Archive photos are a ticket to Dens Park in 1980s – from open days to Dundee derby

Head back through the turnstiles at Dens Park in the 1980s.

These nostalgic images capture a time when Dundee fans packed the terracing to cheer on Jim Duffy, Tommy Coyne and Keith Wright in their Novafone jerseys.

They demonstrate how much football has changed in the past 40 years.

Our collection highlights memorable moments, from bustling open days and long queues for cup tickets to iconic groundsman Willie Robertson.

There were also visits from football greats like George Best and Pele.

Experience life at Dens Park as it was during this unforgettable decade.

Straw solution

In February 1980, straw was spread across the turf at Dens Park.

Three Scottish League matches had already been called off due to frost and snow.

Manager Tommy Gemmell said the game against Aberdeen would be in “no danger” if the straw proved effective, and it seemed to work.

Despite a goal from Ian Redford, Aberdeen ran out 3-1 winners.

A view from above

A view of Dens Park from the Hilltown multis in April 1980.

The main stand was built in 1921 after being designed by Archibald Leitch, whose other works include Rangers’ Ibrox Stadium and Manchester United’s Old Trafford.

Dens remains one of the instantly recognisable grounds in Scottish football.

Dark Blues’ pre-season training

Dundee players during pre-season training at Dens in July 1980, donning their iconic home and away kits featuring the classic tramlines design.

The Admiral attire soon became surplus to requirements.

Umbro took over as the club‘s kit manufacturer and introduced a fresh design for the 1980-1981 season, which included a return to traditional white shorts.

South Stand

Work progressing on bench seating in the South Stand in November 1980.

The work was aimed at meeting safety regulations and the upgrade resulted in a significant reduction of the ground’s capacity, from 38,000 to 21,000.

Provost Road

Dundee fans queuing for League Cup final tickets in November 1980.

The game, between Dundee and Dundee United, took place at Dens rather than Hampden after a coin toss and tickets were priced from £2-£4.

Tickets were limited to two per person.

Willie Robertson

Groundsman Willie Robertson making sure Dens Park is ready for the League Cup final between Dundee and Dundee United in December 1980.

Home advantage didn’t matter, though, as United effortlessly ran out 3-0 winners in front of 24,466 fans thanks to a Davie Dodds goal and a double from Paul Sturrock.

Simply the Best

George Best in a Dundee shirt at the club’s open day at Dens in October 1982.

He pulled on a Dundee shirt and played a five-a-side match and took part in a Superstars competition that included haggis-hurling and wellie-throwing.

His guest team went on to win the five-a-side competition, defeating the hosts Dundee 4-2 in the final, before he enjoyed a few cocktails in the bath.

Bobby Geddes

Goalkeeper Bobby Geddes signing autographs at the open day in October 1982.

Geddes made his debut against Sheffield United in September 1978.

Who turned up wearing the Celtic shirt?

Beat the goalie

The beat the goalie competition at the open day in October 1984.

Bobby Geddes is between the sticks and over 800 children attended the event.

These were the days of white socks and slip-on shoes.

Fire hose

Groundsman Willie Robertson inspects a fire hose in May 1985.

Peaky Blinders cap, suit jacket, and Adidas trainers was typical attire of the era.

The photo was taken beneath the main stand.

Winter sky

In February 1986, the ground staff spent the day clearing snow from the pitch.

The hard work paid off.

Dundee defeated Airdrie 2-0 victory to reach the Scottish Cup quarter-finals.

Small steps

A youngster standing on the steps of Dens Park in March 1986.

Dundee won 2-1 against Jock Wallace’s Rangers in the Premier League with goals from John Brown and Graham Harvey.

Almost 11,000 were in attendance.

Mopping up

Willie Robertson preparing the Dens Park pitch for a league match against Hearts.

Unfortunately, Dundee lost the game 1-0 in January 1987.

Novafone sponsorship

Former Miss Scotland, Marie Traynor, joined Tommy Coyne and John Brown to celebrate a three-year kit sponsorship deal with Novafone in July 1987.

Jim Duffy was behind the wheel of a racing car on the pitch when the new strips were shown off – “symbolising the Dark Blues’ drive for success”.

It was the sponsor when Dundee won the 1988 Tennent’s Sixes.

Dundee derby tickets

Fans lined up outside Dens Park in March 1988 to buy tickets for the Scottish Cup replay against Dundee United at Tannadice.

The match ended 2-2 draw, leading to a second replay at Dens.

United won 3-0.

Spiking the pitch

In April 1988, Willie Robertson was tending to the pitch with a fork.

Ref Bob Valentine decided to postpone the Scottish Cup semi-final match between Dundee United and Aberdeen at Dens due to a waterlogged pitch.

Bob was a Dundonian and didn’t have far to go home.

Keith Wright

Keith Wright signing autographs during the Dens Park open day in May 1988.

He formed a formidable “Cobra and Mongoose” partnership with Tommy Coyne.

They netted an impressive total of 48 goals between them in 1987-88.

Fun race

Marks, set, go!

Action from the 11 to 13-year-old fun race during the Dens Park open day.

Does anyone know who won?

Pele at Dens Park

Pele proved he was a king among men at Dens Park in 1989.

The Brazilian football legend was in the City of Discovery as part of his ambassador duties for Fifa ahead of the Under-16 World Cup.

He conducted a private coaching session with pupils from Blairgowrie’s Hill Primary School, a prize they won in a competition organised by football’s governing body.

Cuban heels

The three-time World Cup winner spoke to the pupils, alongside Scotland manager Andy Roxburgh, before showing off his legendary skills on the Dens pitch.

Could anyone else do keepie-uppies in a pair of Cuban heels?

Pele died aged 82 in December 2022.

Derby delight

Keith Wright scored a hat-trick in one of the greatest Dundee derbies in August 1989.

Wright became the first Dundee player to score a hat-trick-against United since Jim Chalmers got three in a 7-3 win in the League Cup in 1956.

Dundee won 4-3 and claimed the city’s bragging rights.

It’s the final image in our 1980s Dens Park gallery.