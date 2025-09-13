Dundee’s second-half ‘bravery’ hailed after half-time boos against Motherwell

Steven Pressley expected half-time boos from disgruntled Dundee fans but he was pleased to send them home happier at full-time after a 1-1 draw with Motherwell.

The Dark Blues were distinctly second-best in the opening 45 minutes, registering just one shot on goal and supporters made their feelings clear at Dens Park.

The mood, though, was different at the final whistle following Luke Graham’s equaliser early in the half and Cameron Congreve’s impact off the bench.

Added to that the Dee had to see out the final few minutes with 10 men following Yan Dhanda’s straight red card.

“The first half was not the level we want, far from it,” Pressley said.

“We didn’t execute what we had worked towards. A little bit fragmented, certain personnel not carrying out the detail.

“But also lessons for myself within that.

“And then, with a change of shape in the second half, I thought we were much better. Much better.

“We showed much greater attacking intent and created some really good chances.

“We were braver with the ball. I didn’t think we were brave enough in the first half with the ball, but I did in the second half.”

Half-time boos

From the off Motherwell were in command, knocking the ball about at the back in their new style under boss Jens Berthel Askou.

Tony Yogane fired over from 20 yards on 12 minutes but that would be it from Dundee in the first half.

The Steelmen swarmed all over the Dark Blues, closed off passing lanes into the middle of the park and dominating the game.

The visitors had 10 shots on goal to Dundee’s one in the opening half. But crucially for the Dee, the score was only 1-0.

The goal came on 33 minutes as Tawanda Maswanhise showed his pace to beat Graham and nutmeg Dee goalie Jon McCracken.

The tepid display, on the back of a similar show against Dundee United, drew boos from the home crowd.

“Listen, I’ve been in football long enough to know that I expected that at half-time,” Pressley admitted.

“We’re playing at home. We have to do better than we did first half.

“It’s normal. But, as you said, I think the supporters appreciated the efforts in the second half and the real attacking intent.”

Congreve impact

It was the classic game of two halves. Motherwell boss Askou declared post match that the opening 45 had been the best from his team all season – but the second period was the worst.

It was Dundee who forced that change. Cam Congreve replaced Joe Westley at half-time and dramatically improved the home side.

On 48 minutes, he swung in a tremendous cross for Graham to power home at the far post.

Within 10 minutes of being on the pitch, he’d set up a goal and hit two shots on target. He should also have had a second assist.

On 54 minutes, he cut the ball back for Simon Murray but the Dundee skipper sent the glorious chance wide.

“Cam Congreve gave us real quality when he came on,” his boss said.

“You can talk about tactics, you can talk about detail, but ultimately games are generally won by players.

“And he made a big difference when he came on. I thought he was excellent today.”

Late disappointment

Motherwell then had the chance to grab the lead on 76 minutes as Elijah Just played in Maswanhise for his second of the game but McCracken stood up strong to deny the winger.

And late on Dundee had to see the game out with 10 men after Dhanda earned a straight red card for a tackle on Lukas Fadinger.

“The red card was disappointing because I thought Yan really came on to a game today,” Pressley added.

“He began to show his quality and the excitement that we brought him here for. So, that’s a real disappointment.”

The draw leaves both Dundee and Motherwell searching for their first win of the season as the Dark Blues remain in 11th place. The Steelmen are now the first Scottish top-flight side in the 21st century to draw six league matches in a row.