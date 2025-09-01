Dundee transfer deadline latest as deal for Celtic kid is OFF

Time is running out for Dundee to add the finishing touches to their squad on transfer deadline day.

The summer transfer window slams shut at 11pm this evening and the Dark Blues are hoping to do some business.

Under Steven Pressley there have already been 11 players brought in following the exodus at the end of last season.

Business today, however, is likely to limited. As of lunchtime, the Dee are looking at making just one signing on deadline day.

Ryan Jack arriving is still a possibility but remains reliant on the Scotland international negotiating a release from Turkish side Esenler Erokspor before the deadline.

If that happens, there is no rush to sign the free agent before 11pm.

However, the Dee do have other targets in mind and could go in another direction before close of play tonight.

Courier Sport understands the loan deal for Celtic right-back Colby Donovan is OFF.

That move had been agreed a couple of weeks ago but Alistair Johnston’s injury picked up against Kairat Almaty means the Hoops will now keep hold of the young full-back.