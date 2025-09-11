Dens Park discomfort: Dundee’s shocking home form laid bare

Dundee’s weekend clash with Motherwell starts back-to-back home games for the Dee.

Judging by their recent form at Dens Park, that’s not necessarily a good thing.

And it’s not just home struggles under new head coach Steven Pressley as the summer revamp takes time to click into gear.

Rather it stretches back far longer than just this season for suffering Dees.

One win in 13

Dundee have lost their last two home matches in miserable fashion.

The most recent a dispiritingly lacklustre derby display that ended in a comfortable 2-0 win for rivals Dundee United.

Before that was a similar kind of showing with the Dark Blues seemingly unwilling to attack Hibs at points in the match.

That saw the Edinburgh side win 2-1 thanks to two first-half goals from Kieron Bowie.

The Hibs defeat followed a rare victory at Dens and a handsome one, too.

Set-piece power was too strong for Montrose as Simon Murray’s double set a 5-0 thumping in motion.

Pressley’s Dens bow, though, is one he’d rather forget. Again a ponderous display on the ball saw Airdrieonians come away as 1-0 winners in the City of Discovery.

The poor run stretches further, however.

The last league win came on April 5 at home to St Mirren with Murray again doing the damage.

A home defeat to Motherwell and a late sickener against Ross County after that means the club has taken just one point from the last 12 available at Dens.

Since thumping Airdrie 4-0 in the Scottish Cup last February, it has been 10 matches played in all competitions and just two wins.

Only one of those has been against Premiership opponents.

The league record reads one home win in the last 13 matches at Dens Park.

In 2025

Dundee have played 16 home games this calendar year and have won just four.

The have won only one Premiership match at Dens in 2025.

The other victories came in cup competitions – beating Montrose and Airdrie plus January’s memorable 1-0 win over Dundee United in the Scottish Cup.

The aggregate score for home league matches in 2025 is 15 goals scored and 26 conceded in 12 matches.

In terms of points, they’ve won seven from a possible 34.

Dark Blues last season

Dundee were better away from home than at Dens Park throughout the entirety of last season. That isn’t saying much, though.

In 2024/25, the Dark Blues had the worst home record in the Premiership, alongside St Johnstone.

They won 20 of their 21 points on home turf, winning one game fewer than the Perth Saints.

The ratio was slanted more to home turf the previous season but still only 24 points were picked up at Dens Park in 2023/24.

Good days for Dundee fans at Dens have been few and far between recently.

Can that change against Motherwell and Livingston over the next fortnight?