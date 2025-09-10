Yan Dhanda: How playmaker’s chances of Dundee start have been boosted by international break

Yan Dhanda’s hopes of nailing down a start with Dundee have been boosted over the international break.

Having no league fixture to negotiate has worked in Dee boss Steven Pressley’s favour.

He admits he’s had to be careful with a lot of players – and took the important step of organising a bounce game last week.

Ethan Hamilton got another 90 minutes under his belt, while playmaker Yan Dhanda also built up his match sharpness.

Pressley explained: “We gave minutes to Yan Dhanda last week, someone who has joined us but doesn’t have a lot of game time behind him this season.

“So we’re trying to get people up to speed.

“We have brought players in who need minutes so getting bounce games organised in the weeks we don’t have games will be really important.”