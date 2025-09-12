Dundee summer transfer target Martin Gjorgievski lands new club

Former Dundee target Martin Gjorgievski has landed a new club.

The Macedonian playmaker was the subject of bids from the Dark Blues over the summer as they looked to add much-needed creativity to their side.

The end of last season saw the club lose the likes of Lyall Cameron and needed to bring in goal threats to bolster Steven Pressley’s side.

Dundee were drawn to Gjorgievski’s impressive performances in Macedonia for Brera Strumica where he provided 25 goal contributions in 87 appearances.

He’d also played seven times at U/21 level and was close to joining Benfica in 2020 only for that move to collapse.

But a fee could not be agreed between the two clubs and Pressley declared the deal “dead” in late July with “too many unknowns” preventing Dundee pushing forward with the signing.

Czech mate

After pushing hard for a summer move, Gjorgievski has landed a switch to Czech side FC Zbrojovka Brno.

Macedonian journalist Filip Mishov revealed on social media the fee was 150,000 Euros, an amount he reports is smaller than Dundee and Polish outfit Rakow Czestochowa’s bids in July.

Gjorgievski signed a four-year deal with Brno, who finished seventh in the Czech second tier last season.

“The transfer to Zbrojovka is a big step for my career,” he said.

“Czech football has a huge quality and I would like to advance to the top league with the team.

“Brno looks like a beautiful city, so I believe that I will be satisfied here.”