Dundee FC

Inside Dundee’s tumultuous summer – transition turned up to 11, transfer teamwork and a tractor

The Dark Blues have undergone huge changes since the end of last season - this is the inside story. George Cran
George Cran
Steven Pressley gets a better vantage point at training. Image: David Young
Steven Pressley gets a better vantage point at Dundee training. Image: David Young

Dundee’s summer began with a bang.

Not from a champagne cork celebrating success, rather the surprise sacking of manager Tony Docherty less than 24 hours after securing Premiership safety.

It was a surprise because Docherty had led the team to a top-six finish in his first season and his attacking brand of football was entertaining.

Looking at the defensive numbers, it was less of a shock, however, with far too many goals conceded, too many leads thrown away and late goals going in.

Managing director John Nelms wanted something different. So he set about changing things.

This wasn’t just a transition summer. It was transition turned up to 11.

Technical director Gordon Strachan let slip that Nelms was changing the “philosophy”.

Out was the old manager and most of his backroom staff.

In was a new head coach, the creation of a new role called ‘technical manager’, two assistant coaches, a new goalkeeping coach and new head of performance.

The backroom staff is now too large to fit inside the dugout at Dens Park with extra seats plonked outside for home games. Unlucky for the guys in those chairs when it’s raining.

Tony Docherty addresses Dundee fans and players at the Player of the Year event on Sunday evening. Image: David Young
Tony Docherty’s last event as Dundee boss saw him speak to players and fans at the club’s Player of the Year dinner – the following morning he was sacked. Image: David Young

Their search for a new head of recruitment to join Billy Kirkwood was quietly shelved, however.

But it took two weeks to find a new boss. Docherty’s firing had been planned but no successor was lined up.

Shaun Maloney was spoken to, not for the first time when there has been a vacancy at Dens Park. Previously he turned the job down and again talks with the former Scotland playmaker bore no fruit.

He’s now player pathway manager at Celtic.

Elvis in the building

Instead it was another man with a Strachan connection who landed the revamped role.

Steven Pressley
Dundee head coach Steven Pressley was unveiled to the media in June. Image: Mark Scates/SNS

Two and two was added together in some quarters when Steven Pressley left his development job at Brentford in the midst of Dundee’s search for Docherty’s replacement.

However, it was not the Strachan connection that began the process.

Pressley had itchy feet at Brentford and wanted to try management again. His departure from the Bees was planned months in advance.

Planned to coincide with his daughter finishing school and the sale of the family home in Leamington Spa.

Unplanned was landing the Dundee job while en route to celebrating his 25th wedding anniversary in Vietnam. A motorway service station on the way to the airport was the glamourous setting for the signing of his contract.

On June 2, Pressley was announced as the new head coach with David Longwell coming in as technical manager.

Steven Pressley watches on as Dundee face Arbroath. Image: Ross Parker/SNS
Steven Pressley watches on from the stands as Dundee face Arbroath in their first pre-season friendly. Image: Ross Parker/SNS

But there would be no unveiling for another 11 days. Pressley was still in the Far East and hotel WiFi issues prevented even club media from letting fans hear from the new boss at Dens. He did cut short his trip by a week to get stuck into his new job.

But for two weeks, Dundee had no one in charge of the first team and it would take a further 11 days for Pressley to arrive at the club in person. Work was going on from afar but the time lost would later become a problem.

There was a huge amount to do. Too much probably. And pre-season preparations suffered. Fans could clearly see that in the Premier Sports Cup escapades.

Preparation problems

Crucially it took a long time to replace Graeme Henderson as head of performance.

That would become a serious problem. By the time the season kicked off at home to Airdrieonians, it was clear the squad was not where it needed to be physically or tactically.

Two friendlies had not been enough. Prior to Docherty’s departure, a pre-season trip abroad had been pencilled in – ready to be booked when Premiership safety was achieved – for the first week in July.

Luke Graham rises high to plant his header into the Banik Ostrava net. Image: David Young
Dundee faced Banik Ostrava and Lech Poznan in Poland last summer. Image: David Young

But the manager sacking killed off that plan.

Similar trips in recent seasons saw Dundee train hard and take two matches while away.

Those two expected matches were not replaced in the schedule.

It took that Airdrie game for Pressley to realise his players needed more than a couple of games at Arbroath and Brechin and swiftly set about crowbarring in extra bounce games where he could.

Pressley also wasn’t happy with the training pitch at the club’s Gardyne Campus centre. This was an issue that came up under Gary Bowyer’s tenure and led to disagreements with Nelms.

Dundee technical manager David Longwell speaks to players in pre-season. Image: David Young/Action Plus/Shutterstock

The extended dry weather was great for most of us enjoying a rare sunny summer. For a training pitch with no irrigation, it was not.

The surface was dry and hard. A solution found was to bring in a tractor with a large bowser full of water on a trailer to provide much-needed moisture to the pitch.

Positive mood

The mood around the club was, though, very positive. Pressley’s calm approach and clear instruction was appreciated by staff and players alike, and still very much is.

Players love training. Pressley brought Premier League ideas to Dundee.

Backroom staff who had survived the summer cull were very excited, particularly with the plan to implement a game model.

Steven Pressley can't wait to see Emile Acquah and Simon Murray in action together. Image: David Young
New signing Emile Acquah and Dundee captain Simon Murray get acquainted. Image: David Young

Foundations first has been the mantra – nail down the defensive actions, add some set-piece threat in the early stages then work on being more of an offensive threat.

At Dens, in particular, that has brought underwhelming displays for fans to endure.

It clearly takes time to implement and Pressley has been at pains to point that out consistently during his three months in charge.

He is, however, plainly aware he needs to get results in the meantime to allow him that time to properly implement his plans.

Recruitment

The flux in terms of the squad has not helped.

When Pressley came in the squad had only one midfielder and one striker.

Having that clean slate to build your own squad could have been seen as an excellent opportunity for a new boss to come into.

Pressley, however, warned against that thinking immediately.

Joe Westley was signed from Burnley. Image: Mark Scates/SNS

He’d already seen the prices quoted for distinctly average players down south. And was aware of the money being spent by the likes of Aberdeen, Hibs and Hearts on building their own squads.

Competing to sign players good enough to get into the top six was going to be seriously hard.

So Dundee have had to be speculative in their recruitment. Developing players is the new ethos handed down by Nelms.

Now they needed to identify talent yet to be properly realised.

Signing sure things was just too expensive.

Transfer teamwork

Not that Dundee were unwilling to spend money.

Fees were shelled out for Ashley Hay, Joe Westley, Ethan Hamilton and Emile Acquah. The latter could reach the kind of fee paid for Simon Murray last summer.

The recruitment process had changed, too.

Pressley made clear he wanted to focus much more on coaching than being distracted with calls to agents and thrashing out deals.

Yan Dhanda and Simon Murray
Simon Murray played a key role in Yan Dhanda moving to Dundee after their time together at Ross County. Image: Ross Parker/SNS

It was a collaborative approach through the summer – everyone’s contacts were utilised.

On top of Kirkwood and the recruitment team, Pressley’s relationships with young Brentford players brought in Tony Yogane and Ash Hay, Longwell’s St Mirren and Burnley past saw trials for Kyle Magennis and Cammy MacPherson and helped get Joe Westley up the road while Gordon Strachan was also keenly involved.

Players, too. Simon Murray turned into Agent Murray to get Yan Dhanda in the building and Clark Robertson was the link that brought the possibility of Ryan Jack joining. The pair were still in contact from their Aberdeen days.

Goalkeeper search

Nelms revealed there were 68 transfer targets at the start of the summer. By the end of the window, 11 players had arrived.

More were wanted. Jack being targeted was revealed by Courier Sport, a deal for Colby Donovan was agreed with Celtic but bad luck saw that cancelled.

Trevor Carson
Dundee goalie Trevor Carson wants first-team football. Image: Ross Parker/SNS

Late in the window, too, a goalkeeper was being sought. Trevor Carson’s desire to go elsewhere for game time began a proactive search for a replacement so a new man could be brought in if Carson had another option he wanted to pursue.

A deal was close to being agreed for another experienced goalkeeper. It fell through on deadline day.

That was just another factor on a disappointing deadline day that saw plenty of hard work ultimately unrewarded.

And fed into the disgruntlement of unimpressed supporters still smarting from a dismal derby showing and a tumultuous summer.

Now the task is to make the autumn more settled and to get this completely revamped Dundee team going in the right direction.

Can Pressley and the new-look Dee achieve that? Time will tell.

Conversation