Dundee FC Yan Dhanda: How playmaker’s chances of Dundee start have been boosted by international break Dee boss Steven Pressley has been careful in planning a fitting non-fixture week programme. Yan Dhanda impressed on his Dundee debut at Kilmarnock. Image: Ross MacDonald/SNS By George Cran September 10 2025, 12:00pm September 10 2025, 12:00pm Share Yan Dhanda: How playmaker’s chances of Dundee start have been boosted by international break Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/sport/football/dundee-fc/5328366/yan-dhanda-dundee-playmaker-boosted-international-break/ Copy Link 0 comment Yan Dhanda’s hopes of nailing down a start with Dundee have been boosted over the international break. Having no league fixture to negotiate has worked in Dee boss Steven Pressley’s favour. He admits he’s had to be careful with a lot of players – and took the important step of organising a bounce game last week. Ethan Hamilton got another 90 minutes under his belt, while playmaker Yan Dhanda also built up his match sharpness. Dundee head coach Steven Pressley. Image: Ross MacDonald/SNS Pressley explained: “We gave minutes to Yan Dhanda last week, someone who has joined us but doesn’t have a lot of game time behind him this season. “So we’re trying to get people up to speed. “We have brought players in who need minutes so getting bounce games organised in the weeks we don’t have games will be really important.”
Conversation