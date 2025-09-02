Dundee’s summer transfer window assessed – are fans right to be worried?

It’s been a rough summer for Dundee fans.

And the last few days have been rougher still – a dreadful derby defeat followed by failures on deadline day.

The mood among supporters is as low as it has been for some time.

The start of any season is supposed to bring the tingle of anticipation, optimism at what glories may await in the campaign to come.

Instead pessimism fills the stands at Dens with anticipation making way for trepidation at what may come.

How, though, do we rate Dundee’s transfer business this summer?

Exodus

The squad at the start of this season bears little resemblance to the one that finished last term.

Overall, nine players who played 30 or more matches for the club last campaign are gone.

The (at times) free-flowing attacking side of Tony Docherty is no more – of the 84 goals scored by Dundee last season, only 26 remain at the club going into the new campaign.

And here are some even bigger numbers.

Not only did the squad lose goals but it lost valuable experience as well.

Combining the appearance totals of the nine who left in the summer brings a total of 925 Premiership games.

And a whopping 1,756 matches in Scottish football at all levels and competitions.

They lost the club captain Joe Shaughnessy, an experienced head in Jordan McGhee and the youth of Lyall Cameron and Josh Mulligan – both of whom had played over 100 times for the club, too.

To add insult to injury, three of those joined other Premiership clubs.

Loans ended, too, for key men like Ziyad Larkeche and explosive young talents like Seun Adewumi and Seb Palmer-Houlden.

That is unavoidable with loan deals but having almost an entire squad out of contract at the same time has proved foolish.

Adding to all that, they also lost their manager after John Nelms fired Tony Docherty less than 24 hours after the season ended.

New boss in the building

Docherty was gone and a void was left for far too long. Despite not having a head coach in place, the club were still pursuing transfer targets.

A deal for St Johnstone’s Drey Wright was agreed despite no boss in place.

Steven Pressley would get the job alongside David Longwell as technical manager in a new-look setup.

Billy Kirkwood remained as head of recruitment while a plan to bring in another head of recruitment alongside the former Dundee and United player was quietly shelved.

Immediately Pressley gave warnings over the club’s ability to bring in the calibre of players they needed.

Prices in England had shot up and Scottish clubs were getting less bang for their buck when shopping south of the border.

Some clubs, not too far away, ditched the English market almost entirely and went looking in Europe.

Dundee instead would bring eight of their 11 signings up from England with two from other Scottish clubs and one from abroad.

Spending money

Dundee have spent fees on four players this summer which should be noted.

Drey Wright was in place early and already he’s shown Premiership readiness. Able to play in a range of positions and experienced, he’s basically a replacement for Jordan McGhee.

Wright has quality, has tried to drive the team on and will be very useful but is a downgrade on what McGhee brought to Dundee.

Paul Digby also arrived from Cambridge United with good reports from fans down there. He brings experience and heft to the middle of the park, a leader too and he’s been missed while injured.

Emile Acquah was next, a big striker who had done well in the National League and League Two down south.

His capture represented a big outlay for the Dee – a three-year deal and a transfer fee that could rise to £100,000.

From his early appearances, it may take him time to settle into the club. But the Dark Blues have made a long-term investment in him and expect a return.

Plamen Galabov then arrived from Israeli side Maccabi Petah Tikva. The Bulgarian international has experience of European football and played a lot of his career in the Israeli top-flight.

But he struggled in his early cup games and is yet to appear in the league.

Young prospects

Pressley used his contacts and his knowledge of Brentford to bring Ashley Hay up from the London club on a two-year deal, again for a fee.

There have been some bright moments from the striker but he’s another yet to get going.

Callum Jones followed him on a free transfer from Hull City and has been busy in the middle of the park. He impressed at Kilmarnock recently but then couldn’t follow that up in the derby at the weekend.

Another fee was paid for Joe Westley from partner club Burnley and the 20-year-old is thought of as a big prospect. He has started every game so far for Dundee and was unfortunate to be denied a first goal at Kilmarnock by a VAR call.

He’s one to watch.

And the final permanent arrival was Ethan Hamilton almost a week before the deadline for another undisclosed fee.

One game in he’s already added physicality and drive to the midfield which was sorely lacking.

Dundee tracked him from the start of the summer and Pressley revealed he is a key signing this season. A lot of responsibility rests on the former Manchester United kid’s shoulders.

Loans

After relying on loans too much in recent seasons, Dundee have just four in their squad now.

Cesar Garza was already in place while Tony Yogane, Yan Dhanda and Cameron Congreve have arrived from Brentford, Hearts and Swansea.

Another known to Pressley, Yogane has shown he has the ability to excite and frustrate in equal measure. Clearly a gifted dribbler, his final ball is yet to materialise. But talent is there waiting to be realised.

Though he had a derby to forget at the weekend, Dhanda is a key signing. Agent Simon Murray was crucial in getting his old Ross County pal up the road and those two are expected to revive their Dingwall partnership.

Cameron Congreve is another recent arrival and was coveted by a number of clubs after an impressive time at Bromley last season.

Early days but another good capture.

Issues

Steven Pressley was consistent in his wish to get “five or six” new signings in since the start of July.

He did in the end get five but wanted more. The chase for Ryan Jack fell down with Esenler Erokspor unwilling to let the midfielder leave.

Then a late bid for another midfielder came to nothing on a frustrating deadline day which also saw Colby Donovan’s loan from Celtic cancelled thanks to Alistair Johnston’s injury.

So what does that leave?

If the plan is to continue with a back three then the wing-back positions are absolutely key.

The drop off, however, from Larkeche, McGhee and Mulligan last season to Imari Samuels, Drey Wright and Ethan Ingram in this one is sharp.

The pace of Adewumi and Scott Tiffoney is also a big loss and a slower intensity has been clear in the opening weeks.

As mentioned earlier, the loss of Scottish football experience is stark. Only two of the summer signings have played up here.

That means by this writer’s basic maths that this Dundee side has lost the benefit of 684 Premiership appearances and 1,458 games in Scottish football.

They have signed good, young prospects but a lack of experience in Scotland’s top-flight is a real concern.

They also lost 58 of the goals scored last season. Throughout their careers the players coming in have only 142 senior goals in total.

That is another big worry.

Dundee’s strategy this summer has been to avoid over-paying for sub-standard talent by gambling that they can unearth some gems.

Will it work?

Overall rating – D

With so many unknowns it is impossible to give pass marks for the summer business.

It has been a horrible summer, a huge rebuild as Pressley often reminds us, with last season’s team gutted by exits and a new one built hastily.

Good young players have been brought in, decent money spent on fees but without a track record of success for many of them.

Ethan Hamilton, Yan Dhanda, Joe Westley and Cameron Congreve are the ones the club has highest hopes for.

For three of those certainly, we are yet to see them shine in Scottish football.

That’s why so many have tipped Dundee for relegation.

It’s now up to these young players to show they have the ability to impress at this level and, in doing so, shut a lot of people up.

Whether that actually comes to pass, we’ll find out soon enough.

But Dundee fans aren’t silly. They have big concerns for the season ahead.

And rightly so.