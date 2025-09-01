Dundee’s transfer deadline day: Will there be ins and outs at Dens Park?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Dundee FC

Dundee’s transfer deadline day: Will there be ins and outs at Dens Park?

Courier Sport sets the scene before the window slams shut this evening.

By George Cran
Dundee boss Steven Pressley at Ibrox. Image: Rob Casey/SNS
Dundee hope to add to Steven Pressley's squad. Image: Rob Casey/SNS

The summer transfer window slams shut at 11pm this evening and Dundee are hoping business can be done to strengthen Steven Pressley’s squad.

Eleven players have arrived this summer as the Dark Blues rebuild following an exodus of last season’s squad.

Pressley said last week that he was looking for one more central midfielder and possibly a right-back option.

However, his reaction after yesterday’s dismal derby defeat to Dundee United suggested the likelihood of adding new faces before tonight’s deadline was low.

But what can we expect from the Dee today?

Ryan Jack?

Ryan Jack
Former Rangers midfielder Ryan Jack is a Dundee target but movement is needed on transfer deadline day. Image: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire

Courier Sport revealed last week that the club had been in talks with Ryan Jack’s representatives over a return to Scottish football.

The 33-year-old has spent the last year at Turkish second-tier side Esenler Erokspor but is keen on a move back home.

On Sunday morning, Jack posted a photo on Instagram from a plane with a ‘home’ emoji as he appears to return to Scotland over the international break.

However, it’s understood there is no agreement with Dundee but talks have continued regarding a possible switch.

For that to happen, Jack would need to negotiate a release from Esenler before tonight’s deadline. He could then be signed by a club in the UK as a free agent at any point.

The Scotland international was an unused sub against Umraniyespor on Saturday.

If a deal for Jack does not materialise, Dundee have other targets for the midfield slot.

However, any move still requires work to be done and, with time running out, they may have to go with what they’ve got for now.

Colby Donovan

Colby Donovan
Celtic’s Colby Donovan in action – could he join Dundee on transfer deadline day? Image: Craig Williamson/SNS

Timing hasn’t worked for Dundee in their chase for Celtic full-back Colby Donovan.

The deal was all-but sealed with the plan to complete the loan switch after the Hoops’ Champions League play-off with Kairat Almaty.

However, an injury suffered by Alistair Johnston has left Brendan Rodgers short at right-back and Donovan was indeed needed in Kazakhstan and impressed.

If he is available for loan, then Dundee are front of the queue but it remains up to Celtic and whether they feel they can let the player go out on deadline day.

From their point of view, they can wait a few weeks before sending him to a Championship side like Ayr United, who are also interested, before the end of September.

If the Dark Blues don’t get Donovan, there is no plan to go looking for another right-back option.

Unusual deadline

One plus point for Scottish clubs on this deadline day is the four-hour gap between the English deadline and our one.

The English Premier League and EFL transfer business shuts at 7pm this evening.

For any player down south who hasn’t got the move they wanted by then, a transfer north of the border remains available.

So some unexpected late business is very much possible.

Any outs?

Dundee's Ethan Ingram takes the game to Arbroath. Image: Ross Parker/SNS
Ethan Ingram has been out of the Dundee team lately. Image: Ross Parker/SNS

Pressley revealed on Sunday there had been “enquiries with regards to one of our players, but he didn’t want to take that opportunity”.

Courier Sport understands that player was Ethan Ingram.

Ingram hasn’t featured in the past three league matches and was left out of Sunday’s matchday squad entirely despite being match fit.

Another left out was Aaron Donnelly while Trevor Carson has also considered leaving in search of first-team football.

Pressley has already shown a willingness to allow players to leave if they want to go.

And if there is any movement out, that could mean replacements are sought before the deadline slams shut.

However, it appears it could be a quieter deadline day for Dundee than expected.

Conversation