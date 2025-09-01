Dundee transfer deadline latest as deal for Celtic kid is OFF

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee FC

Dundee transfer deadline latest as deal for Celtic kid is OFF

The Scottish transfer window slams shut at 11pm this evening.

By George Cran
Colby Donovan
Celtic's Colby Donovan in action against Newcastle United in pre-season. Image: Craig Williamson/SNS

Time is running out for Dundee to add the finishing touches to their squad on transfer deadline day.

The summer transfer window slams shut at 11pm this evening and the Dark Blues are hoping to do some business.

Under Steven Pressley there have already been 11 players brought in following the exodus at the end of last season.

Dundee head coach Steven Pressley. Image: Ross MacDonald/SNS


Business today, however, is likely to limited. As of lunchtime, the Dee are looking at making just one signing on deadline day.

Ryan Jack arriving is still a possibility but remains reliant on the Scotland international negotiating a release from Turkish side Esenler Erokspor before the deadline.

If that happens, there is no rush to sign the free agent before 11pm.

However, the Dee do have other targets in mind and could go in another direction before close of play tonight.

Courier Sport understands the loan deal for Celtic right-back Colby Donovan is OFF.

That move had been agreed a couple of weeks ago but Alistair Johnston’s injury picked up against Kairat Almaty means the Hoops will now keep hold of the young full-back.

