Dundee owners issue stadium update revealing ‘constructive’ council talks

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Sport Football Dundee FC

Dundee owners issue stadium update revealing ‘constructive’ council talks

The Dark Blues are pressing forward with their plans to build a new ground at Camperdown Park.

By George Cran
Camperdown Park stadium image
An image of what the new Dundee FC stadium at Camperdown Park could look like. Image: Holmes Miller.

Dundee’s Camperdown Stadium plans have been boosted following “constructive” talks with two key stakeholders.

The Dark Blues owners, through their stadium-orientated Dark Blue Property Holdings company, have issued an update to supporters following talks with council leaders and the police.

If realised, the plans will see a 12,500-seater stadium constructed at Camperdown Park alongside a hotel, 183 homes and a crematorium.

Owner Tim Keyes visited the club a fortnight ago. He took in the Dundee derby on the Sunday but had also been part of key meetings the previous Thursday.

That has seen steps forward taken with Dundee City Council and Police Scotland.

Face-to-face meeting

Tim Keyes and John Nelms
Dundee chairman Tim Keyes joins managing director John Nelms on the Dens Park pitch ahead of the recent derby. Image: Paul Devlin/SNS

A DBPH spokesperson said: “We are pleased to inform supporters that since our update last month on the Camperdown Stadium Project we have held a constructive, face-to-face meeting with the Chief Executive of Dundee City Council, Greg Colgan, and Executive Director of City Development, Robin Presswood.

“In addition, we have also held similarly constructive discussion with Police Scotland relating to the technical elements of the planning application, specifically in relation to our updated transport response, which we have uploaded to the council planning portal and await its publication.

“We are encouraged by these conversations and will continue to work with key stakeholders to achieve a positive outcome for Dundee Football Club, for our fans and for the future growth of our city.”

Key issue remains

A key issue remains over the road junction entering the site from the Kingsway dual carriageway.

The original plans drafted by transport consultancy experts Systra were rejected by Transport Scotland, as were subsequent revisions submitted. That led to a war of words between the two parties.

Transport Scotland said in August: “For public safety reasons, the applicant has yet to demonstrate their proposed junction meets operational requirements.

“We remain open to further dialogue with the applicant.”

A council decision date over the Planning Permission in Principle application is also still to be set.

More from Dundee FC

Charlie Reilly
Dundee team news for Motherwell clash as Opta stats revealed ahead of Dens contest
Martin Gjorgievski
Dundee summer transfer target Martin Gjorgievski lands new club
Dundee head coach Steven Pressley and technical manager David Longwell in discussion
Dundee's defensive stance explained as 'change the narrative' challenge laid down
Dundee lose a late goal to Ross County
Dens Park discomfort: Dundee's shocking home form laid bare
5
Luke Graham holds off Portugal's Vivaldo Semedo
Dundee internationals rub shoulders with up-and-coming superstars – how did five Dees get on…
Yan Dhanda
Yan Dhanda: How playmaker's chances of Dundee start have been boosted by international break
Dundee FC defender Billy Koumetio stretches on the pitch before a game
Why have Dundee defensive pair yet to nail down regular place in Steven Pressley's…
Dundee head coach Steven Pressley. Image: Ross MacDonald/SNS
Dundee struck by midfield conundrum as duo ruled out – as Steven Pressley delivers…
2
Simon Murray
LEE WILKIE: Dundee must show key attribute to get fans onside
Steven Pressley gets a better vantage point at training. Image: David Young
Inside Dundee's tumultuous summer - transition turned up to 11, transfer teamwork and a…
6

Conversation