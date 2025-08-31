Steven Pressley admits Dundee ‘lacked belief’ in drab derby display as he provides transfer update

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Steven Pressley admits Dundee ‘lacked belief’ in drab derby display as he provides transfer update

The Dark Blues were well-beaten as Dundee United won comfortably at Dens Park.

By George Cran
Steven Pressley
Steven Pressley tries to inject life into his Dundee team as they lost at home to Dundee United. Image: Ross Parker/SNS

Drab Dundee “lacked belief” in their derby defeat to rivals Dundee United admits Steven Pressley.

The Dark Blues failed to lay a glove on their fierce rivals at Dens Park with goals in each half from Zac Sapsford and Ivan Dolcek enough to earn United a comfortable first win of the season.

The half-time whistle was met with boos by the home support while full-time arrived with something more akin to apathy as the away fans enjoyed jubilant celebrations.

“We didn’t do enough to get anything from the game,” Pressley admitted.

Ivan Dolcek wheels away in celebration as dejected Dees look on.
Dolcek wheels away in celebration as dejected Dees look on. Image: SNS

“Our desire and our work ethic were there, but we just lacked belief and quality with the ball.

“Our final ball, the amount of bodies that we’re getting into the box, we need to improve on all of those things.

“The disappointment was that we’d obviously received some plaudits for the last couple of weeks.

“It was a chance for us to get some momentum, a real feelgood factor around the club, which can help a great deal, but it wasn’t to be.

“We have to take today’s situation, losing in your own stadium to your greatest rivals and use that as a fuel.”

Turgid

Dundee matched up with United’s 3-4-2-1 formation but barely got near their opponents throughout a turgid 90 minutes for the home side.

United grabbed the lead on 14 minutes through the returning Sapsford. The home defence were caught sleeping, first to allow the impressive Luca Stephenson to keep the ball in.

And then the Australian was sharpest in the centre to beat the home defence at the near post.

Zac Sapsford celebrates in front of the away fans.
Sapsford celebrates in front of the home fans. Image: SNS

Dundee’s best chance of the game came on 28 minutes as Simon Murray found himself in behind after Bert Esselink went down but Yevhenii Kucherenko saved. Ref Steven McLean then blew for a foul, however.

Going in at the break, the home side had the chance to reset and try to fire themselves up.

But it took until 69 minutes for either side to have a shot in the second period with United debutant Nikolaj Moller heading straight at McCracken.

Ethan Hamilton shoots
Dundee’s single shot on target came in the second half as Ethan Hamilton let fly from range. Image: Ross Parker/SNS

Ethan Hamilton did sting the palms of Kucherenko with a long-range effort on 70 minutes but there was no lift in the home performance.

And Dolcek’s fierce strike on 77 minutes was enough to ensure United would go home with a comfortable victory.

Perseverence

More galling for Dundee fans after watching that 90 minutes is Pressley admits there is likely to be more of it ahead.

“We’re only four games into a season and it’s going to take time, it’s going to take a lot of perseverance,” he added.

Dejected Dundee
Dejected Dundee fall to defeat at Dens. Image: Ross Parker/SNS

“We’ve signed a lot of players, and I don’t expect us to be the complete team or squad within one window. But I think we’ve made some progress in that area.

“We have got to be competitive. I think we’ve demonstrated that in all the games that we’ve been competitive.

“We need more. We need to improve. I know that, but I think we’ve made some progress.”

Transfer deadline

Dundee boss Steven Pressley and David Longwell search for answers. Image: Paul Devlin/SNS
Dundee boss Steven Pressley and David Longwell search for derby answers. Image: Paul Devlin/SNS

Asked if there would be additions made before Monday’s deadline, Pressley wasn’t confident.

“There’s nothing imminent at this moment,” he said.

“We’re obviously assessing the market but nothing really to report at present.”

And any going out?

“Not at this moment. We had inquiries with regards to one of our players, but he didn’t want to take that opportunity, so there’s no problem around that.

“But you never know in the next 24 hours what can happen.”

The Premiership transfer window slams shut at 11pm on Monday night.

Conversation