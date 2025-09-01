LEE WILKIE: Derby display raises questions Steven Pressley needs to answer

No aggression, no fight and no points for Dundee – the nature of their derby display on Saturday raises big questions for boss Steven Pressley.

I really want Pressley to be a big success at Dens Park and he has already shown he is a good coach by pretty quickly picking up a couple of good results.

But a derby performance like that wrecks any positive momentum built by draws at Rangers and Kilmarnock.

Pressley said recently he knows Dundee can’t compete financially with the big guns but that doesn’t mean they can’t be the fittest team, can’t be the most organised side.

We didn’t see any of that against Dundee United.

Pressure

It may come in the future but home fans at Dens Park need to see positive signs.

When you are failing to create any chances and registering just one shot on target, that is not going to happen.

If they really went out and put big pressure on United, got in their faces, winning tackles, moving the ball quickly and running hard then fans could handle (just about) a defeat to United.

But they didn’t show any of that.

The international break will give them time on the training ground – they need to show the fans something else on the other side of it.