Why were Dundee FC so toothless in derby loss to Dundee United?

After two steps forward, Dundee took one large jump backwards in Sunday’s dreadful derby defeat.

The 2-0 scoreline barely tells the story of how ineffective the Dark Blues were.

By scoring first, United had won the game after just 14 minutes.

Steven Pressley’s side showed in draws at Rangers and Kilmarnock how defensively organised they had become.

However, in neither of those matches had they been required to come from behind.

Sunday’s derby showed loudly and clearly how much work is still required for Dundee to become an attacking threat.

Lack of attack

Like the last game at Dens against Hibs, this was a lacklustre attempt at hurting the opposition on their own patch.

Dundee barely laid a glove on their fiercest rivals. This clash is supposed to be a battle but the Dark Blues didn’t seem to know that.

It took 70 minutes to register a shot on target with Ethan Hamilton’s fierce effort from range comfortably saved by Yevhenii Kucherenko.

Dundee’s xG was a dreadfully low 0.11 across 90 minutes on their own patch. Going into the game Pressley’s side had registered the lowest amount of shots of any Premiership side.

That number now stands at 20. Nearest is Aberdeen on 29, who have played a match fewer, while top is Hearts on a comparatively massive 62.

When opportunity came to get balls into the box, the quality was sorely lacking and Simon Murray was a forlorn figure up front.

The lack of urgency from the bench was also a concern. The planned change from three at the back to 4-4-2 in search of an equaliser was coming before United made it 2-0.

But it was too little, too late. Change was needed in more than just personnel at half-time.

Both sides were playing the same formation (3-4-2-1) but United clearly knew it far better than Dundee, both in defence and attack.

A change to disrupt that well before 77 minutes was needed.

What must always be noted, though, is the complete rebuild ongoing at Dens Park.

Last season Dundee scored 84 goals. The exodus of players leaving in the summer took 58 of those goals with them.

That is a massive number. And not one easily replaced.

Goals conceded

Dundee got caught cold with the opening goal. The returning Zac Sapsford was just too sharp for the Dark Blues backline as he stole in at the near post.

There were multiple moments that goal could have been avoided, however.

Clark Robertson’s initial headed clearance could have been better but worse was to come. Yan Dhanda failed to track Luca Stephenson.

His determination kept the ball in made the chance before Sapsford evaded a penalty area filled with Dundee defenders to slip the ball goalwards.

Jon McCracken being beaten at his near post will frustrate the goalie, too.

The second goal again came from a Robertson header, this time under pressure as a long throw dropped in the area his clearance dropped perfectly for the unmarked Ivan Dolcek.

The Croatian made no mistake with a hammered finish.

United themselves didn’t play brilliantly. But, once they got in front, they didn’t need to.

Yan Dhanda

Playmaker Dhanda’s arrival has been heralded as just what this Dundee squad needs.

There is plenty of time for that to be proved right. Because he will have far better days than this.

The midfielder lost possession 15 times in the first half before being hooked at the break.

Losing the ball while trying risky passes is a trait of his game but on a day when Dundee needed quality in his position it was lacking. He wasn’t the only one, though.

He did have more shots on goal than any Dee, despite only playing 45 minutes.

But this young side needs more from Dhanda.

Derby day debut

Ethan Hamilton was thrust straight into action and played the full 90 minutes.

The midfielder brought something the team needs – size and athleticism.

In the first half he was a little at sea, unsure whether to press and leave space in the middle of the park or stay in place.

That understanding will come with time.

But he brought a thrust from the middle of the park at times with some powerful running.

It was he who registered that one shot on target, bursting past the United midfield and hammering goalwards.

Unfortunately for him it went straight into the arms of the goalkeeper.

At times he looked hugely frustrated and who can blame him.

But early signs are that Hamilton will bring plenty to this side.

What’s next?

A lot of work is required to get this squad going.

Normally a team would hate having a two-week break before the next fixture after suffering a derby defeat.

But thinking about Sunday for a whole fortnight isn’t the worst thing for this side.

Pressley’s Dundee are a work in progress, on some days it is very slow progress, but time on the training pitch should help.

The international break has come at a good time – but it is time Dundee must use effectively.

The next two fixtures are home games. If there is more of this then fan discontent will become deafening.