LEE WILKIE: Dundee must show key attribute to get fans onside

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Comment Home Sport Football Dundee FC

LEE WILKIE: Dundee must show key attribute to get fans onside

Finding a way to get the best out of Simon Murray is crucial to their chances says the ex-Dens star.

Simon Murray
Simon Murray trudges off after Dundee's defeat to Dundee United. Image: Paul Devlin/SNS
By Lee Wilkie

The upcoming Dens Park double-header is the most crucial of Steven Pressley’s time in charge at Dundee.

The manner of the derby defeat last weekend set the Dark Blues back a long way. Certainly in the eyes of the fans who sat through that performance.

And home form in general has been lacklustre to say the least. Hibs at home was poor and so was Airdrie in the League Cup.

I don’t think Pressley will change his approach too much but I doubt that derby performance was one he expected himself.

The level has to be much higher but more important is the attitude of the players.

They’ve got to show heart.

Ethan Hamilton
Ethan Hamilton shows his frustration as Dundee lost the derby. Image: Paul Devlin/SNS

United won that derby with their determination and aggression early on. I remember Will Ferry pressing a Dundee player really hard early on, Luca Stephenson did the same on the other side.

You don’t want them to overstep the mark but putting in a good, strong tackle and being aggressive up to a point lets your opposite number you are up for this.

These little mental games go on in every match. Stamp your authority on the pitch and set the tone that your opponent won’t get things his own way.

Do that and the fans will appreciate it.

Motherwell plan

I’ve no doubt Pressley’s training will help each and every one of the players in his squad.

But he has emphasised being good at the basics. We didn’t see that against United.

Fans need to see some of that against Motherwell on Saturday. And again versus Livingston seven days later.

Now I don’t expect Pressley’s Dundee to come out all guns blazing against the Steelmen.

They have impressed with their style of play so far this season. Playing out from the back, taking risks in possession and being expansive.

Motherwell have impressed under new boss Jens Berthel Askou but are yet to win in the Premiership. Image: Craig Foy/SNS

If I’m in Pressley’s shoes and my team’s strength is defensive solidity then I’m basing my gameplan on that.

Marrying that with aggression in the right moments can win you this game.

We saw Dundee do that really well at Ibrox a few weeks back. The gameplan was spot on and the players carried it out perfectly.

If they can do that away to Rangers then they can do that at home to Motherwell.

Simon Murray is key

How they utilise Simon Murray will be key.

Everyone knows how good a goalscorer he is but you can’t expect him to do everything up top.

I think he’s having to adapt his game at the moment with the team not being as direct as last season.

Simon Murray has two goals this season but is yet to find the net in the Premiership. Image: Ross MacDonald/SNS

That brings a big risk, of course. If you change his game, do you lose what makes him a great goalscorer?

It’s a balancing act. One that wasn’t found last season – he scored loads of goals but the team was weighted too far into attack that the defence suffered and Dundee lost too many games.

This time around the balance has gone the other way – too defensive and not getting the best out of Murray.

Finding that balance between attack-defence, aggression and shape will be what makes Dundee a successful team.

The fans, though, need to see some sign of that happening this weekend.

More from Dundee FC

Steven Pressley gets a better vantage point at training. Image: David Young
Inside Dundee's tumultuous summer - transition turned up to 11, transfer teamwork and a…
6
Dundee lost a number of key players at the end of last season.
Dundee's summer exodus – where are 2025 departures now?
Scott Fraser pointing.
EXCLUSIVE: St Johnstone considering swoop for ex-Dundee United and Dundee star Scott Fraser
2
Dundee technical director Gordon Strachan at Dens Park. Image: Dundee FC
Gordon Strachan quizzed on Dundee FC role
3
Former Dundee manager Gary Bowyer celebrates with the Championship trophy. Image: PA.
Keyes and Nelms-era Dundee FC managers: Where are they now?
8
Dundee boss Steven Pressley and David Longwell search for answers. Image: Paul Devlin/SNS
Steven Pressley says Dundee rebuild will take time as he looks 'three or four…
22
Tony Docherty
Former Dundee boss Tony Docherty lands new manager job
18
Dundee transfer window assessed
Dundee's summer transfer window assessed – are fans right to be worried?
7
Simon Murray
Skipper Simon Murray insists Dundee will get it right as he vows to react…
3
Ryan Jack
EXCLUSIVE: Dundee move for Ryan Jack collapses as deadline day ends with no deals…
5

Conversation