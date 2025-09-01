LEE WILKIE: Derby display raises questions Steven Pressley needs to answer

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
LEE WILKIE: Derby display raises questions Steven Pressley needs to answer

The Dark Blues showed no fight in their home defeat to rivals United.

Steven Pressley
Steven Pressley trudges to the tunnel after Dundee's derby defeat. Image: Ross Parker/SNS
By Lee Wilkie

No aggression, no fight and no points for Dundee – the nature of their derby display on Saturday raises big questions for boss Steven Pressley.

I really want Pressley to be a big success at Dens Park and he has already shown he is a good coach by pretty quickly picking up a couple of good results.

But a derby performance like that wrecks any positive momentum built by draws at Rangers and Kilmarnock.

Pressley said recently he knows Dundee can’t compete financially with the big guns but that doesn’t mean they can’t be the fittest team, can’t be the most organised side.

Dejected Dundee
Dejected Dundee fall to defeat at Dens. Image: Ross Parker/SNS

We didn’t see any of that against Dundee United.

Pressure

It may come in the future but home fans at Dens Park need to see positive signs.

When you are failing to create any chances and registering just one shot on target, that is not going to happen.

Zap Sapsford steals in front of the Dundee defence to open the scoring. Image: Paul Devlin/SNS

If they really went out and put big pressure on United, got in their faces, winning tackles, moving the ball quickly and running hard then fans could handle (just about) a defeat to United.

But they didn’t show any of that.

The international break will give them time on the training ground – they need to show the fans something else on the other side of it.

