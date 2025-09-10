Dundee internationals rub shoulders with up-and-coming superstars – how did five Dees get on for their countries?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Dundee FC

Dundee internationals rub shoulders with up-and-coming superstars – how did five Dees get on for their countries?

Luke Graham, Cameron Congreve, Cesar Garza and two Dark Blues youth talents were away on international duty this week.

Luke Graham holds off Portugal's Vivaldo Semedo
Dundee star Luke Graham holds off Portugal's Vivaldo Semedo. Image: Craig Foy/SNS
By George Cran

Dundee’s five young stars have been mixing with up-and-coming superstars on international duty this week.

Wins were thin on the ground but experience will be undoubtedly useful for the Scots, Mexican and Welshman away over the past few days.

Cesar Garza is teaming up with a wonderkid taking Mexican football by storm, Luke Graham faced Portuguese stars of the future and Cameron Congreve had a tough night against Denmark’s multi-million pound starlets.

Courier Sport takes a look at how the five players got on.

Luke Graham

Luke Graham
Luke Graham in action for Scotland U/21s. Image: Craig Foy/SNS

Dundee’s latest academy feelgood story made his competitive debut for Scotland U/21s.

Scot Gemmill’s side kicked off their European Championship qualifying campaign with back-to-back 2-0 defeats.

The first came in Czechia on an eventful night in Uherske Hradiste as Dundee United goalkeeper Ruairidh Adams saved not one but two penalties, with both retaken and the third scored.

Graham also played 90 minutes against Portugal on Tuesday at Fir Park. The visitors showed their quality as 18-year-old star Rodrigo Mora nodded them in front. Mora scored 11 goals for Porto last season and was on the bench as Portugal’s senior side won the Nations League in the summer.

The Scots were then caught in possession in their own third for the second goal from Roger Fernandes. Graham was involved but showed composure under pressure before the ball was lost by a team-mate.

The losses leave Scotland bottom of Group B. They face Gibraltar and Azerbaijan next month.

Ethan Crombie & Warren Lyall

Warren Lyall and Ethan Crombie
Dundee youth stars Warren Lyall (left) and Ethan Crombie featured for Scotland U/17s in Portugal. Image: Dundee FC

Two of Dundee’s developing stars were in action for Scotland U/17s at an international tournament in Portugal.

Crombie started against both Portugal and Italy, earning one win and suffering one defeat.

Goalkeeper Lyall was between the sticks against the hosts and played his part in a 3-2 victory over Portugal.

Both started on the bench for the opening game, a 2-0 loss to Serbia.

Cesar Garza

Cesar Garza is a popular player at Dundee. Image: Craig Foy/SNS
Cesar Garza will be unavailable for Dundee until October. Image: Craig Foy/SNS

Garza will join Mexican wonderkid Gilberto Mora for the U/20 World Cup.

But that will see Garza absent for Dundee until next month.

The young Mexican side are on a training camp right now before heading to Paraguay for a round of friendlies.

In Chile, Mexico kick off their World Cup campaign against Brazil on September 28 before facing Spain and finishing the group against Morocco on October 4.

The final will be played on October 19.

Cameron Congreve

Cameron Congreve has made two substitute appearances for Dundee so far. Image: Ross MacDonald/SNS

Welshman Congreve barely had the chance to get his feet in the door at Dens before he left again to join up with Wales U/21s.

In front of 1,070 fans at Rodney Parade, the young Dragons took a 2-0 lead against Denmark in their Euro qualifying opener.

However, the Danes roared back to win 6-2.

Making his eighth U/21 appearance, Congreve came off the bench on 63 minutes after the visitors took a 3-2 lead but couldn’t prevent a heavy defeat in Newport.

Scoring for Denmark was Conrad Harder, who last month signed a five-year deal with RB Leipzig to replace Manchester United-bound Benjamin Sesko for a £20 million fee.

Napoli’s Rasmus Hojlund’s younger brother Oscar, who plays for Eintracht Frankfurt, captained the Danes.

Conversation