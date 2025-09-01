EXCLUSIVE: Dundee move for Ryan Jack collapses

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Dundee FC

EXCLUSIVE: Dundee move for Ryan Jack collapses

The Dark Blues had hoped to bring the Scotland international back from Turkey.

Ryan Jack
Former Rangers midfielder Ryan Jack is a Dundee target. Image: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire
By George Cran

Dundee’s move for Ryan Jack has collapsed.

The former Aberdeen and Rangers midfielder was keen to return to Scotland and talks had been held between his agent and the Dark Blues.

Steven Pressley was keen to add Jack’s experience to the middle of the park.

Jack has spent the last year with Esenler Erokspor in the Turkish second tier and it’s understood he informed them of his wish to return to Scotland.

Ryan Jack in action against Dundee. Image: Ross Parker/SNS

However, a switch to Dundee hinged on the 33-year-old negotiating a release from Esenler before tonight’s 11pm deadline.

He could then talk to the Dark Blues as a free agent over the coming days.

The move, though, will not now be happening with Esenler Erokspor unwilling to release the player.

Dundee still hope they can get one more addition over the line before 11pm, however time is now swiftly running out.

