Dundee’s Drey Wright opens up on his best position and stick from St Johnstone fans

The 30-year-old made the switch from Saints to the Dee this summer.

Dundee's Drey Wright. Image: Ross Parker/SNS
Dundee's Drey Wright. Image: Ross Parker/SNS
By George Cran

Drey Wright admits he doesn’t know what his best position is any more.

The 30-year-old has developed into a man for all roles during his time at St Johnstone and has continued that versatility at new club Dundee.

Wright has started the last three matches for the Dark Blues after making the summer switch.

He’s mainly been used at right wing-back but slotted into midfield in the Premier Sports Cup, played on both wings and took a spell as an emergency centre-back at Kilmarnock.

So what is his best position?

“You tell me! I probably don’t know any more, which can be a benefit and to my detriment at times,” he said.

Drey Wright with the ball at his feet.
Drey Wright has shown his versatility in his short time at Dundee. Image: Ross Parker/SNS

“But probably as a wing-back.

“I think I’ve proved, especially last season, that I can put in decent enough performances in the majority of positions.

“I’ve missed a lot of football through injuries so just to be selected and trusted to do a job – even if it’s not the one that comes most naturally to me – is all I need to try to stay in the team and repay that faith.”

Centre-back

Wright emerged in the English lower leagues and was brought north of the border as a winger.

But he admits he enjoyed the new role when he played as a wide central defender at St Johnstone last season and the quick 10-minutes at Killie.

“I actually didn’t mind it!” he added.

“The couple of games I played at centre-half, you were involved in every single piece of play. It was something I quite enjoyed.

“There are times when you play wide that everything is happening on the other side of the pitch and you end up just watching the game.

Drey Wright and Simon Murray battle for the ball.
Drey Wright as a St Johnstone player is challenged by Dundee team-mate Simon Murray. Image: SNS.

“We got a clean sheet against Motherwell as well which I’m quite proud of.

“Like I say, I’m happy to do a job wherever.

“At Kilmarnock the other week, we didn’t know what was going on with Ryan [Astley].

“We had a few jokes with him saying that was when we probably played our best stuff.

“He was in the dressing-room getting stitched up so I shifted across quite naturally because the gap needed to be filled.”

Motherwell base and Saints stick

Wherever he is playing, another clean sheet against Motherwell would be welcome for Wright this afternoon.

The Steelmen travel to Dens Park with both sides looking for their first Premiership victory of the season.

Also making the journey from North Lanarkshire to Dundee will be Wright himself, with the family home in Motherwell.

Drey Wright signs for Dundee. Image: David Young.
Drey Wright arrived from St Johnstone. Image: David Young.

Having experienced growing up with a footballing dad and, in his own words “going to about five different primary schools”, he wanted to keep his young family settled when moving on from McDiarmid Park in the summer.

But despite living in the central belt, Wright has not escaped some light-hearted stick from St Johnstone fans for moving to their rivals, Dundee.

“I’ve had bits and bobs, but I’m not on any social media. I’ve stayed away from all that kind of stuff,” he added.

“A neighbour of mine, a St Johnstone fan down in Motherwell I’m quite close with, gave me a bit and said his boys are devastated.

“But I have had quite a good relationship with the St Johnstone fans that I’ve come across and spoke to.”

Monkey off your back

As well as living nearby, Wright has kept an eye on some old team-mates now plying their trade for the Steelmen.

And he’s keen to get one over on them this afternoon.

“They’ve obviously got a lot of plaudits this season,” he said.

“I know a few of their players quite well. Liam Gordon was one that I played with for years and Cal Hendry’s gone in there as well.

Drey Wright joins Callum Hendry in goal celebrations during their time together at St Johnstone

“I’ve seen bits and bobs and they’re playing very good stuff, but then on the flip side of that, they’ve also not won a game yet.

“We want to get our first win. It’s just good to get that kind of monkey off your back, everyone can kind of breathe a bit.

“After the good points we got at Ibrox and at Kilmarnock, we were going into the derby trying to get that first win and it would have looked like a really, really good start for us. It didn’t happen.

“But now we’ve got another bunch of games over the next few weeks where we can put that right.”

