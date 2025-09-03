Steven Pressley says Dundee rebuild will take time as he looks ‘three or four windows’ ahead

Dundee’s rebuild job is nowhere near complete admits Steven Pressley as he reveals it could take years.

The Dark Blues were disappointed not to add at least one more player to their squad on deadline day.

Moves for Celtic’s Colby Donovan and ex-Rangers midfielder Ryan Jack fell through on the final day.

They did sign 11 players over the summer following the departure of much of last season’s squad.

And Pressley admits it will take some time to get Dundee at the level he wants.

“We have to go window to window,” he said.

“We’ve signed a lot of players, and I don’t expect us to be the complete team or squad within one window.

“I think when you speak to any manager, they’ll tell you you really need three or four windows before you really get your squad together.

“So I don’t expect us to be there in this window, but I think we’ve made some progress in that area.

“We have got to be competitive. I think we’ve demonstrated that in all the games that we’ve been competitive.

“We need more. We need to improve. I know that, but I think we’ve made some progress.”

International break

The Dark Blues are hard at work over this international break. Players were afforded Monday off following the Sunday clash with Dundee United.

But it’s been a full week of training for those not away on international duty.

While he’s pleased to have some time on the training ground, Pressley warns not to expect a complete turnaround by the time Motherwell arrive at Dens Park next Saturday.

“I don’t see it immediately changing and we’ve got to be careful around this,” he said.

“This is the part that we want to get sometimes to the complete situation far too quickly and we’ve just got to be careful in that.

“I’ve seen it first-hand that you’ve got to try and find a balance between what we’re trying to do and progressing in the attacking areas, but it’s tough.

“We just have to make sure that we find the right solution at this moment in time.

“It’s not going to be found within the next two weeks, but in time and games and a lot of improvements we’ll get there.”