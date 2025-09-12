Dundee’s defensive stance explained as ‘change the narrative’ challenge laid down

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Sport Football Dundee FC

Dundee’s defensive stance explained as ‘change the narrative’ challenge laid down

The Dark Blues host Motherwell on Saturday.

By George Cran
Dundee head coach Steven Pressley and technical manager David Longwell in discussion
Dundee head coach Steven Pressley and technical manager David Longwell in discussion on the touchline. Image: Rob Casey/SNS

Dundee can “change the narrative” around their season by sorting out their home troubles when Motherwell arrive at Dens Park on Saturday.

The Steelmen arrive in the City of Discovery after a start to the season that has earned plenty of praise for the style of play implemented by Jens Berthel Askou.

Praise hasn’t been plentiful for the Dark Blues, however. There was some for solid draws with Rangers and Kilmarnock on the road.

A meek defeat in the home derby against Dundee United last time out, though, turned things negative again after a turbulent summer.

That continued a run of just one home victory in the Premiership in all of 2025 – a stat Pressley wants to see change sooner rather than later.

Please our home fans

And he has also pointed out to his team that despite all the praise for Motherwell this season, Dundee will go ahead of them in the table if they can earn a much-needed victory.

“It’s important that we really start to gain momentum at home and please our supporters at home,” the Dens head coach said.

Steven Pressley
Steven Pressley tries to inject life into his Dundee team as they lost at home to Dundee United. Image: Ross Parker/SNS

“I think that’s a big thing and this weekend obviously gives us an opportunity to do so.

“We have to address our home form.

“One of the things we must remember is we’re playing a side in Motherwell that are unbeaten this year and have received a lot of plaudits for the way they’ve played.

“But if we win the game at the weekend, we go above them.

“We’ve got to remember that.

“We’ve got an opportunity to go above a team that’s received a lot of plaudits for their performances.

“So there’s a really good opportunity for us there and we can really change the narrative with a big performance.

“That’s really what I want to see.

Dejected Dundee
Dejected Dundee fell to defeat against Dundee United at Dens last time out. Image: Ross Parker/SNS

“I want to see some of the steel that we showed against Rangers and Kilmarnock and then a little bit more of the offensive aspects.

“We know we’re better than how we performed against Dundee United.

“Over the past two weeks we have worked hard on the offensive aspects.

“We didn’t work United hard enough defensively and we have to improve on that.”

Defensive tactics explained

Dundee have been criticised for their lack of attacking threat, particularly in that derby but also the home match against Hibs previously.

Pressley explains: “We’ve got to remember that the team had lost the most goals in the Premiership over the course of the last two years.

“We’re still working with the same defenders and some of the defenders weren’t even playing within that team last season.

“So, one of our jobs is to make us structurally and defensively better.

Motherwell's Tawanda Maswanhise wins it. Image: Craig Foy/SNS
Dundee lost their last meeting with Motherwell thanks to a stoppage-time Tawanda Maswanhise winner. Image: Craig Foy/SNS

“We’ve worked hard on that and we received some plaudits for that.

“At the same time, these games were probably games where we weren’t expected to attack as much, that we could sit in a little bit more, be a little bit more defensive and be more transitional.

“When you lose the early goal against United, it changes what we need to do.

“We probably weren’t prepared well enough for that and that’ll take time, that’ll take a lot of work like I’ve been saying, but hopefully we’ll get there.

“It’s trying to find that sweet spot where we try to amend some of the deficiencies, but equally we try to become a little bit more exciting at the top end of the pitch.”

More from Dundee FC

Charlie Reilly
Dundee team news for Motherwell clash as Opta stats revealed ahead of Dens contest
Martin Gjorgievski
Dundee summer transfer target Martin Gjorgievski lands new club
Camperdown Park stadium image
Dundee owners issue stadium update revealing 'constructive' council talks
Dundee lose a late goal to Ross County
Dens Park discomfort: Dundee's shocking home form laid bare
5
Luke Graham holds off Portugal's Vivaldo Semedo
Dundee internationals rub shoulders with up-and-coming superstars – how did five Dees get on…
Yan Dhanda
Yan Dhanda: How playmaker's chances of Dundee start have been boosted by international break
Dundee FC defender Billy Koumetio stretches on the pitch before a game
Why have Dundee defensive pair yet to nail down regular place in Steven Pressley's…
Dundee head coach Steven Pressley. Image: Ross MacDonald/SNS
Dundee struck by midfield conundrum as duo ruled out – as Steven Pressley delivers…
2
Simon Murray
LEE WILKIE: Dundee must show key attribute to get fans onside
Steven Pressley gets a better vantage point at training. Image: David Young
Inside Dundee's tumultuous summer - transition turned up to 11, transfer teamwork and a…
6

Conversation