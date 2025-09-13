Dundee’s second-half ‘bravery’ hailed after half-time boos against Motherwell

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee’s second-half ‘bravery’ hailed after half-time boos against Motherwell

The Dark Blues were vastly improved after the break to earn a 1-1 draw at Dens Park.

By George Cran
Luke Graham celebrates
Luke Graham celebrates his first league goal for Dundee to make it 1-1 against Motherwell. Image: Craig Foy/SNS

Steven Pressley expected half-time boos from disgruntled Dundee fans but he was pleased to send them home happier at full-time after a 1-1 draw with Motherwell.

The Dark Blues were distinctly second-best in the opening 45 minutes, registering just one shot on goal and supporters made their feelings clear at Dens Park.

The mood, though, was different at the final whistle following Luke Graham’s equaliser early in the half and Cameron Congreve’s impact off the bench.

Added to that the Dee had to see out the final few minutes with 10 men following Yan Dhanda’s straight red card.

“The first half was not the level we want, far from it,” Pressley said.

Steven Pressley
Steven Pressley was unimpressed by Dundee’s first half display against Motherwell. Image: Craig Foy/SNS

“We didn’t execute what we had worked towards. A little bit fragmented, certain personnel not carrying out the detail.

“But also lessons for myself within that.

“And then, with a change of shape in the second half, I thought we were much better. Much better.

“We showed much greater attacking intent and created some really good chances.

“We were braver with the ball. I didn’t think we were brave enough in the first half with the ball, but I did in the second half.”

Half-time boos

From the off Motherwell were in command, knocking the ball about at the back in their new style under boss Jens Berthel Askou.

Tony Yogane fired over from 20 yards on 12 minutes but that would be it from Dundee in the first half.

The Steelmen swarmed all over the Dark Blues, closed off passing lanes into the middle of the park and dominating the game.

Tawanda Maswanhise makes it 1-0 to Motherwell
Tawanda Maswanhise makes it 1-0 to Motherwell. Image: Craig Foy/SNS

The visitors had 10 shots on goal to Dundee’s one in the opening half. But crucially for the Dee, the score was only 1-0.

The goal came on 33 minutes as Tawanda Maswanhise showed his pace to beat Graham and nutmeg Dee goalie Jon McCracken.

The tepid display, on the back of a similar show against Dundee United, drew boos from the home crowd.

“Listen, I’ve been in football long enough to know that I expected that at half-time,” Pressley admitted.

“We’re playing at home. We have to do better than we did first half.

“It’s normal. But, as you said, I think the supporters appreciated the efforts in the second half and the real attacking intent.”

Congreve impact

It was the classic game of two halves. Motherwell boss Askou declared post match that the opening 45 had been the best from his team all season – but the second period was the worst.

It was Dundee who forced that change. Cam Congreve replaced Joe Westley at half-time and dramatically improved the home side.

Cam Congreve
Cam Congreve made a huge impact off the bench for Dundee. Image: Ross Parker/SNS

On 48 minutes, he swung in a tremendous cross for Graham to power home at the far post.

Within 10 minutes of being on the pitch, he’d set up a goal and hit two shots on target. He should also have had a second assist.

On 54 minutes, he cut the ball back for Simon Murray but the Dundee skipper sent the glorious chance wide.

Dismayed Simon Murray
Murray missed the golden chance to put Dundee in front. Image: Craig Foy/SNS

“Cam Congreve gave us real quality when he came on,” his boss said.

“You can talk about tactics, you can talk about detail, but ultimately games are generally won by players.

“And he made a big difference when he came on. I thought he was excellent today.”

Late disappointment

Dhanda
Yan Dhanda was given a straight red card late in the game against Motherwell. Image: Craig Foy/SNS

Motherwell then had the chance to grab the lead on 76 minutes as Elijah Just played in Maswanhise for his second of the game but McCracken stood up strong to deny the winger.

And late on Dundee had to see the game out with 10 men after Dhanda earned a straight red card for a tackle on Lukas Fadinger.

“The red card was disappointing because I thought Yan really came on to a game today,” Pressley added.

“He began to show his quality and the excitement that we brought him here for. So, that’s a real disappointment.”

The draw leaves both Dundee and Motherwell searching for their first win of the season as the Dark Blues remain in 11th place. The Steelmen are now the first Scottish top-flight side in the 21st century to draw six league matches in a row.

