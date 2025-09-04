Gordon Strachan quizzed on Dundee FC role

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Sport Football Dundee FC

Gordon Strachan quizzed on Dundee FC role

The former Scotland boss returned to Dens Park in 2019 as technical director.

Dundee technical director Gordon Strachan at Dens Park. Image: Dundee FC
Dundee technical director Gordon Strachan at Dens Park. Image: Dundee FC
By George Cran

Dundee is a “labour of love” for Gordon Strachan as he revealed his role as technical director at Dens Park involves making “no decisions”.

After a glorious playing career at Aberdeen, Manchester United, Leeds and Coventry followed by managerial jobs at the Sky Blues, Southampton, Celtic and Scotland, Strachan returned to his first club in 2019.

At Dens, he came through as a teenager in the early 70s and played 91 times for the Dark Blues before joining Aberdeen in 1977.

There he won the Scottish top flight twice, three Scottish Cups, the European Cup Winners’ Cup and the European Super Cup before a long career in England.

‘This is ludicrous’

Following his departure as Scotland boss in 2017, Strachan became “fascinated” by youth football.

Gordon Strachan waves to the crowd during his time as Scotland manager in 2014.
Gordon Strachan was Scotland manager for over four years before returning to Dundee.

And after travelling the world to learn more, he put in a call to his old club Dundee to see if he could watch training.

From there he stepped back into the game with his very first senior club.

“As soon as I finished at Scotland, I got on to my high horse about youth football,” Strachan revealed.

“So I went around the world to see different places.

“I was in Belarus, in Canada and different places, Athletic Bilbao.

“I went to all these places to speak to people. But I’ve still got my own thing.

“So I phoned up at Dundee and I’d go up to see them. Stephen Wright (DFC head of academy) had just taken over.

“About half-past four, I asked him where are you training? He said ‘I don’t know yet’. They didn’t know where they were training at night.

“And then when I got there, they were all jammed on to one pitch, about four teams.

“I thought, this is ludicrous.

“I didn’t want to do anything, but John (Nelms) phoned me and said, ‘I hear you want to do something with the kids?’

Gordon Strachan alongside Dundee chief John Nelms
Technical director Gordon Strachan alongside Dundee chief John Nelms

“So I went up there and we set all that up.

“And I’m really pleased with the people I work with. I’m really pleased. Proud of people like Stephen Wright, Scott Robertson, Kevin Garrick, Jamie McBrearty, all these guys have done really well.

“We’re at the stage where we’re at the RPC (Regional Performance Centre) and everybody knows where we are.

“And some of the kids have come along smashing, really proud of them.

“Really proud.”

‘I make no decisions’

Strachan joined Chris Sutton, Kris Boyd and Steven Naismith on the SPFL’s The Warm-Up podcast for a lengthy chat about the Scottish game.

Asked by Naismith what his role as technical director at Dundee actually entailed, Strachan replied: “At Dundee it’s a labour of love, right? So you can work that out for yourself. Just a labour of love.

“And again, it’s going back to being a coach. I like to see people doing well. So my main thing is to make sure everybody’s connected, everybody knows what’s going on.

“We set out the philosophies to try to play as kids, now it’s the philosophy to make sure you’re all communicating and all the rest of that.

“Trying to help. I make no decisions. Let’s get that right. Which I don’t want to make.

Dundee academy chief Stephen Wright and technical director Gordon Strachan walk on the pitch at the Regional Performance Centre.
Dundee FC academy chief Stephen Wright and technical director Gordon Strachan. Image: Steve MacDougall/DCT

“So I make no decisions. I’ve had enough of decisions.

Consequences

“But what I do is when people say, ‘what do you think of this?’

“I say: ‘well, the consequences will be this, this and this’.

“That’s what I do. I just help people with what the consequences are.

“I spoke with Scott Robertson the other day. He says ‘what do you think? I’m playing this. Look at this player.’

“’You’re looking too much into that. The guy’s all right. He’s fine.’

“So it’s just wee things and you walk around. So that’s what I do. It just keeps me in that wonderful world of football.

“Talking to people and having a laugh and giggle and smashing. And that’s what I do.

“My wife’s from Dundee as well so it takes us back up there and I can get up here and see my mother.

“So there is a reason for coming back to Scotland.”

More from Dundee FC

Former Dundee manager Gary Bowyer celebrates with the Championship trophy. Image: PA.
Keyes and Nelms-era Dundee FC managers: Where are they now?
6
Dundee boss Steven Pressley and David Longwell search for answers. Image: Paul Devlin/SNS
Steven Pressley says Dundee rebuild will take time as he looks 'three or four…
18
Tony Docherty
Former Dundee boss Tony Docherty lands new manager job
18
Dundee transfer window assessed
Dundee's summer transfer window assessed – are fans right to be worried?
7
Simon Murray
Skipper Simon Murray insists Dundee will get it right as he vows to react…
3
Ryan Jack
EXCLUSIVE: Dundee move for Ryan Jack collapses as deadline day ends with no deals…
5
Antonio Portales played a big role in Dundee's top-six finish last term. Image: Rob Casey/SNS
Antonio Portales pens heartfelt Dundee FC message as search for new club continues
2
Steven Pressley
LEE WILKIE: Derby display raises questions Steven Pressley needs to answer
2
Colby Donovan
Dundee transfer deadline latest as deal for Celtic kid is OFF
Ivan Dolcek wins the derby for Dundee United as dejected Dees trudge away. Image: Paul Devlin/SNS
Why were Dundee FC so toothless in derby loss to Dundee United?
5

Conversation