EXCLUSIVE: Dundee move for Ryan Jack collapses

Dundee’s move for Ryan Jack has collapsed.

The former Aberdeen and Rangers midfielder was keen to return to Scotland and talks had been held between his agent and the Dark Blues.

Steven Pressley was keen to add Jack’s experience to the middle of the park.

Jack has spent the last year with Esenler Erokspor in the Turkish second tier and it’s understood he informed them of his wish to return to Scotland.

However, a switch to Dundee hinged on the 33-year-old negotiating a release from Esenler before tonight’s 11pm deadline.

He could then talk to the Dark Blues as a free agent over the coming days.

The move, though, will not now be happening with Esenler Erokspor unwilling to release the player.

Dundee still hope they can get one more addition over the line before 11pm, however time is now swiftly running out.