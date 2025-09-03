Former Dundee boss Tony Docherty lands new manager job

Former Dundee boss Tony Docherty is back in management.

The 54-year-old was sacked by the Dark Blues at the end of last season.

In his two campaigns at Dens Park, Docherty led the Dee to an impressive top-six finish before a more disappointing 10th place last term.

Despite dismay over his Dundee exit, Docherty has been keen to get back into management.

Now he has stepped into the Championship title race after being appointed by Ross County as their new boss following the departure of Don Cowie.

Staggies chief executive Steven Ferguson said: “We are thrilled to welcome Tony Docherty to Ross County.

“He brings with him not only a wealth of experience and proven leadership but also a clear alignment with our club values and long-term vision.

“His commitment to embedding himself within our club and community gives us great confidence as we work together to secure our place back in the Scottish Premiership.

“Today marks the beginning of an exciting new chapter under Tony Docherty.”

Docherty’s first match in charge will see Arbroath travel to Dingwall for a Championship clash this Saturday.