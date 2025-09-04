Gordon Strachan quizzed on Dundee FC role

Dundee is a “labour of love” for Gordon Strachan as he revealed his role as technical director at Dens Park involves making “no decisions”.

After a glorious playing career at Aberdeen, Manchester United, Leeds and Coventry followed by managerial jobs at the Sky Blues, Southampton, Celtic and Scotland, Strachan returned to his first club in 2019.

At Dens, he came through as a teenager in the early 70s and played 91 times for the Dark Blues before joining Aberdeen in 1977.

There he won the Scottish top flight twice, three Scottish Cups, the European Cup Winners’ Cup and the European Super Cup before a long career in England.

‘This is ludicrous’

Following his departure as Scotland boss in 2017, Strachan became “fascinated” by youth football.

And after travelling the world to learn more, he put in a call to his old club Dundee to see if he could watch training.

From there he stepped back into the game with his very first senior club.

“As soon as I finished at Scotland, I got on to my high horse about youth football,” Strachan revealed.

“So I went around the world to see different places.

“I was in Belarus, in Canada and different places, Athletic Bilbao.

“I went to all these places to speak to people. But I’ve still got my own thing.

“So I phoned up at Dundee and I’d go up to see them. Stephen Wright (DFC head of academy) had just taken over.

“About half-past four, I asked him where are you training? He said ‘I don’t know yet’. They didn’t know where they were training at night.

“And then when I got there, they were all jammed on to one pitch, about four teams.

“I thought, this is ludicrous.

“I didn’t want to do anything, but John (Nelms) phoned me and said, ‘I hear you want to do something with the kids?’

“So I went up there and we set all that up.

“And I’m really pleased with the people I work with. I’m really pleased. Proud of people like Stephen Wright, Scott Robertson, Kevin Garrick, Jamie McBrearty, all these guys have done really well.

“We’re at the stage where we’re at the RPC (Regional Performance Centre) and everybody knows where we are.

“And some of the kids have come along smashing, really proud of them.

“Really proud.”

‘I make no decisions’

Strachan joined Chris Sutton, Kris Boyd and Steven Naismith on the SPFL’s The Warm-Up podcast for a lengthy chat about the Scottish game.

Asked by Naismith what his role as technical director at Dundee actually entailed, Strachan replied: “At Dundee it’s a labour of love, right? So you can work that out for yourself. Just a labour of love.

“And again, it’s going back to being a coach. I like to see people doing well. So my main thing is to make sure everybody’s connected, everybody knows what’s going on.

“We set out the philosophies to try to play as kids, now it’s the philosophy to make sure you’re all communicating and all the rest of that.

“Trying to help. I make no decisions. Let’s get that right. Which I don’t want to make.

“So I make no decisions. I’ve had enough of decisions.

Consequences

“But what I do is when people say, ‘what do you think of this?’

“I say: ‘well, the consequences will be this, this and this’.

“That’s what I do. I just help people with what the consequences are.

“I spoke with Scott Robertson the other day. He says ‘what do you think? I’m playing this. Look at this player.’

“’You’re looking too much into that. The guy’s all right. He’s fine.’

“So it’s just wee things and you walk around. So that’s what I do. It just keeps me in that wonderful world of football.

“Talking to people and having a laugh and giggle and smashing. And that’s what I do.

“My wife’s from Dundee as well so it takes us back up there and I can get up here and see my mother.

“So there is a reason for coming back to Scotland.”