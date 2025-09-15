Archive photos are a ticket to Dens Park in 1980s – from open days to Dundee derby

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Archive photos are a ticket to Dens Park in 1980s – from open days to Dundee derby

From snow (and straw) on the pitch, and from Bobby Geddes to George Best, our gallery celebrates the home of the Dark Blues. Graeme Strachan
Graeme Strachan Graeme Strachan
Dundee fans outside Dens Park with Scottish Cup tickets in January 1980.
Dundee fans outside Dens Park with Scottish Cup tickets in January 1980. Image: DC Thomson.

Head back through the turnstiles at Dens Park in the 1980s.

These nostalgic images capture a time when Dundee fans packed the terracing to cheer on Jim Duffy, Tommy Coyne and Keith Wright in their Novafone jerseys.

They demonstrate how much football has changed in the past 40 years.

Our collection highlights memorable moments, from bustling open days and long queues for cup tickets to iconic groundsman Willie Robertson.

There were also visits from football greats like George Best and Pele.

Experience life at Dens Park as it was during this unforgettable decade.

Straw solution

helpers preparing the straw on the Dens Park pitch
A squad of helpers preparing the straw at Dens Park. Image: DC Thomson.

In February 1980, straw was spread across the turf at Dens Park.

Three Scottish League matches had already been called off due to frost and snow.

Manager Tommy Gemmell said the game against Aberdeen would be in “no danger” if the straw proved effective, and it seemed to work.

Despite a goal from Ian Redford, Aberdeen ran out 3-1 winners.

A view from above

an aerial view of Dens Park, as seen from Dundee's Hilltown multis.
View from Hilltown multis. Image: DC Thomson.

A view of Dens Park from the Hilltown multis in April 1980.

The main stand was built in 1921 after being designed by Archibald Leitch, whose other works include Rangers’ Ibrox Stadium and Manchester United’s Old Trafford.

Dens remains one of the instantly recognisable grounds in Scottish football.

Dark Blues’ pre-season training

Dundee FC players training on the track at Dens Park
Dundee players training on the track at Dens. Image: DC Thomson.

Dundee players during pre-season training at Dens in July 1980, donning their iconic home and away kits featuring the classic tramlines design.

The Admiral attire soon became surplus to requirements.

Umbro took over as the club‘s kit manufacturer and introduced a fresh design for the 1980-1981 season, which included a return to traditional white shorts.

South Stand

Dens Park seating taking shape
Dens Park seating taking shape. Image: DC Thomson.

Work progressing on bench seating in the South Stand in November 1980.

The work was aimed at meeting safety regulations and the upgrade resulted in a significant reduction of the ground’s capacity, from 38,000 to 21,000.

Provost Road

parked cars and fans queuing on Provost Road in 1980
Fans queuing on Provost Road in 1980. Image: DC Thomson.

Dundee fans queuing for League Cup final tickets in November 1980.

The game, between Dundee and Dundee United, took place at Dens rather than Hampden after a coin toss and tickets were priced from £2-£4.

Tickets were limited to two per person.

Willie Robertson

Groundsman Willie Robertson sweeping up in the South Stand in 1980.
Willie Robertson in the South Stand in 1980. Image: DC Thomson.

Groundsman Willie Robertson making sure Dens Park is ready for the League Cup final between Dundee and Dundee United in December 1980.

Home advantage didn’t matter, though, as United effortlessly ran out 3-0 winners in front of 24,466 fans thanks to a Davie Dodds goal and a double from Paul Sturrock.

Simply the Best

George Best kicks a ball in a Dundee shirt at the club's open day at Dens Park in October 1982.
George Best was a big favourite at Dens. Image: DC Thomson.

George Best in a Dundee shirt at the club’s open day at Dens in October 1982.

He pulled on a Dundee shirt and played a five-a-side match and took part in a Superstars competition that included haggis-hurling and wellie-throwing.

His guest team went on to win the five-a-side competition, defeating the hosts Dundee 4-2 in the final, before he enjoyed a few cocktails in the bath.

Bobby Geddes

Dundee FC goalkeeper Bobby Geddes signing autographs for young fans at the open day in October 1982.
Bobby Geddes with fans in 1982. Image: DC Thomson.

Goalkeeper Bobby Geddes signing autographs at the open day in October 1982.

Geddes made his debut against Sheffield United in September 1978.

Who turned up wearing the Celtic shirt?

Beat the goalie

Bobby Geddes in goal for the beat the goalie competition at the open day in October 1984.
Bobby Geddes in goal in 1984. Image: DC Thomson.

The beat the goalie competition at the open day in October 1984.

Bobby Geddes is between the sticks and over 800 children attended the event.

These were the days of white socks and slip-on shoes.

Fire hose

Groundsman Willie Robertson inspects a fire hose in May 1985.
Willie Robertson with a Dens Park fire hose. Image: DC Thomson.

Groundsman Willie Robertson inspects a fire hose in May 1985.

Peaky Blinders cap, suit jacket, and Adidas trainers was typical attire of the era.

The photo was taken beneath the main stand.

Winter sky

Dundee ground staff clearing snow from the pitch.
The ground staff went the extra mile in 1986. Image: DC Thomson.

In February 1986, the ground staff spent the day clearing snow from the pitch.

The hard work paid off.

Dundee defeated Airdrie 2-0 victory to reach the Scottish Cup quarter-finals.

Small steps

A youngster standing on the steps of Dens Park in March 1986.
A view of the crowd for the Rangers game. Image: DC Thomson.

A youngster standing on the steps of Dens Park in March 1986.

Dundee won 2-1 against Jock Wallace’s Rangers in the Premier League with goals from John Brown and Graham Harvey.

Almost 11,000 were in attendance.

Mopping up

Willie Robertson using a roller to prepare the Dens Park pitch for a league match against Hearts.
Willie Robertson at work in 1987. Image: DC Thomson.

Willie Robertson preparing the Dens Park pitch for a league match against Hearts.

Unfortunately, Dundee lost the game 1-0 in January 1987.

Novafone sponsorship

Former Miss Scotland, Marie Traynor, joins Tommy Coyne and John Brown to celebrate a three-year sponsorship deal with Novafone in July 1987. Jim Duffy sits behind the wheel of a racing car on the track beside the pitch
Marie Traynor joins Tommy Coyne, Jim Duffy and John Brown. Image: DC Thomson.

Former Miss Scotland, Marie Traynor, joined Tommy Coyne and John Brown to celebrate a three-year kit sponsorship deal with Novafone in July 1987.

Jim Duffy was behind the wheel of a racing car on the pitch when the new strips were shown off – “symbolising the Dark Blues’ drive for success”.

It was the sponsor when Dundee won the 1988 Tennent’s Sixes.

Dundee derby tickets

Fans lined up outside Dens Park in March 1988 to buy tickets for the Scottish Cup replay against Dundee United at Tannadice.
Dundee fans in the queue in 1988. Image: DC Thomson.

Fans lined up outside Dens Park in March 1988 to buy tickets for the Scottish Cup replay against Dundee United at Tannadice.

The match ended 2-2 draw, leading to a second replay at Dens.

United won 3-0.

Spiking the pitch

Bob Valentine and Willie Robertson at Dens Park, tending to the pitch with a fork.
Bob Valentine and Willie Robertson at Dens. Image: DC Thomson.

In April 1988, Willie Robertson was tending to the pitch with a fork.

Ref Bob Valentine decided to postpone the Scottish Cup semi-final match between Dundee United and Aberdeen at Dens due to a waterlogged pitch.

Bob was a Dundonian and didn’t have far to go home.

Keith Wright

Keith Wright signing autographs during the Dens Park open day in May 1988.
Keith Wright was nicknamed the Mongoose. Image: DC Thomson.

Keith Wright signing autographs during the Dens Park open day in May 1988.

He formed a formidable “Cobra and Mongoose” partnership with Tommy Coyne.

They netted an impressive total of 48 goals between them in 1987-88.

Fun race

Youngsters at the start of the fun race at Dens.
The start of the fun race at Dens. Image: DC Thomson.

Marks, set, go!

Action from the 11 to 13-year-old fun race during the Dens Park open day.

Does anyone know who won?

Pele at Dens Park

Pele sits at a table to sign autographs at Dens Park.
Pele signing autographs at Dens Park. Image: DC Thomson.

Pele proved he was a king among men at Dens Park in 1989.

The Brazilian football legend was in the City of Discovery as part of his ambassador duties for Fifa ahead of the Under-16 World Cup.

He conducted a private coaching session with pupils from Blairgowrie’s Hill Primary School, a prize they won in a competition organised by football’s governing body.

Cuban heels

Pele juggling a ball in Cuban heels alongside Andy Roxburgh, as a group of youngsters looks on.
Pele in Cuban heels alongside Andy Roxburgh. Image: DC Thomson.

The three-time World Cup winner spoke to the pupils, alongside Scotland manager Andy Roxburgh, before showing off his legendary skills on the Dens pitch.

Could anyone else do keepie-uppies in a pair of Cuban heels?

Pele died aged 82 in December 2022.

Derby delight

Dundee United players look on as Keith Wright scores Dundee's first goal.
Keith Wright scores Dundee’s first goal. Image: DC Thomson.

Keith Wright scored a hat-trick in one of the greatest Dundee derbies in August 1989.

Wright became the first Dundee player to score a hat-trick-against United since Jim Chalmers got three in a 7-3 win in the League Cup in 1956.

Dundee won 4-3 and claimed the city’s bragging rights.

It’s the final image in our 1980s Dens Park gallery.

