Home Sport Football Dundee FC

Dundee team news for Motherwell clash as Opta stats revealed ahead of Dens contest

The Dark Blues have welcomed an injured star back to training.

By George Cran
Charlie Reilly
Charlie Reilly has returned to training for Dundee. Image: Ross Parker/SNS

Charlie Reilly has returned to full Dundee training after recovering from a broken collarbone.

However, the weekend clash with Motherwell will come too soon for the former Albion Rovers star.

Reilly has endured a torrid time with injuries since arriving at Dens Park in 2023. Working under a new head coach in Steven Pressley promised a fresh start for the winger.

However, the first friendly of the season saw Reilly taken down for a penalty kick at Arbroath and, in the process, he broke a bone.

Charlie Reilly gets treatment from Dundee physio Bruce Smith after being forced off against Arbroath. Image: Ross Parker/SNS


After taking part in light training in recent weeks, Reilly has now been cleared for full-contact training once more.

“Charlie Reilly’s back in training but it may be too soon for him,” Pressley said ahead of Dundee’s weekend clash with Motherwell.

“We’re actually playing Montrose in a testimonial game where I hope Charlie will get his first outing.

“Hopefully he’ll be ready for that but he’s able to join in now full contact training which is really positive.

“Paul Digby’s still out and Cesar Garza is away on international duty.

“Thankfully our two international players have come back and they’re fine.

“Cam Congreve got 25 minutes but it was fantastic to see Luke Graham get two 90 minutes and I think did very well.

“He’s making real progress and we’re really proud of him.”

What does Opta say?

Meanwhile, Courier Sport revealed Dundee’s dreadful home form in 2025 this week.

Dundee FC boss Steven Pressley on the sideline at Ibrox Stadium.
Steven Pressley is searching for his first league win at Dundee. Image: Rob Casey/SNS

Stats gurus Opta have some insights of their own to share ahead of Saturday’s clash:

  • Dundee have lost both of their league meetings with Motherwell in 2025 (both 2-1), more than their previous seven beforehand (W3 D3 L1).
  • After their 2-1 win in May, Motherwell could pick up back-to-back away league wins over Dundee for the first time since January 2019 (4 in a row).
  • Dundee have won just one of their last 13 home league matches (D4 L8), failing to win any of their last four at Dens Park (D1 L3) since a 2-0 victory against St. Mirren back in April.
  • Motherwell are unbeaten in their last three on the road in the league (D3), and could go 4+ on the road without defeat for the first time since February 2024 – a run of four draws.
  • Motherwell, along with Rangers, have drawn each of their last five games in the Scottish Premiership. They are the first sides to draw 5+ successive top-flight matches since Hibernian in October 2019 (also 5), with no side drawing six in a row at this level in the 21st century.

Victory for Dundee would see the Dark Blues leapfrog the Steelmen in the Premiership.

An away victory could see Motherwell move into third spot and leave the Dee at risk of dropping to the foot of the table.

