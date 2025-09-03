Former Dundee boss Tony Docherty lands new manager job

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Sport Football Dundee FC

Former Dundee boss Tony Docherty lands new manager job

The 54-year-old has stepped into the Championship title race.

By George Cran
Tony Docherty
Tony Docherty during his final match in charge at Dundee. Image: SNS

Former Dundee boss Tony Docherty is back in management.

The 54-year-old was sacked by the Dark Blues at the end of last season.

In his two campaigns at Dens Park, Docherty led the Dee to an impressive top-six finish before a more disappointing 10th place last term.

Despite dismay over his Dundee exit, Docherty has been keen to get back into management.

Dundee boss Tony Docherty at McDiarmid Park.
Dundee boss Tony Docherty at McDiarmid Park, the day before he was sacked. Image: Paul Devlin/SNS

Now he has stepped into the Championship title race after being appointed by Ross County as their new boss following the departure of Don Cowie.

Staggies chief executive Steven Ferguson said: “We are thrilled to welcome Tony Docherty to Ross County.

“He brings with him not only a wealth of experience and proven leadership but also a clear alignment with our club values and long-term vision.

“His commitment to embedding himself within our club and community gives us great confidence as we work together to secure our place back in the Scottish Premiership.

“Today marks the beginning of an exciting new chapter under Tony Docherty.”

Docherty’s first match in charge will see Arbroath travel to Dingwall for a Championship clash this Saturday.

More from Dundee FC

Dundee boss Steven Pressley and David Longwell search for answers. Image: Paul Devlin/SNS
Steven Pressley says Dundee rebuild will take time as he looks 'three or four…
3
Dundee transfer window assessed
Dundee's summer transfer window assessed – are fans right to be worried?
7
Simon Murray
Skipper Simon Murray insists Dundee will get it right as he vows to react…
3
Ryan Jack
EXCLUSIVE: Dundee move for Ryan Jack collapses as deadline day ends with no deals…
5
Antonio Portales played a big role in Dundee's top-six finish last term. Image: Rob Casey/SNS
Antonio Portales pens heartfelt Dundee FC message as search for new club continues
Steven Pressley
LEE WILKIE: Derby display raises questions Steven Pressley needs to answer
2
Colby Donovan
Dundee transfer deadline latest as deal for Celtic kid is OFF
Ivan Dolcek wins the derby for Dundee United as dejected Dees trudge away. Image: Paul Devlin/SNS
Why were Dundee FC so toothless in derby loss to Dundee United?
5
Dundee boss Steven Pressley at Ibrox. Image: Rob Casey/SNS
Dundee's transfer deadline day: Will there be ins and outs at Dens Park?
3
Football fans have their say on parking restrictions
Dundee and Dundee United fans have their say on controversial football parking zone
3

Conversation