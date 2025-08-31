Ex-Dundee star blasts Dark Blues derby display: ‘Game could have lasted two days and they wouldn’t score’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Dundee FC

Ex-Dundee star blasts Dark Blues derby display: ‘Game could have lasted two days and they wouldn’t score’

The Dark Blues were distinctly second-best at home to Dundee United.

By George Cran
Dejected Dundee
Dejected Dundee fall to defeat at Dens. Image: Ross Parker/SNS

Scott Allan blasted Dundee’s “nothingness” in their dispiriting derby defeat to Dundee United.

The Dark Blues were distinctly second-best at Dens Park as goals in each half from Zac Sapsford and Ivan Dolcek gave the Tangerines a comfortable victory.

Steven Pressley admitted his side “lacked belief” on the ball as they struggled to make any in-roads against their fierce rivals.

They managed just one shot on target throughout the 90 minutes with four going wide of the goal, making a meagre expected goals of just 0.11.

‘Devoid of ideas’

09/08/17 BETFRED CUP DUNDEE v DUNDEE UTD DENS PARK - DUNDEE Dundee United's Fraser Fyvie and Dundee's Scott Allan
Scott Allan in action for Dundee in a Dens derby. Image: SNS

And Allan, who began his playing career at United but joined the Dee on loan from Celtic in 2017, was not impressed with his former side.

“That’s as bad as I’ve seen this season as far as a team trying to create something,” he told BBC Sportsound.

“In terms of duels and physicality and wanting to win first and second balls, United came out on top all over the park.

“I was so disappointed in Dundee today.

“I get when you’re playing away from home, you have to be solid and have a foundation.

“But they just offered nothing creatively.

“Simon Murray up front was just frustrated from minute one.

Simon Murray trudges off after Dundee’s defeat to Dundee United. Image: Paul Devlin/SNS

“There were balls launched up to him, no one round about him and just honestly, the game could have been on for two days and they wouldn’t have scored.

“Dundee just weren’t set up to cause of any sort of problems, it was devoid of any ideas.

“From a Dundee perspective, if you were coming to watch your team today, there was just a nothingness.

“There was no urgency and they never looked like getting back in the game.

“It has to be better than that when you’re playing at home.”

Conversation