Steven Pressley admits Dundee ‘lacked belief’ in drab derby display as he provides transfer update

Drab Dundee “lacked belief” in their derby defeat to rivals Dundee United admits Steven Pressley.

The Dark Blues failed to lay a glove on their fierce rivals at Dens Park with goals in each half from Zac Sapsford and Ivan Dolcek enough to earn United a comfortable first win of the season.

The half-time whistle was met with boos by the home support while full-time arrived with something more akin to apathy as the away fans enjoyed jubilant celebrations.

“We didn’t do enough to get anything from the game,” Pressley admitted.

“Our desire and our work ethic were there, but we just lacked belief and quality with the ball.

“Our final ball, the amount of bodies that we’re getting into the box, we need to improve on all of those things.

“The disappointment was that we’d obviously received some plaudits for the last couple of weeks.

“It was a chance for us to get some momentum, a real feelgood factor around the club, which can help a great deal, but it wasn’t to be.

“We have to take today’s situation, losing in your own stadium to your greatest rivals and use that as a fuel.”

Turgid

Dundee matched up with United’s 3-4-2-1 formation but barely got near their opponents throughout a turgid 90 minutes for the home side.

United grabbed the lead on 14 minutes through the returning Sapsford. The home defence were caught sleeping, first to allow the impressive Luca Stephenson to keep the ball in.

And then the Australian was sharpest in the centre to beat the home defence at the near post.

Dundee’s best chance of the game came on 28 minutes as Simon Murray found himself in behind after Bert Esselink went down but Yevhenii Kucherenko saved. Ref Steven McLean then blew for a foul, however.

Going in at the break, the home side had the chance to reset and try to fire themselves up.

But it took until 69 minutes for either side to have a shot in the second period with United debutant Nikolaj Moller heading straight at McCracken.

Ethan Hamilton did sting the palms of Kucherenko with a long-range effort on 70 minutes but there was no lift in the home performance.

And Dolcek’s fierce strike on 77 minutes was enough to ensure United would go home with a comfortable victory.

Perseverence

More galling for Dundee fans after watching that 90 minutes is Pressley admits there is likely to be more of it ahead.

“We’re only four games into a season and it’s going to take time, it’s going to take a lot of perseverance,” he added.

“We’ve signed a lot of players, and I don’t expect us to be the complete team or squad within one window. But I think we’ve made some progress in that area.

“We have got to be competitive. I think we’ve demonstrated that in all the games that we’ve been competitive.

“We need more. We need to improve. I know that, but I think we’ve made some progress.”

Transfer deadline

Asked if there would be additions made before Monday’s deadline, Pressley wasn’t confident.

“There’s nothing imminent at this moment,” he said.

“We’re obviously assessing the market but nothing really to report at present.”

And any going out?

“Not at this moment. We had inquiries with regards to one of our players, but he didn’t want to take that opportunity, so there’s no problem around that.

“But you never know in the next 24 hours what can happen.”

The Premiership transfer window slams shut at 11pm on Monday night.