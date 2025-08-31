Ex-Dundee star blasts Dark Blues derby display: ‘Game could have lasted two days and they wouldn’t score’

Scott Allan blasted Dundee’s “nothingness” in their dispiriting derby defeat to Dundee United.

The Dark Blues were distinctly second-best at Dens Park as goals in each half from Zac Sapsford and Ivan Dolcek gave the Tangerines a comfortable victory.

Steven Pressley admitted his side “lacked belief” on the ball as they struggled to make any in-roads against their fierce rivals.

They managed just one shot on target throughout the 90 minutes with four going wide of the goal, making a meagre expected goals of just 0.11.

‘Devoid of ideas’

And Allan, who began his playing career at United but joined the Dee on loan from Celtic in 2017, was not impressed with his former side.

“That’s as bad as I’ve seen this season as far as a team trying to create something,” he told BBC Sportsound.

“In terms of duels and physicality and wanting to win first and second balls, United came out on top all over the park.

“I was so disappointed in Dundee today.

“I get when you’re playing away from home, you have to be solid and have a foundation.

“But they just offered nothing creatively.

“Simon Murray up front was just frustrated from minute one.

“There were balls launched up to him, no one round about him and just honestly, the game could have been on for two days and they wouldn’t have scored.

“Dundee just weren’t set up to cause of any sort of problems, it was devoid of any ideas.

“From a Dundee perspective, if you were coming to watch your team today, there was just a nothingness.

“There was no urgency and they never looked like getting back in the game.

“It has to be better than that when you’re playing at home.”