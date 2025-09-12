Dundee owners issue stadium update revealing ‘constructive’ council talks

Dundee’s Camperdown Stadium plans have been boosted following “constructive” talks with two key stakeholders.

The Dark Blues owners, through their stadium-orientated Dark Blue Property Holdings company, have issued an update to supporters following talks with council leaders and the police.

If realised, the plans will see a 12,500-seater stadium constructed at Camperdown Park alongside a hotel, 183 homes and a crematorium.

Owner Tim Keyes visited the club a fortnight ago. He took in the Dundee derby on the Sunday but had also been part of key meetings the previous Thursday.

That has seen steps forward taken with Dundee City Council and Police Scotland.

Face-to-face meeting

A DBPH spokesperson said: “We are pleased to inform supporters that since our update last month on the Camperdown Stadium Project we have held a constructive, face-to-face meeting with the Chief Executive of Dundee City Council, Greg Colgan, and Executive Director of City Development, Robin Presswood.

“In addition, we have also held similarly constructive discussion with Police Scotland relating to the technical elements of the planning application, specifically in relation to our updated transport response, which we have uploaded to the council planning portal and await its publication.

“We are encouraged by these conversations and will continue to work with key stakeholders to achieve a positive outcome for Dundee Football Club, for our fans and for the future growth of our city.”

Key issue remains

A key issue remains over the road junction entering the site from the Kingsway dual carriageway.

The original plans drafted by transport consultancy experts Systra were rejected by Transport Scotland, as were subsequent revisions submitted. That led to a war of words between the two parties.

Transport Scotland said in August: “For public safety reasons, the applicant has yet to demonstrate their proposed junction meets operational requirements.

“We remain open to further dialogue with the applicant.”

A council decision date over the Planning Permission in Principle application is also still to be set.