first time since 2000 while Murray himself can match the feat achieved by Tommy Coyne in 1987 – scoring in four straight derbies.

“That’s pretty cool when you hear stuff like that,” Murray said.

“I was hoping to get the goals in a row last season and I think I matched Alan Gilzean which was obviously really cool with somebody of his stature.

Simon Murray
Dundee talisman Simon Murray enjoys the memory of his last derby outing. Image: Mark Scates/SNS

Tommy Coyne is another massive one so that would be phenomenal if I could do that.

“Hopefully it happens because that would be something to be proud of.

“This is a game which could really catapult the season if we get a good result.

“The last one we had was great away from home and obviously we’ve got another record in that sort of sense.

“The gaffer’s touched on that it was the first time since 2001 that we had got a point at Ibrox and then we hadn’t kept a clean sheet at Killie since 2017.

“Hopefully we can put a mark down today.”

Celebration

If Murray does meet Coyne’s impressive mark, all eyes will be on his choice of celebration.

That’s after admitting his Emmanuel Adebayor-inspired run across the field at Tannadice was planned out beforehand.

“I have a couple of celebrations in mind but I’ve been warned by certain people to keep it a bit calmer this time!” the Dundee skipper added.

“That’s all part of it so hopefully I can enjoy it.”

More from Dundee FC

Steven Pressley, left, and Craig Sibbald together at Falkirk
Dundee United ace will never forget huge Steven Pressley call ahead of Dens Park…
Ethan Hamilton
Dundee new boy Ethan Hamilton lifts lid on rubbing shoulders with Man United superstars
Simon Murray
How Dundee and Simon Murray are chasing derby history at Dens on Sunday
2
Steven Pressley
Steven Pressley says derby win for Dundee can ignite campaign as boss makes promise…
2
Steven Pressley
Steven Pressley reveals transfer interest in Dundee duo as he addresses Ryan Jack link
Dundee owners Tim Keyes and John Nelms. Image: SNS
Tim Keyes and John Nelms increase Dundee FC shareholding after converting £9m debt to…
3
The last meeting between the sides at Dens ended 1-0 to the Dark Blues
Dundee vs Dundee United: What the stats say ahead of derby day
5
Billy Koumetio
EXCLUSIVE: Dundee's Billy Koumetio on positive patience and Steven Pressley thoughts
4
Warren Lyall and Ethan Crombie
Dundee, Dundee United and Dunfermline kids earn Scotland call as ex-St Johnstone youth star…
Ryan Jack
EXCLUSIVE: Dundee eye swoop for Ryan Jack
3

Conversation