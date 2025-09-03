Steven Pressley says Dundee rebuild will take time as he looks ‘three or four windows’ ahead

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Dundee FC

Steven Pressley says Dundee rebuild will take time as he looks ‘three or four windows’ ahead

The Dark Blues signed 11 players over the summer but were disappointed to miss out on deadline day.

By George Cran
Dundee boss Steven Pressley and David Longwell search for answers. Image: Paul Devlin/SNS
Dundee boss Steven Pressley and David Longwell search for answers at Dens Park. Image: Paul Devlin/SNS

Dundee’s rebuild job is nowhere near complete admits Steven Pressley as he reveals it could take years.

The Dark Blues were disappointed not to add at least one more player to their squad on deadline day.

Moves for Celtic’s Colby Donovan and ex-Rangers midfielder Ryan Jack fell through on the final day.

They did sign 11 players over the summer following the departure of much of last season’s squad.

Ryan Jack
A move for former Rangers midfielder Ryan Jack fell through. Image: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire

And Pressley admits it will take some time to get Dundee at the level he wants.

“We have to go window to window,” he said.

“We’ve signed a lot of players, and I don’t expect us to be the complete team or squad within one window.

“I think when you speak to any manager, they’ll tell you you really need three or four windows before you really get your squad together.

“So I don’t expect us to be there in this window, but I think we’ve made some progress in that area.

“We have got to be competitive. I think we’ve demonstrated that in all the games that we’ve been competitive.

“We need more. We need to improve. I know that, but I think we’ve made some progress.”

International break

The Dark Blues are hard at work over this international break. Players were afforded Monday off following the Sunday clash with Dundee United.

But it’s been a full week of training for those not away on international duty.

Dundee Steven Pressley watches on during a training session.
There will be little time off for Dundee during the international break. Image: David Young

While he’s pleased to have some time on the training ground, Pressley warns not to expect a complete turnaround by the time Motherwell arrive at Dens Park next Saturday.

“I don’t see it immediately changing and we’ve got to be careful around this,” he said.

“This is the part that we want to get sometimes to the complete situation far too quickly and we’ve just got to be careful in that.

“I’ve seen it first-hand that you’ve got to try and find a balance between what we’re trying to do and progressing in the attacking areas, but it’s tough.

“We just have to make sure that we find the right solution at this moment in time.

“It’s not going to be found within the next two weeks, but in time and games and a lot of improvements we’ll get there.”

Conversation