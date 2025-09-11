Dens Park discomfort: Dundee’s shocking home form laid bare

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dens Park discomfort: Dundee’s shocking home form laid bare

The Dark Blues face a crucial home double-header.

Dundee lose a late goal to Ross County
Dundee lose a late goal against Ross County last season. Image: Ross Parker/SNS
By George Cran

Dundee’s weekend clash with Motherwell starts back-to-back home games for the Dee.

Judging by their recent form at Dens Park, that’s not necessarily a good thing.

And it’s not just home struggles under new head coach Steven Pressley as the summer revamp takes time to click into gear.

Rather it stretches back far longer than just this season for suffering Dees.

One win in 13

Dundee have lost their last two home matches in miserable fashion.

The most recent a dispiritingly lacklustre derby display that ended in a comfortable 2-0 win for rivals Dundee United.

Dundee United celebrate at Dens Park. Image: Ross Parker/SNS

Before that was a similar kind of showing with the Dark Blues seemingly unwilling to attack Hibs at points in the match.

That saw the Edinburgh side win 2-1 thanks to two first-half goals from Kieron Bowie.

The Hibs defeat followed a rare victory at Dens and a handsome one, too.

Set-piece power was too strong for Montrose as Simon Murray’s double set a 5-0 thumping in motion.

Pressley’s Dens bow, though, is one he’d rather forget. Again a ponderous display on the ball saw Airdrieonians come away as 1-0 winners in the City of Discovery.

Dundee were big winners over Montrose in July. Image: Ross MacDonald/SNS

The poor run stretches further, however.

The last league win came on April 5 at home to St Mirren with Murray again doing the damage.

A home defeat to Motherwell and a late sickener against Ross County after that means the club has taken just one point from the last 12 available at Dens.

Since thumping Airdrie 4-0 in the Scottish Cup last February, it has been 10 matches played in all competitions and just two wins.

Only one of those has been against Premiership opponents.

The league record reads one home win in the last 13 matches at Dens Park.

In 2025

Dundee have played 16 home games this calendar year and have won just four.

The have won only one Premiership match at Dens in 2025.

The other victories came in cup competitions – beating Montrose and Airdrie plus January’s memorable 1-0 win over Dundee United in the Scottish Cup.

Simon Murray beats Zac Hemming after an error from the St Mirren keeper. Image: Mark Runnacles/Shutterstock
Simon Murray’s long-range strike sealed Dundee’s only league win at Dens in 2025. Image: Mark Runnacles/Shutterstock

The aggregate score for home league matches in 2025 is 15 goals scored and 26 conceded in 12 matches.

In terms of points, they’ve won seven from a possible 34.

Dark Blues last season

Dundee were better away from home than at Dens Park throughout the entirety of last season. That isn’t saying much, though.

In 2024/25, the Dark Blues had the worst home record in the Premiership, alongside St Johnstone.

Cameron leaves Motherwell behind. Image: Paul Devlin/SNS
Dundee FC swept Saturday’s opponents Motherwell aside 4-1 back in December – they’ve only won one league home match since. Image: Paul Devlin/SNS

They won 20 of their 21 points on home turf, winning one game fewer than the Perth Saints.

The ratio was slanted more to home turf the previous season but still only 24 points were picked up at Dens Park in 2023/24.

Good days for Dundee fans at Dens have been few and far between recently.

Can that change against Motherwell and Livingston over the next fortnight?

