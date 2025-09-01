Antonio Portales pens heartfelt Dundee FC message as search for new club continues

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee FC

Antonio Portales pens heartfelt Dundee FC message as search for new club continues

The Mexican is reportedly close to a move to the French top flight.

By George Cran
Antonio Portales played a big role in Dundee's top-six finish last term. Image: Rob Casey/SNS
Antonio Portales has penned a heartfelt message to Dundee declaring his “sincere gratitude for unforgettable years” at Dens Park as he continues his search for a new club.

The Mexican departed the Dark Blues back in May after turning down a contract extension.

Initially Portales had insisted he wanted to stay in Scotland beyond his original two-year deal.

However, the defender instead elected to chase his World Cup dream with Mexico and has been looking for a new club on the Continent to raise his profile.

Playing for Dundee was ‘unique privilege’

Antonio Portales celebrates wildly before seeing his second goal against Motherwell ruled out by VAR. Image: Craig Foy/SNS
Posting on social media, Portales wrote: “It has been some time since our paths went in different directions. However, my respect, gratitude and love for this club remain intact, as alive as on the very first day.

“Dear Dundee Football Club, I wish to express my most sincere gratitude for the unforgettable years we shared together. As I have always said, being part of you was a unique privilege, an honour I will forever keep in my heart.

“Thanks to you, I was able to fulfill one of the greatest dreams of my life; playing in Europe.

“This hugely important step in my career was possible because you opened the doors for me and placed your trust in me.

“I am convinced that, thanks to that opportunity, I will continue to achieve new dreams and reach new goals.

Dundee defender Antonio Portales. Image: SNS.
“Likewise, I want to recognise the entire Dundee family for the affection and unconditional support during this time; directors, staff, doctors, physiotherapists, groundskeepers and, most especially, my team-mates and the coaching staff.

“You became my family and were an essential part of enabling me to always give my very best on and off the pitch.

‘Passion will never fade’

“I cannot fail to thanks those who made me feel at home from the very first day: my dear supporters.

“Thank you for your constant encouragement, for every match attended, every goal celebrated, every shared joy and every chant.

“Your passion, dedication and closeness will never fade from my memory. You made these years in Dundee all the more special.

Mexican Antonio Portales enjoys the moment. Image: Shutterstock
“Finally, I want to say that I always worked hard, with effort, dedication and commitment, to represent you as you deserve. My greatest wish was to live up to this historic club and its people.

“I truly hope I achieved it.

“Thank you for everything, Dundee. I miss you but I am certain our paths will cross again.

“This is not a goodbye, it is simply a see you later.

“VAMOOOOOS, DUNDEE!”

Where could Portales end up?

The Mexican has been a free agent since his Dundee deal officially ended in June.

Earlier in the summer he was linked with a move to Greece and Turkey but also France.

And that is where he could well end up.

Reports in France suggest Metz are close to offering Portales a deal and the defender watched on from the stands as they were beaten 3-1 by Lyon in Ligue Un last weekend.

Metz won promotion from the second tier last season but have lost all three of their top-flight matches this term, conceding seven goals in the process.

