Dundee’s defensive stance explained as ‘change the narrative’ challenge laid down

Dundee can “change the narrative” around their season by sorting out their home troubles when Motherwell arrive at Dens Park on Saturday.

The Steelmen arrive in the City of Discovery after a start to the season that has earned plenty of praise for the style of play implemented by Jens Berthel Askou.

Praise hasn’t been plentiful for the Dark Blues, however. There was some for solid draws with Rangers and Kilmarnock on the road.

A meek defeat in the home derby against Dundee United last time out, though, turned things negative again after a turbulent summer.

That continued a run of just one home victory in the Premiership in all of 2025 – a stat Pressley wants to see change sooner rather than later.

Please our home fans

And he has also pointed out to his team that despite all the praise for Motherwell this season, Dundee will go ahead of them in the table if they can earn a much-needed victory.

“It’s important that we really start to gain momentum at home and please our supporters at home,” the Dens head coach said.

“I think that’s a big thing and this weekend obviously gives us an opportunity to do so.

“We have to address our home form.

“One of the things we must remember is we’re playing a side in Motherwell that are unbeaten this year and have received a lot of plaudits for the way they’ve played.

“But if we win the game at the weekend, we go above them.

“We’ve got to remember that.

“We’ve got an opportunity to go above a team that’s received a lot of plaudits for their performances.

“So there’s a really good opportunity for us there and we can really change the narrative with a big performance.

“That’s really what I want to see.

“I want to see some of the steel that we showed against Rangers and Kilmarnock and then a little bit more of the offensive aspects.

“We know we’re better than how we performed against Dundee United.

“Over the past two weeks we have worked hard on the offensive aspects.

“We didn’t work United hard enough defensively and we have to improve on that.”

Defensive tactics explained

Dundee have been criticised for their lack of attacking threat, particularly in that derby but also the home match against Hibs previously.

Pressley explains: “We’ve got to remember that the team had lost the most goals in the Premiership over the course of the last two years.

“We’re still working with the same defenders and some of the defenders weren’t even playing within that team last season.

“So, one of our jobs is to make us structurally and defensively better.

“We’ve worked hard on that and we received some plaudits for that.

“At the same time, these games were probably games where we weren’t expected to attack as much, that we could sit in a little bit more, be a little bit more defensive and be more transitional.

“When you lose the early goal against United, it changes what we need to do.

“We probably weren’t prepared well enough for that and that’ll take time, that’ll take a lot of work like I’ve been saying, but hopefully we’ll get there.

“It’s trying to find that sweet spot where we try to amend some of the deficiencies, but equally we try to become a little bit more exciting at the top end of the pitch.”