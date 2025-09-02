Skipper Simon Murray insists Dundee will get it right as he vows to react after derby dismay

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Skipper Simon Murray insists Dundee will get it right as he vows to react after derby dismay

Murray admits he 'wasn't at his best' against Dundee United.

Simon Murray
Simon Murray trudges off after Dundee's defeat to Dundee United. Image: Paul Devlin/SNS
By George Cran

Simon Murray has vowed Dundee will react after their disappointing derby defeat to Dundee United.

The Dark Blues now have time to lick their wounds before facing Motherwell next weekend following the international break.

There will be no time off for the squad as boss Steven Pressley works to improve his side.

And Murray insists the time off the pitch will help the Dark Blues following the 2-0 home defeat to United.

“It was obviously really disappointing, these are massive games for us as a team and for the club,” the club captain said.

United’s Yevhenii Kucherenko denied Simon Murray in the first half before the referee blew for a foul. Image: Ross Parker/SNS

“It wasn’t the way we wanted it to go, but that’s life I suppose and how you react to it is what’s important now.

“We didn’t put our stamp on the game and didn’t create as many chances as we wanted.

“I was maybe a wee bit isolated. I wasn’t at my best and it was frustrating at times.”

Cool heads

Murray insists the quality is in the squad at Dundee to right the wrongs of the derby and the next couple of weeks will be crucial before they return to Premiership action.

He added: “It’s about keeping a cool head, come back in and work on the things we need to.

“We have a lot of new players and we’re trying to get used to the way we want to play.

“When you get a lot of bodies in and there’s been a bit of a change at the club, so this next period of two weeks is massively important.

Ivan Dolcek
Ivan Dolcek’s fine strike sealed the points for Dundee United at Dens Park. Image: Ross Parker/SNS

“There won’t be much time off.

“We have two massive home games coming up against Motherwell and Livingston.

“So we have to work hard and be ready to be positive and put our stamp on those games.

“It didn’t click in the derby and it’s about reacting to it now.

“But it’s early days, only four games in, and we’ve had some plaudits about being good out of possession and being solid.

“We didn’t do that too much against United.

“The feeling around the place is good, the training is good and we have quality in the team – we just have to bring it on a matchday.

“There’s a lot to work on but it will come.”

Conversation