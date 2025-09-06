Dundee’s summer exodus – where are 2025 departures now?

Dundee are undergoing a testing rebuild after a host of stars departed at the end of last season.

A remarkable exodus saw the captain, a club stalwart, academy talents and big characters head for pastures new.

Where have they all ended up?

Lyall Cameron

Dundee academy graduate Cameron has already made an impact at Rangers, even if life at Ibrox is far from simple right now.

The Dundonian is already off the mark, scoring in Champions League qualifying away at Viktoria Plzen and has featured seven times already.

He also started against Dundee at Ibrox in the 1-1 draw last month.

Joe Shaughnessy

Dundee wanted their skipper to stick around. However, an opportunity to move to Australia was too good to turn down for the Irishman.

Shaughnessy has left a big hole in the Dark Blues squad after leaving for Newcastle Jets.

Last season the Jets finished ninth of 13 teams in the A-League.

Their chance to improve that this time around kicks off in October.

Antonio Portales

Mexican Portales reminded Dundee fans of his fondness for the club he has left behind with a heartfelt message this week.

He hasn’t, though, found the club that can help him achieve his dream of a Mexico call-up.

The centre-back was close to a move to French top-flight new boys FC Metz. However, that appears to have cooled with the French side signing a different central defensive option in Terry Yegbe.

Mo Sylla

French midfielder Sylla made a surprise move to Livingston after turning down a new contract at Dens Park, taking the offer of a three-year over a two-year one.

He has started seven of nine matches under David Martindale this season.

Scott Fraser

Midfield man Fraser endured a torrid time with injury at Dundee and wasn’t able to influence the team the way he’d like.

The 30-year-old remains in the city after reportedly turning down an offer from Bohemians with Mansfield Town also said to be interested.

He’s still a free agent but this week trained with St Johnstone, who are looking for some cover with Stevie Mallan ruled out due to injury.

Josh Mulligan

Mulligan made his league debut for Hibs at Dens Park and helped his new side to a 2-1 victory over his old team-mates in August.

The midfield powerhouse has made himself an integral part of David Gray’s side already and has featured in every game for the Hibees this term.

He’s also scored twice – one a screamer at Livingston followed by a late strike in Europe against Legia Warsaw.

Jordan McGhee

A big favourite at Dundee, McGhee ended six years at the club by agreeing a move to Motherwell with family reasons at the heart of his decision.

He is yet to make his debut for the Steelmen, however, with injury keeping him out of action.

Scott Tiffoney

Another who swapped Dens for a Premiership rival, winger Scott Tiffoney has also suffered injury trouble in his first few games.

He featured in the first three matches in the League Cup but a calf injury has ruled him out since July.

Seb Palmer-Houlden

After impressive on loan at Dens with his strong running and endless energy, Palmer-Houlden this summer left Bristol City this summer.

He signed a three-year deal at League Two Gillingham but is yet to feature for the early-season pacesetters due to a hamstring injury.

Seun Adewumi

Such was the impact Adewumi made at Dundee last season, there was always a little bit of hope among supporters that he might return.

However, Burnley have decided he needed a different challenge and sent him on loan to Cercle Brugge.

In Belgium he’s already made a mark with a goal on debut in a 4-1 win over Westerlo.

So far the Austria U/21 international has made three appearances from the bench.

Ziyad Larkeche

French full-back Larkeche was another loanee to make a big impact at Dens.

He returned to parent club QPR and was given a contract extension in the summer.

Compatriot Julien Stephan took the reins at Loftus Road but early season has been a struggle, capped by a 7-1 drubbing at Coventry.

Larkeche, however, will not be able to help for some time after suffering an anterior cruciate ligament injury in pre-season training.

He’s expected to be out until the new year.