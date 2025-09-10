Why have Dundee defensive pair yet to nail down regular place in Steven Pressley’s side?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Why have Dundee defensive pair yet to nail down regular place in Steven Pressley’s side?

Billy Koumetio and Plamen Galabov have had to be patient at Dens Park.

Dundee FC defender Billy Koumetio stretches on the pitch before a game
Billy Koumetio has been out of the Dundee team. Image: Pete Summers/Shutterstock
By George Cran

Steven Pressley insists Billy Koumetio and Plamen Galabov will get their chance to nail down a regular place in his Dundee team.

However, they may have to wait for their opportunity with the Dens head coach happy with the performances of those in his backline.

Koumetio joined the Dark Blues from Liverpool last summer and in between an injury-hit campaign showed his potential.

Galabov, meanwhile, arrived this summer from Maccabi Petah Tikva but is yet to feature in the league.

The Bulgarian international played against Brechin CIty in pre-season and twice in the Premier Sports Cup – playing 90 minutes in defeat to Alloa and being subbed at half-time in his last outing versus Montrose.

Since that game at the end of July, he hasn’t played a minute of football for the Dark Blues.

Plamen Galabov
Plamen Galabov has made just two appearances for Dundee. Image: Ross Parker/SNS

Pressley insists that is normal for a player new to the Scottish game.

“I have been impressed with our defenders in the four games so far,” former Scotland centre-back Pressley said.

“They have performed well.

“I said after the Kilmarnock game that Billy Koumetio has done a lot of good things and he’s unfortunate he’s not playing.

He’s been working hard and Plamen Galabov is the same.

We’re trying to get people up to speed,” Steven Pressley.

“He’s taken a bit of time to settle, which is natural when you come from another country sometimes.

“His family came over in the last week, which is very important.

“It has taken him a little bit to settle but hopefully with time, and a lot of good work from him, we’ll see him pushing.

“A lot of the way he played before is different to what we need from him, so it’s about adapting to different situations.

“It has taken a little bit of time with him but he’s getting there.”

