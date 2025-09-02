Skipper Simon Murray insists Dundee will get it right as he vows to react after derby dismay

Simon Murray has vowed Dundee will react after their disappointing derby defeat to Dundee United.

The Dark Blues now have time to lick their wounds before facing Motherwell next weekend following the international break.

There will be no time off for the squad as boss Steven Pressley works to improve his side.

And Murray insists the time off the pitch will help the Dark Blues following the 2-0 home defeat to United.

“It was obviously really disappointing, these are massive games for us as a team and for the club,” the club captain said.

“It wasn’t the way we wanted it to go, but that’s life I suppose and how you react to it is what’s important now.

“We didn’t put our stamp on the game and didn’t create as many chances as we wanted.

“I was maybe a wee bit isolated. I wasn’t at my best and it was frustrating at times.”

Cool heads

Murray insists the quality is in the squad at Dundee to right the wrongs of the derby and the next couple of weeks will be crucial before they return to Premiership action.

He added: “It’s about keeping a cool head, come back in and work on the things we need to.

“We have a lot of new players and we’re trying to get used to the way we want to play.

“When you get a lot of bodies in and there’s been a bit of a change at the club, so this next period of two weeks is massively important.

“There won’t be much time off.

“We have two massive home games coming up against Motherwell and Livingston.

“So we have to work hard and be ready to be positive and put our stamp on those games.

“It didn’t click in the derby and it’s about reacting to it now.

“But it’s early days, only four games in, and we’ve had some plaudits about being good out of possession and being solid.

“We didn’t do that too much against United.

“The feeling around the place is good, the training is good and we have quality in the team – we just have to bring it on a matchday.

“There’s a lot to work on but it will come.”