Dundee struck by midfield conundrum as duo ruled out – as Steven Pressley delivers free agent market verdict

Dundee are set for a midfield conundrum over the coming weeks with two central midfielders out of action.

The Dark Blues will return after the international break against Motherwell this Saturday.

Summer signing Paul Digby had already been ruled out of that one with a calf injury picked up following August’s draw at Rangers.

Originally described as a six-week lay-off by head coach Steven Pressley, it could now see him out of action for a total of eight weeks.

He’s expected to be out until around the start of October.

Digby won’t be the only central midfield option unavailable to Pressley, however.

World Cup-bound

Cesar Garza is currently away on international duty with Mexico’s U/20 squad.

That training camp is preparation for the U/20 World Cup, which gets under way on September 27.

Preparations will see the youngsters tour Paraguay with friendlies against Saudi Arabia (September 20) and Colombia (September 23).

Alongside Mexican wonderkid Gilberto Mora, Garza has been named in the squad for that tournament and could be away until mid-October, depending on how far Mexico get.

They kick off their tournament on September 28 with a mouth-watering clash against Brazil in Santiago, Chile.

Mexico then face Spain before finishing a tough Group C on October 4 against Morocco.

That will see both Digby and Garza unavailable for upcoming Dundee matches against Motherwell, Livingston and St Mirren.

Digby could have a chance for the clash with Aberdeen on October 5 before an international break and then games against Celtic and Falkirk finish off the month.

Garza will certainly be back in Dundee for that trip to Falkirk but could return earlier if Mexico get knocked out before the final.

Free agents?

Adding to midfield worries was the failure to add another option in the transfer window with a move for Ryan Jack unsuccessful.

New signing Ethan Hamilton has stepped up his sharpness after completing 90 minutes in a bounce game, which is a boost.

But Dundee are looking at free transfer options to boost their squad even if pickings are slim.

“We are looking at the free agent market but it’s tough, there’s not a lot out there at the moment,” Steven Pressley said.

“But we’ll keep looking to see if someone interesting comes up.

“We’ve brought in new players over the summer so have added quality there.

“Ethan Hamilton played in a bounce game we organised last Thursday so it was good to get two 90 minutes into him in quick succession.”

Attacking improvements

Over the international break, Pressley has been working on improving the attacking output of his team after such a disappointing display last time out.

“In the derby the thing that disappointed me was we didn’t ask enough questions of Dundee United,” he said.

“We have to improve on that and we’ve put a lot of focus on that since the derby game.

“We’ve tried to bring stability to the team in terms of the defensive organisation and I believe we’ve done that, but now the next part has to be improving our attack.

“We’ve put a lot of work into that and hopefully in time we’ll see real improvements in that area.

“We need to have a better balance between our defending an attacking, asking the opposition more questions.”