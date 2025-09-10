Why have Dundee defensive pair yet to nail down regular place in Steven Pressley’s side?

Steven Pressley insists Billy Koumetio and Plamen Galabov will get their chance to nail down a regular place in his Dundee team.

However, they may have to wait for their opportunity with the Dens head coach happy with the performances of those in his backline.

Koumetio joined the Dark Blues from Liverpool last summer and in between an injury-hit campaign showed his potential.

Galabov, meanwhile, arrived this summer from Maccabi Petah Tikva but is yet to feature in the league.

The Bulgarian international played against Brechin CIty in pre-season and twice in the Premier Sports Cup – playing 90 minutes in defeat to Alloa and being subbed at half-time in his last outing versus Montrose.

Since that game at the end of July, he hasn’t played a minute of football for the Dark Blues.

Pressley insists that is normal for a player new to the Scottish game.

“I have been impressed with our defenders in the four games so far,” former Scotland centre-back Pressley said.

“They have performed well.

“I said after the Kilmarnock game that Billy Koumetio has done a lot of good things and he’s unfortunate he’s not playing.

“He’s been working hard and Plamen Galabov is the same.

We’re trying to get people up to speed,” Steven Pressley.

“He’s taken a bit of time to settle, which is natural when you come from another country sometimes.

“His family came over in the last week, which is very important.

“It has taken him a little bit to settle but hopefully with time, and a lot of good work from him, we’ll see him pushing.

“A lot of the way he played before is different to what we need from him, so it’s about adapting to different situations.

“It has taken a little bit of time with him but he’s getting there.”