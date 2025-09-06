Dundee’s summer exodus – where are 2025 departures now?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Dundee FC

Dundee’s summer exodus – where are 2025 departures now?

Courier Sport tracks down the 11 players who left Dens Park in the summer.

Dundee lost a number of key players at the end of last season.
Dundee lost a number of key players at the end of last season.
By George Cran

Dundee are undergoing a testing rebuild after a host of stars departed at the end of last season.

A remarkable exodus saw the captain, a club stalwart, academy talents and big characters head for pastures new.

Where have they all ended up?

Lyall Cameron

Lyall Cameron lined up against his old side. Image: Rob Casey/SNS
Lyall Cameron lined up against his old side Dundee last month. He was the first of Dundee's 2025 departures. Image: Rob Casey/SNS

Dundee academy graduate Cameron has already made an impact at Rangers, even if life at Ibrox is far from simple right now.

The Dundonian is already off the mark, scoring in Champions League qualifying away at Viktoria Plzen and has featured seven times already.

He also started against Dundee at Ibrox in the 1-1 draw last month.

Joe Shaughnessy

Joe Shaughnessy celebrates
Former Dundee skipper Joe Shaughnessy celebrates a goal at Hearts. Image: Paul Devlin/SNS

Dundee wanted their skipper to stick around. However, an opportunity to move to Australia was too good to turn down for the Irishman.

Shaughnessy has left a big hole in the Dark Blues squad after leaving for Newcastle Jets.

Last season the Jets finished ninth of 13 teams in the A-League.

Their chance to improve that this time around kicks off in October.

Antonio Portales

Antonio Portales celebrates wildly before seeing his second goal against Motherwell ruled out by VAR. Image: Craig Foy/SNS
Antonio Portales celebrates at Dens Park. Image: Craig Foy/SNS

Mexican Portales reminded Dundee fans of his fondness for the club he has left behind with a heartfelt message this week.

He hasn’t, though, found the club that can help him achieve his dream of a Mexico call-up.

The centre-back was close to a move to French top-flight new boys FC Metz. However, that appears to have cooled with the French side signing a different central defensive option in Terry Yegbe.

Mo Sylla

Mo Sylla
Former Dundee man Mo Sylla gets stuck in for Livingston. Image: Alan Harvey/SNS

French midfielder Sylla made a surprise move to Livingston after turning down a new contract at Dens Park, taking the offer of a three-year over a two-year one.

He has started seven of nine matches under David Martindale this season.

Scott Fraser

Scott Fraser
Scott Fraser endured a torrid season at Dundee – what comes next? Image: Craig Foy/SNS

Midfield man Fraser endured a torrid time with injury at Dundee and wasn’t able to influence the team the way he’d like.

The 30-year-old remains in the city after reportedly turning down an offer from Bohemians with Mansfield Town also said to be interested.

He’s still a free agent but this week trained with St Johnstone, who are looking for some cover with Stevie Mallan ruled out due to injury.

Josh Mulligan

Mulligan made his league debut for Hibs at Dens Park and helped his new side to a 2-1 victory over his old team-mates in August.

The midfield powerhouse has made himself an integral part of David Gray’s side already and has featured in every game for the Hibees this term.

He’s also scored twice – one a screamer at Livingston followed by a late strike in Europe against Legia Warsaw.

Jordan McGhee

Jordan McGhee heads Dundee 1-0 up against Motherwell. Image: SNS
Jordan McGhee heads Dundee 1-0 up against Motherwell – he joined the Steelmen in the summer as one of Dundee's 2025 departures. Image: SNS

A big favourite at Dundee, McGhee ended six years at the club by agreeing a move to Motherwell with family reasons at the heart of his decision.

He is yet to make his debut for the Steelmen, however, with injury keeping him out of action.

Scott Tiffoney

Scott Tiffoney
Scott Tiffoney in action for Kilmarnock. Image: Rob Casey/SNS

Another who swapped Dens for a Premiership rival, winger Scott Tiffoney has also suffered injury trouble in his first few games.

He featured in the first three matches in the League Cup but a calf injury has ruled him out since July.

Seb Palmer-Houlden

Dundee striker Seb Palmer-Houlden celebrates after making it 1-1 against Dundee United. Image: SNS
Dundee striker Seb Palmer-Houlden celebrates after making it 1-1 against Dundee United. Image: SNS

After impressive on loan at Dens with his strong running and endless energy, Palmer-Houlden this summer left Bristol City this summer.

He signed a three-year deal at League Two Gillingham but is yet to feature for the early-season pacesetters due to a hamstring injury.

Seun Adewumi

Seun Adewumi
Seun Adewumi made an early impact in Belgium. Image: Shutterstock

Such was the impact Adewumi made at Dundee last season, there was always a little bit of hope among supporters that he might return.

However, Burnley have decided he needed a different challenge and sent him on loan to Cercle Brugge.

In Belgium he’s already made a mark with a goal on debut in a 4-1 win over Westerlo.

So far the Austria U/21 international has made three appearances from the bench.

Ziyad Larkeche

Ziyad Larkeche in action for QPR. Image: PA
Ziyad Larkeche returned to QPR but has suffered a serious injury. Image: PA

French full-back Larkeche was another loanee to make a big impact at Dens.

He returned to parent club QPR and was given a contract extension in the summer.

Compatriot Julien Stephan took the reins at Loftus Road but early season has been a struggle, capped by a 7-1 drubbing at Coventry.

Larkeche, however, will not be able to help for some time after suffering an anterior cruciate ligament injury in pre-season training.

He’s expected to be out until the new year.

