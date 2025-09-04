Keyes and Nelms-era Dundee FC managers: Where are they now?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Keyes and Nelms-era Dundee FC managers: Where are they now?

Tony Docherty has found a new job – where are the other six?

Former Dundee manager Gary Bowyer celebrates with the Championship trophy. Image: PA.
Former Dundee manager Gary Bowyer celebrates with the Championship. Image: PA.
By George Cran

Ex-Dundee boss Tony Docherty has wasted little time in getting back into management.

Ross County named him as their new gaffer on Wednesday following the early-season sacking of Don Cowie with the Staggies having failed to win any of their first four Championship matches.

Docherty’s stint in the managerial wilderness after his surprise sacking by Dundee in May lasted just 108 days.

He became the seventh manager to be fired since the 2013 American takeover at Dens Park.

“Doc” now has a new role – but where are the other six now?

Paul Hartley

Paul McGowan and Paul Hartley and 2016.
Paul Hartley lasted longer than any of the Dundee FC managers under Keyes and Nelms. Image: SNS.

Hartley was the first appointment following the arrival of John Nelms as owner Tim Keyes’ man on the ground and lasted longer than any other under the Americans.

Promotion to the Premiership arrived within months before a top-six finish in his first full season started things off very well.

However he would leave in 2017.

Since then, he’s had four jobs – the first lasted less than a year at Falkirk before Hartley dropped into League Two with Cove Rangers where he’d take the Aberdeen outfit up to the Championship.

After that he lasted just four months at Hartlepool before returning to Cove in January 2023.

He couldn’t prevent relegation from the Championship in his first season and has spent the last two seasons in League One, finishing fifth and second.

Games in charge of Dundee: 138  Win ratio: 33%

Neil McCann

Neil McCann speaks to media as Dundee manager in 2017.
Neil McCann speaks to media as Dundee manager in 2017. Image: DCT

McCann took caretaker charge following Hartley’s exit and led Dundee to safety from relegation in 2017.

In the summer he took permanent charge and the Dark Blues would finish ninth in his only full season at the helm.

Since leaving Dundee, McCann returned to TV punditry but has had a couple of caretaker stints in football in recent seasons.

He took over at Inverness Caley Thistle as John Robertson took compassionate leave, helping the Highland outfit to fifth place in the Championship and missing out on the play-offs by just three points.

Last season he was part of Barry Ferguson’s backroom staff in caretaker charge at Rangers alongside Billy Dodds.

The Gers would finish second and reached the Europa League quarter-final, beating Fenerbahce on the way.

He is now back on punditry duty.

Games in charge of Dundee: 65  Win Ratio: 34%

Jim McIntyre

Jim McIntyre during his time at Arbroath
Jim McIntyre’s time at Arbroath ended last summer. Image: Craig Foy/SNS

McIntyre took over from McCann in October 2018 but was a disastrous appointment.

Despite a squad overhaul in January and quarter-of-a-million pounds spent, Dundee were relegated.

Since leaving, McIntyre has had two jobs in the Championship with a stint as a personal trainer in between. After a decent run, McIntyre was surprisingly sacked by Cove Rangers after six months with Hartley taking over.

Then in December 2023 he took charge at Arbroath following Dick Campbell’s departure.

But the Red Lichties won just three games in 32 under McIntyre and he was sacked last August after relegation to League One.

Games in charge of Dundee: 31  Win Ratio: 13%

James McPake

James McPake during his time as Dunfermline boss.
James McPake during his time as Dunfermline boss. Image: Craig Brown/DAFC.

Former club captain McPake stepped up from head of youth and blooded promising youth talents like Lyall Cameron, Fin Robertson, Josh Mulligan and more.

He also signed Luke McCowan – but would be sacked after winning promotion back to the top flight.

After leaving the Dee, McPake took over at Dunfermline and led the Pars to the League One title in his first season in charge.

Then came a sixth-placed finish the following season before being dismissed in December.

He was recently linked to the vacant Airdrieonians job before they appointed Danny Lennon.

Games in charge of Dundee: 106  Win Ratio: 42%

Mark McGhee

Former Dundee manager Mark McGhee.
Mark McGhee was the quickest of the Dundee FC managers under Keyes and Nelms to be fired. Image: SNS.

Struggling Dundee’s season divebombed after the shock sacking of McPake with successor Mark McGhee unable to prevent relegation.

Amid some bizarre media statements, McGhee won just one match in charge – a victory that proved too little, too late.

Since leaving Dens, McGhee hasn’t worked in football again.

But the former Celtic and Aberdeen star’s time in the City of Discovery hasn’t affected his No 2, Simon Rusk.

Rusk would take charge of England Under-19s before six months as Nottingham Forest set-piece coach was followed by a move to Southampton as U/21 boss.

There he stepped in twice as caretaker in the Premier League last season but left Saints in the summer.

Games in charge of Dundee: 14  Win Ratio: 7%

Gary Bowyer

Gary Bowyer
Gary Bowyer celebrates success at Burton Albion last season. Image: GEORGE WASS/PPAUK/Shutterstock

Another surprise sacking, Bowyer won the Championship in his final match in charge of the Dark Blues.

He won the Manager of the Year award before being fired the same morning following a difficult relationship with John Nelms.

The experienced manager had to wait 18 months to get back into the game before taking the reins at Burton Albion.

The Brewers were nine points from safety when he took over in December 2024 but Bowyer remarkably kept the club in League One.

He got a new two-year deal in the summer.

Games in charge of Dundee: 48  Win Ratio: 54%

Tony Docherty

Manager Tony Docherty celebrates with players and fans after sealing a top-six finish.
Tony Docherty celebrates with Dundee players and fans after sealing a top-six finish. Image: Shutterstock.

Doc is now trying to revive the fortunes of Ross County and will face Arbroath this weekend in his first match in charge.

Games in charge of Dundee: 90  Win Ratio: 34%

