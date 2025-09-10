Dundee internationals rub shoulders with up-and-coming superstars – how did five Dees get on for their countries?

Dundee’s five young stars have been mixing with up-and-coming superstars on international duty this week.

Wins were thin on the ground but experience will be undoubtedly useful for the Scots, Mexican and Welshman away over the past few days.

Cesar Garza is teaming up with a wonderkid taking Mexican football by storm, Luke Graham faced Portuguese stars of the future and Cameron Congreve had a tough night against Denmark’s multi-million pound starlets.

Courier Sport takes a look at how the five players got on.

Luke Graham

Dundee’s latest academy feelgood story made his competitive debut for Scotland U/21s.

Scot Gemmill’s side kicked off their European Championship qualifying campaign with back-to-back 2-0 defeats.

The first came in Czechia on an eventful night in Uherske Hradiste as Dundee United goalkeeper Ruairidh Adams saved not one but two penalties, with both retaken and the third scored.

Graham also played 90 minutes against Portugal on Tuesday at Fir Park. The visitors showed their quality as 18-year-old star Rodrigo Mora nodded them in front. Mora scored 11 goals for Porto last season and was on the bench as Portugal’s senior side won the Nations League in the summer.

The Scots were then caught in possession in their own third for the second goal from Roger Fernandes. Graham was involved but showed composure under pressure before the ball was lost by a team-mate.

The losses leave Scotland bottom of Group B. They face Gibraltar and Azerbaijan next month.

Ethan Crombie & Warren Lyall

Two of Dundee’s developing stars were in action for Scotland U/17s at an international tournament in Portugal.

Crombie started against both Portugal and Italy, earning one win and suffering one defeat.

Goalkeeper Lyall was between the sticks against the hosts and played his part in a 3-2 victory over Portugal.

Both started on the bench for the opening game, a 2-0 loss to Serbia.

Cesar Garza

Garza will join Mexican wonderkid Gilberto Mora for the U/20 World Cup.

But that will see Garza absent for Dundee until next month.

The young Mexican side are on a training camp right now before heading to Paraguay for a round of friendlies.

In Chile, Mexico kick off their World Cup campaign against Brazil on September 28 before facing Spain and finishing the group against Morocco on October 4.

The final will be played on October 19.

Cameron Congreve

Welshman Congreve barely had the chance to get his feet in the door at Dens before he left again to join up with Wales U/21s.

In front of 1,070 fans at Rodney Parade, the young Dragons took a 2-0 lead against Denmark in their Euro qualifying opener.

However, the Danes roared back to win 6-2.

Making his eighth U/21 appearance, Congreve came off the bench on 63 minutes after the visitors took a 3-2 lead but couldn’t prevent a heavy defeat in Newport.

Scoring for Denmark was Conrad Harder, who last month signed a five-year deal with RB Leipzig to replace Manchester United-bound Benjamin Sesko for a £20 million fee.

Napoli’s Rasmus Hojlund’s younger brother Oscar, who plays for Eintracht Frankfurt, captained the Danes.