LEE WILKIE: Dundee must show key attribute to get fans onside

The upcoming Dens Park double-header is the most crucial of Steven Pressley’s time in charge at Dundee.

The manner of the derby defeat last weekend set the Dark Blues back a long way. Certainly in the eyes of the fans who sat through that performance.

And home form in general has been lacklustre to say the least. Hibs at home was poor and so was Airdrie in the League Cup.

I don’t think Pressley will change his approach too much but I doubt that derby performance was one he expected himself.

The level has to be much higher but more important is the attitude of the players.

They’ve got to show heart.

United won that derby with their determination and aggression early on. I remember Will Ferry pressing a Dundee player really hard early on, Luca Stephenson did the same on the other side.

You don’t want them to overstep the mark but putting in a good, strong tackle and being aggressive up to a point lets your opposite number you are up for this.

These little mental games go on in every match. Stamp your authority on the pitch and set the tone that your opponent won’t get things his own way.

Do that and the fans will appreciate it.

Motherwell plan

I’ve no doubt Pressley’s training will help each and every one of the players in his squad.

But he has emphasised being good at the basics. We didn’t see that against United.

Fans need to see some of that against Motherwell on Saturday. And again versus Livingston seven days later.

Now I don’t expect Pressley’s Dundee to come out all guns blazing against the Steelmen.

They have impressed with their style of play so far this season. Playing out from the back, taking risks in possession and being expansive.

If I’m in Pressley’s shoes and my team’s strength is defensive solidity then I’m basing my gameplan on that.

Marrying that with aggression in the right moments can win you this game.

We saw Dundee do that really well at Ibrox a few weeks back. The gameplan was spot on and the players carried it out perfectly.

If they can do that away to Rangers then they can do that at home to Motherwell.

Simon Murray is key

How they utilise Simon Murray will be key.

Everyone knows how good a goalscorer he is but you can’t expect him to do everything up top.

I think he’s having to adapt his game at the moment with the team not being as direct as last season.

That brings a big risk, of course. If you change his game, do you lose what makes him a great goalscorer?

It’s a balancing act. One that wasn’t found last season – he scored loads of goals but the team was weighted too far into attack that the defence suffered and Dundee lost too many games.

This time around the balance has gone the other way – too defensive and not getting the best out of Murray.

Finding that balance between attack-defence, aggression and shape will be what makes Dundee a successful team.

The fans, though, need to see some sign of that happening this weekend.