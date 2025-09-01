Antonio Portales pens heartfelt Dundee FC message as search for new club continues

Antonio Portales has penned a heartfelt message to Dundee declaring his “sincere gratitude for unforgettable years” at Dens Park as he continues his search for a new club.

The Mexican departed the Dark Blues back in May after turning down a contract extension.

Initially Portales had insisted he wanted to stay in Scotland beyond his original two-year deal.

However, the defender instead elected to chase his World Cup dream with Mexico and has been looking for a new club on the Continent to raise his profile.

Playing for Dundee was ‘unique privilege’

Posting on social media, Portales wrote: “It has been some time since our paths went in different directions. However, my respect, gratitude and love for this club remain intact, as alive as on the very first day.

“Dear Dundee Football Club, I wish to express my most sincere gratitude for the unforgettable years we shared together. As I have always said, being part of you was a unique privilege, an honour I will forever keep in my heart.

“Thanks to you, I was able to fulfill one of the greatest dreams of my life; playing in Europe.

“This hugely important step in my career was possible because you opened the doors for me and placed your trust in me.

“I am convinced that, thanks to that opportunity, I will continue to achieve new dreams and reach new goals.

“Likewise, I want to recognise the entire Dundee family for the affection and unconditional support during this time; directors, staff, doctors, physiotherapists, groundskeepers and, most especially, my team-mates and the coaching staff.

“You became my family and were an essential part of enabling me to always give my very best on and off the pitch.

‘Passion will never fade’

“I cannot fail to thanks those who made me feel at home from the very first day: my dear supporters.

“Thank you for your constant encouragement, for every match attended, every goal celebrated, every shared joy and every chant.

“Your passion, dedication and closeness will never fade from my memory. You made these years in Dundee all the more special.

“Finally, I want to say that I always worked hard, with effort, dedication and commitment, to represent you as you deserve. My greatest wish was to live up to this historic club and its people.

“I truly hope I achieved it.

“Thank you for everything, Dundee. I miss you but I am certain our paths will cross again.

“This is not a goodbye, it is simply a see you later.

“VAMOOOOOS, DUNDEE!”

Where could Portales end up?

The Mexican has been a free agent since his Dundee deal officially ended in June.

Earlier in the summer he was linked with a move to Greece and Turkey but also France.

And that is where he could well end up.

Reports in France suggest Metz are close to offering Portales a deal and the defender watched on from the stands as they were beaten 3-1 by Lyon in Ligue Un last weekend.

Metz won promotion from the second tier last season but have lost all three of their top-flight matches this term, conceding seven goals in the process.