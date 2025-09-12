Dundee summer transfer target Martin Gjorgievski lands new club

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee FC

Dundee summer transfer target Martin Gjorgievski lands new club

The Dark Blues pursued the Macedonian playmaker in July.

By George Cran
Martin Gjorgievski
Martin Gjorgievski has signed for a new club following Dundee's summer chase.

Former Dundee target Martin Gjorgievski has landed a new club.

The Macedonian playmaker was the subject of bids from the Dark Blues over the summer as they looked to add much-needed creativity to their side.

The end of last season saw the club lose the likes of Lyall Cameron and needed to bring in goal threats to bolster Steven Pressley’s side.

Dundee were drawn to Gjorgievski’s impressive performances in Macedonia for Brera Strumica where he provided 25 goal contributions in 87 appearances.

Steven Pressley
Dundee boss Steven Pressley. Image: Rob Casey/SNS

He’d also played seven times at U/21 level and was close to joining Benfica in 2020 only for that move to collapse.

But a fee could not be agreed between the two clubs and Pressley declared the deal “dead” in late July with “too many unknowns” preventing Dundee pushing forward with the signing.

Czech mate

After pushing hard for a summer move, Gjorgievski has landed a switch to Czech side FC Zbrojovka Brno.

Macedonian journalist Filip Mishov revealed on social media the fee was 150,000 Euros, an amount he reports is smaller than Dundee and Polish outfit Rakow Czestochowa’s bids in July.

Dundee target Martin Gjorgievski
Martin Gjorgievski (right) was a target for Dundee.

Gjorgievski signed a four-year deal with Brno, who finished seventh in the Czech second tier last season.

“The transfer to Zbrojovka is a big step for my career,” he said.

“Czech football has a huge quality and I would like to advance to the top league with the team.

“Brno looks like a beautiful city, so I believe that I will be satisfied here.”

