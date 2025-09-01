Dundee’s transfer deadline day: Will there be ins and outs at Dens Park?

The summer transfer window slams shut at 11pm this evening and Dundee are hoping business can be done to strengthen Steven Pressley’s squad.

Eleven players have arrived this summer as the Dark Blues rebuild following an exodus of last season’s squad.

Pressley said last week that he was looking for one more central midfielder and possibly a right-back option.

However, his reaction after yesterday’s dismal derby defeat to Dundee United suggested the likelihood of adding new faces before tonight’s deadline was low.

But what can we expect from the Dee today?

Ryan Jack?

Courier Sport revealed last week that the club had been in talks with Ryan Jack’s representatives over a return to Scottish football.

The 33-year-old has spent the last year at Turkish second-tier side Esenler Erokspor but is keen on a move back home.

On Sunday morning, Jack posted a photo on Instagram from a plane with a ‘home’ emoji as he appears to return to Scotland over the international break.

However, it’s understood there is no agreement with Dundee but talks have continued regarding a possible switch.

For that to happen, Jack would need to negotiate a release from Esenler before tonight’s deadline. He could then be signed by a club in the UK as a free agent at any point.

The Scotland international was an unused sub against Umraniyespor on Saturday.

If a deal for Jack does not materialise, Dundee have other targets for the midfield slot.

However, any move still requires work to be done and, with time running out, they may have to go with what they’ve got for now.

Colby Donovan

Timing hasn’t worked for Dundee in their chase for Celtic full-back Colby Donovan.

The deal was all-but sealed with the plan to complete the loan switch after the Hoops’ Champions League play-off with Kairat Almaty.

However, an injury suffered by Alistair Johnston has left Brendan Rodgers short at right-back and Donovan was indeed needed in Kazakhstan and impressed.

If he is available for loan, then Dundee are front of the queue but it remains up to Celtic and whether they feel they can let the player go out on deadline day.

From their point of view, they can wait a few weeks before sending him to a Championship side like Ayr United, who are also interested, before the end of September.

If the Dark Blues don’t get Donovan, there is no plan to go looking for another right-back option.

Unusual deadline

One plus point for Scottish clubs on this deadline day is the four-hour gap between the English deadline and our one.

The English Premier League and EFL transfer business shuts at 7pm this evening.

For any player down south who hasn’t got the move they wanted by then, a transfer north of the border remains available.

So some unexpected late business is very much possible.

Any outs?

Pressley revealed on Sunday there had been “enquiries with regards to one of our players, but he didn’t want to take that opportunity”.

Courier Sport understands that player was Ethan Ingram.

Ingram hasn’t featured in the past three league matches and was left out of Sunday’s matchday squad entirely despite being match fit.

Another left out was Aaron Donnelly while Trevor Carson has also considered leaving in search of first-team football.

Pressley has already shown a willingness to allow players to leave if they want to go.

And if there is any movement out, that could mean replacements are sought before the deadline slams shut.

However, it appears it could be a quieter deadline day for Dundee than expected.