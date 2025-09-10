Yan Dhanda: How playmaker’s chances of Dundee start have been boosted by international break

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Yan Dhanda: How playmaker’s chances of Dundee start have been boosted by international break

Dee boss Steven Pressley has been careful in planning a fitting non-fixture week programme.

Yan Dhanda
Yan Dhanda impressed on his Dundee debut at Kilmarnock. Image: Ross MacDonald/SNS
By George Cran

Yan Dhanda’s hopes of nailing down a start with Dundee have been boosted over the international break.

Having no league fixture to negotiate has worked in Dee boss Steven Pressley’s favour.

He admits he’s had to be careful with a lot of players – and took the important step of organising a bounce game last week.

Ethan Hamilton got another 90 minutes under his belt, while playmaker Yan Dhanda also built up his match sharpness.

Dundee head coach Steven Pressley. Image: Ross MacDonald/SNS
Pressley explained: “We gave minutes to Yan Dhanda last week, someone who has joined us but doesn’t have a lot of game time behind him this season.

“So we’re trying to get people up to speed.

“We have brought players in who need minutes so getting bounce games organised in the weeks we don’t have games will be really important.”

Conversation